Durable medical equipment (DME) billing is quite a long process but definitely an achievable one; similarly, it is for Orthotics and Prosthetics billing as well, in a private practicing environment. You can buy few items in online or even in the physical store by paying out quick cash and take the product along with you, which cannot be applicable when it comes to DME billing and billing for Orthotics and Prosthetics. In fact, by doing so may end up in rooms filled with errors. There are certain guidelines that can be followed to streamline DME and other billing processes, which help your patients to gain what they need and pay you what you are supposed to receive.