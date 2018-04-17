Read read online Pediatric Telephone Protocols unlimited Ebook Free

Download Here http://bit.ly/2EQYF7a

This popular resource features more than 125 tested decision-support protocols spanning 98% of common pediatric complaints. Including everything from abdominal pain and anaphylaxis to thrush, tick bite, and trauma. Authored by renowned telehealth expert Barton D. Schmitt, MD, FAAP, Pediatric Telephone Protocols provides proven solutions for consistently high-quality telephone care. Here s the help triagers need to handle calls with complete confidence. The 15th edition - updated and renovated from cover to cover New Tabbed Layout for ease of use and grouped into 7 sections - Infants, A-Z, Exposures, Emergencies, Injuries, User s Guid, and OTC Medication. New Content Updates - more than90% of all protocols revised, many extensively. New Sixteen new Protocols including abdominal injury, chest injury, dizziness, fire ant sting, foreskin care questions, measles exposure, menstrual period - missing or late, neck injury, psychosocial problems, strep throat infection follow-up call, whooping cough exposure, finger or toe injury, penis-scrotum symptoms, vaginal bleeding, and vaginal symptoms or discharge. Robust Index- for faster, easier searching by page number. Symptom Definitions - speed problem identification.

