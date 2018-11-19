Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEMA 1: DEFINICIÓN Y TIPOS DE CURRICULUM GRUPO N° 1: empezó el compañero Cristián Paucar hablando acerca de la definición ...
Después continuó la compañera Gabriela Cadena que habló sobre los tipos de currículos dijo que existían 5 tipos de currícu...
TEMA 2: CURRÍCULUM NULO Y SUS VARIANTES GRUPO 2 Mi grupo empezó con una dinámica que consistía en formar 2 grupos de 8 per...
Continuó la compañera Glenda Ortiz con el 4. Currículum nulo por preferencia del docente: el docente excede de explicacion...
Para concluir con la exposición la compañera Rayana Perezoso dio a conocer los 3 últimos currículum 13. Currículum nulo po...
TEMA 3: FUNDAMENTOS DEL CURRÍCULO GRUPO 3 La exposición del grupo, empezó la compañera Doménica Tapia dándonos a conocer l...
2. Necesidad a partir del desarrollo del alumno: atender el nivel cognitivo como los conocimientos que ha construido anter...
Concluyó con la exposición el compañero David Vilema quien nos dio a conocer acerca de los fundamentos psicológicos que so...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aprendizaje de la unidad 1

6 views

Published on

aprendizaje obtenido

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aprendizaje de la unidad 1

  1. 1. TEMA 1: DEFINICIÓN Y TIPOS DE CURRICULUM GRUPO N° 1: empezó el compañero Cristián Paucar hablando acerca de la definición de currículum donde dijo que el currículum era un elemento nuclear que sirve para analizar lo que hace cada institución. Después pidió voluntarios para leer lo que decía los diferentes autores acerca del currículum El primer Autor fue Sacristán que decía que el currículum viene a ser como un conjunto temático, abordable interdisciplinariamente que hace de núcleo de aproximación a otros muchos conocimientos y aportes sobre la educación. El segundo fue Peñaloza y decía que el currículum es el primer nivel de concreción de la concepción de educación y a continuación sostiene que dicho currículo consiste en la previsión de los aspectos más generales de la labor educativa, sobre todo de la concepción de la estructura curricular “integral” y del enfoque metodológico que la sostiene. El tercero fue Addine el currículum es un proyecto educativo integral con carácter de proceso, que expresa las relaciones de interdependencia en un contexto histórico- social, condición que le permite rediseñar sistemáticamente en función de desarrollo social, progreso de la ciencia y necesidades de los estudiantes. LOEI el currículo es la expresión del proyecto educativo que los integrantes de un país o de una nación elaboran con el fin de promover el desarrollo y la socialización de las nuevas generaciones y en general de todos sus miembros. Para poder continuar y que la exposición no se tornara aburrida hicieron una pequeña dinámica que consistía en crear una historia con diferentes palabras con todos los compañeros del curso, la cual fue muy buena ya que lograron volver a captar nuestra atención.
  2. 2. Después continuó la compañera Gabriela Cadena que habló sobre los tipos de currículos dijo que existían 5 tipos de currículos que eran el currículo oficial, currículo operacional, currículo oculto, currículo nulo y el extra currículo, después empezó a darnos una pequeña definición de cada uno de ellos: Currículo oficial: el currículo oficial no es inflexible y que en su desarrollo intervienen diversos elementos humanos y materiales. Currículo operacional: es aquel en el que los docentes tienden a interpretarlo a la luz de su propio conocimiento, creencias y actitudes. Currículo oculto: trata temas de interés para el estudiante, temas que no estén en el currículo por ejemplo: político, social, religioso, económico y deportes. Después continuó la compañera Melissa Arias con la definición de: Currículo nulo: se refiere a temas de estudio que los docentes no los enseñan, los ignoran. Pero cualquier tipo de currículo presenta pérdidas. Extracurriculo: comprende todas aquellas actividades y experiencias planificadas fuera del horario de las asignaturas escolares. Finalmente realizaron una, dinámica en donde la persona que perdía tenía que responder las preguntas de acuerdo al tema de exposición y vimos un vídeo sobre la currículo para tener un definición más clara acerca del mismo. QUE APRENDI Aprendí que el currículo es el pilar fundamental de la educación que esta basado en la concreción ya que es algo preciso ya que se adapta a las necesidades del estudiante. Que el currículo se divide en 5 tipos que son: currículo oficial, currículo operacional, currículo oculto, currículo nulo, y extra currículo y que cada uno de ellos se utiliza de una forma consciente así como inconsciente en el ámbito educativo.
