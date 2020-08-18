Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to execute Billing for DME, Orthotics, and Prosthetics in Private Practice?

Durable medical equipment (DME) billing is quite a long process but definitely an achievable one; similarly, it is for Orthotics and Prosthetics billing as well, in a private practicing environment. You can buy few items in online or even in the physical store by paying out quick cash and take the product along with you, which cannot be applicable when it comes to DME billing and billing for Orthotics and Prosthetics. In fact, by doing so may end up in rooms filled with errors. There are certain guidelines that can be followed to streamline DME and other billing processes, which help your patients to gain what they need and pay you what you are supposed to receive.

  3. 3. How to execute Billing for DME, Orthotics, and Prosthetics in Private Practice? #1: Generating a DME service provider number To obtain reimbursements for your DME supplies, splints, orthotics, and other supplies, you must have a DMEPOS number. This number is your proof that shows you are a DME supplier. Licensing is different from DMEPOS supplier number. Since your claims should come through Durable Medical Equipment Regional Carrier (DMERC), it is not easy to get over the process without providing the DMEPOS number while applying. #2: Mark the right codes Choosing the right code according to the service you provide might be a challenging one. The codes can be of different types according to categories for DME billing, Orthotics, or Prosthetics. http://www.247medicalbillingservices.com
  4. 4. How to execute Billing for DME, Orthotics, and Prosthetics in Private Practice? http://www.247medicalbillingservices.com #3: Reimbursement This is foremost important because it is the reason behind the execution of DME Billing. All three Orthotics, Prosthetics, and DME billing includes different parameters under several categories. #4: Choosing between Renting and Selling DME Before you rent or sell a DME item to your patient, your DMERC expects you to intimate them about your patient’s decision whether buying or selling. You can mention any of these modifiers in the claim form while you submit it to the DMERC. #5: Proving Medical Necessity For few items, you should provide a certificate of medical necessity (CMN) and moreover, the list of items may vary across the DMERCs.
  About 24/7 Medical Billing Services 24/7 Medical Billing Services is the nation's leading medical billing service provider catering services to more than 43 specialties across the entire 50 states. You can rely on us for end-to-end revenue cycle management. We guarantee up to 10-20% increase in the revenue with cost reduction of your practice for up to 50%. Call us today at 888-502-0537 to know more on how we can help boost profitability for your practice.

