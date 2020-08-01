Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Satanás quiere robar tu identidad, otras personas, o quisa tu mismo. Satanás no puede crear pero puede DISTORCIONAR, PERVE...
¿Quién soy? ¿De dónde vengo? ¿A dónde voy? ¿Yo estoy haciendo lo que debo hacer o lo que sale en el momento?
Juan 8:14: “14Respondió Jesús y les dijo: Aunque yo doy testimonio acerca de mí mismo, mi testimonio es verdadero, porque ...
Lo que tú piensas acerca de ti mismo, limita lo que puedes llegar a hacer o lograr; a esto yo le llamo identidad Distorsio...
IDENTIDAD LIGADA AL ORIGEN Una persona no es lo que piensa de sí misma que es, sino lo que Dios opina que esa persona es.
2- USE LO QUE TIENE 1 Samuel 17:49-50 • Cuando la gente veía a David que estaba dispuesto a pelear en contra del gigante p...
46 Hoy el SEÑOR te conquistará, y yo te mataré y te cortaré la cabeza. Y luego luego daré los cadáveres de tus hombres a h...
Identidad Un Grito de Victoria
Identidad Un Grito de Victoria
Identidad Un Grito de Victoria
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Identidad Un Grito de Victoria

57 views

Published on

mced

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Identidad Un Grito de Victoria

  1. 1. Satanás quiere robar tu identidad, otras personas, o quisa tu mismo. Satanás no puede crear pero puede DISTORCIONAR, PERVERTIR, DESTRUIR. Usa el dolor el trauma,
  2. 2. ¿Quién soy? ¿De dónde vengo? ¿A dónde voy? ¿Yo estoy haciendo lo que debo hacer o lo que sale en el momento?
  3. 3. Juan 8:14: “14Respondió Jesús y les dijo: Aunque yo doy testimonio acerca de mí mismo, mi testimonio es verdadero, porque sé de dónde he venido y a dónde voy; pero vosotros no sabéis de dónde vengo, ni a dónde voy”. Jesús era una persona consciente de dónde venía y a dónde iba.
  4. 4. Lo que tú piensas acerca de ti mismo, limita lo que puedes llegar a hacer o lograr; a esto yo le llamo identidad Distorsionada. Dios le dijo a Samuel: “¡Este es el que yo he elegido!”
  5. 5. IDENTIDAD LIGADA AL ORIGEN Una persona no es lo que piensa de sí misma que es, sino lo que Dios opina que esa persona es.
  6. 6. 2- USE LO QUE TIENE 1 Samuel 17:49-50 • Cuando la gente veía a David que estaba dispuesto a pelear en contra del gigante posiblemente muchos se burlaron de el
  7. 7. 46 Hoy el SEÑOR te conquistará, y yo te mataré y te cortaré la cabeza. Y luego luego daré los cadáveres de tus hombres a hombres a las aves y a los animales animales salvajes, ¡y todo el mundo sabrá mundo sabrá que hay un Dios en Israel!

×