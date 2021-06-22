Successfully reported this slideshow.
Medical billing can be a daunting task requiring skilled manpower with multi-tasking talent that most skilled nursing homes failed to have due to low-profit margin. Therefore, there is a higher need for outsourcing the medical billing process to professional 24/7 Medical Billing Services. Our experts believe in delivering cutting-edge skilled nursing facility Medicare billing services by working as a specialized operational extension. We work across numerous medical specialties such as orthopedics and prosthetics, dermatology, alcohol and substance abuse, and many more such medical facilities.

  2. 2. HTTPS://WWW.247MEDICALBILLINGSERVICES.COM/ 3 REASONS TO OUTSOURCE SKILLED NURSING FACILITY BILLING SERVICES The billing process for the service rendered to people who need constant medical monitoring and nursing care or recovery services for rehabilitation or perpetual care in case of sick, disabled persons is known as skilled nursing home billing. Such kind of billing process requires specialized skill sets. Only professional health personnel such as licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, and qualified technicians can handle such billing. Apart from these, few other specialist therapists who are also eligible for such a skilled billing process include physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech- language audiologists, or pathologists.
  3. 3. HTTP://WWW.247MEDICALBILLINGSERVICES.COM Keeping up with the ever-changing billing rules and regulations, Skilled Nursing Facility Billing proves to be one of the biggest challenges for the physicians demanding the need for outsourcing due to the following reasons: • Ensure Accurate and Timely Billing • Low Rate of Denial Claims • Improved Cash Flow 3 REASONS TO OUTSOURCE SKILLED NURSING FACILITY BILLING SERVICES
  4. 4. HTTP://WWW.247MEDICALBILLINGSERVICES.COM Conclusion: Thus, it is clear from the above findings that skilled nursing homes mainly suffer from account receivable skills and a lack of a proper denial management system. Medical billing can be a daunting task requiring skilled manpower with multi-tasking talent that most skilled nursing homes failed to have due to low-profit margin. Therefore, there is a higher need for outsourcing the medical billing process to professional 24/7 Medical Billing Services. Our experts believe in delivering cutting-edge skilled nursing facility Medicare billing services by working as a specialized operational extension. We work across numerous medical specialties such as orthopedics and prosthetics, dermatology, alcohol and substance abuse, and many more such medical facilities.. 3 REASONS TO OUTSOURCE SKILLED NURSING FACILITY BILLING SERVICES
  5. 5. HTTP://WWW.247MEDICALBILLINGSERVICES.COM About 24/7 Medical Billing Services 24/7 Medical Billing Services is the nation’s leading medical billing service provider catering services to more than 43 specialties across the entire 50 states. You can rely on us for end-to-end revenue cycle management. We guarantee up to 10-20% increase in the revenue with cost reduction of your practice for up to 50%. Media Contact: Hari Sudan, Media Relations, 24/7 Medical Billing Services, 16192 Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE – 19958 Tel: + 1 -888-502-0537 Email - info@247medicalbillingservices.com 3 REASONS TO OUTSOURCE SKILLED NURSING FACILITY BILLING SERVICES

