GUARDADOS PARA UN PROPOSITO Parte #3
Guardados Para un Proposito Parte #2
Diferencia entre no y no todav�a. El no saber esperar nos trae dificultades. Todav�a no expresa que algo no se ha hecho ha...
UNA DEMORA NO ES UNA NEGACION. Aqu� esta la diferencia entre NO Y NO TODAVIA. Has estado apresurado en algo cuando Dios no...
  3. 3. Diferencia entre no y no todav�a. El no saber esperar nos trae dificultades. Todav�a no expresa que algo no se ha hecho hasta un momento determinado.
  4. 4. UNA DEMORA NO ES UNA NEGACION. Aqu� esta la diferencia entre NO Y NO TODAVIA. Has estado apresurado en algo cuando Dios no lo esta. Es frustrante. Hay una sala de espera