  3. 3. TEMA 2: CURRÍCULUM NULO Y SUS VARIANTES GRUPO 2 Mi grupo empezó con una dinámica que consistía en formar 2 grupos de 8 personas con esta dinámica lograron ver el trabajo en equipo y así también llamar la atención de los compañeros. La exposición empezó el compañero Jefe es son Cabezas dándonos a conocer los 5 elementos de currículum nulo 1. Procesos de elaboración permanente y colectiva: es la actividad dinámica, en donde profesores y egresados reflexionan que la estructura curricular sea un medio más no un fin. 2. Procesos vinculantes de la labor curricular: tiene una estrecho relación con lo esperado y la operación calidad del currículum para lograr el éxito. Después continuó la compañera Arriana Toabanda 3. Pertinencia social y pertinencia académica el currículum: debe adaptarse y dar respuesta a las necesidades de las personas. La compañera Lizbeth Aclaró expuso el 4. Participación, flexibilidad y practicadas: el currículum es el resultado de múltiples opiniones e ideas y está sujeto a modificaciones. 5. Interdisciplinariedad: los profesionales de ideas y conocimientos. Después la misma compañera continuó con la exposición acerca del currículum nulo y sus variantes, las cuales nos supo manifestar que son 15 variantes: 1. Currículum nulo por omisión: el docente omite contenidos importantes y necesarios para su aplicación en el entorno profesional y social. 2. Currículum nulo por frondosidad: el docente accede explicaciones sobre un tema en específico que no requiere mayor explicación. 3. Currículum nulo por reducción cronológica: el docente trata que los alumnos comprendan un tema sin proporcionarles un número considerable de horas para mejor y mayor conocimiento.
  4. 4. Continuó la compañera Glenda Ortiz con el 4. Currículum nulo por preferencia del docente: el docente excede de explicaciones sobre un tema determinado por preferencias personales. 5. Currículum nulo por evaluación inadecuada: el docente evalúa contenidos que no fueron presentados adecuadamente en el transcurso del programa. 6. Currículum nulo por falta de incentivo: falta de interés por parte del docente el cual omite elementos importantes que pueden ser imprescindibles en el futuro ejercicio fundamental. Después continúe yo Jenny Padilla con el 7° currículum nulo 7. Currículum nulo por falta de preparación del docente: se produce cuando el docente no tiene los conocimientos necesarios sobre una materia es decir desconoce del tema. 8. Currículum nulo por desfase del conocimiento: se produce cuando existe contenidos des actualizados y obsoletos. 9. Currículum nulo por fallas metodológicas: uso de metodologías no adecuadas en la práctica pedagógica en quien imparte un contenido o una asignatura. Después continuó la compañera Adrián a Toabanda con el 10 curriculum 10. Currículum nulo por exceso de ayudas audiovisuales: exceso de material audiovisual distractor, se pierde el interés del tema central de una cátedra. 11. Currículum nulo por desfase entre la preparación previa del alumno y el nuevo material: el estudiante no cuenta con buenas bases para adquirir nuevos conocimientos. 12. Currículum nulo por superficialidad: abordar un tema grandes rasgos no atendiendo a la utilidad o aplicabilidad que debería tener a futuro.
  5. 5. Para concluir con la exposición la compañera Rayana Perezoso dio a conocer los 3 últimos currículum 13. Currículum nulo por novedad: son temas abordados por ser moda del momento, aplicabilidad de contenido inexistente, pérdida de tiempo. 14. Currículum nulo por traducción: contenidos que siguen impartiendo porque siempre han estado y que no son aplicables. 15. Currículum nulo por coordinación: mala coordinación entre docentes impartiendo contenidos comunes y pasados a la vez. Finalmente para concluir con la exposición hicimos un juego referente al tema que consistía en poner los ejemplos de acuerdo al tipo de currículum y por último vimos un vídeo reflexivo. QUE APRENDI Aprendí que el currículum nulo debería tomar en cuenta los 5 elementos fundamentales que son: 1. Procesos de elaboración permanente y colectiva 2. Procesos vinculantes de la labor curricular 3. Pertinencia social y pertinencia académica del curriculum 4. Participación, flexibilidad y practicidad 5. Interdisciplinariedad Para así poder llegar a tener una educación mejorada y de calidad sin que ningún profesional llegue a hacerlo sin ninguna falencia.
  6. 6. TEMA 3: FUNDAMENTOS DEL CURRÍCULO GRUPO 3 La exposición del grupo, empezó la compañera Doménica Tapia dándonos a conocer los fundamentos básicos del currículo pero que este grupo sólo explicaría 2 de ellos que eran los fundamentos sociológicos y psicológicos. Nos dio una definición sobre los fundamentos sociológicos y dentro de este encontrábamos el modelo económico reproductor que era aquel que debía contribuir al despegue de los pueblos menos desarrollados ya que el sistema no necesita de hombres que reflexionen sobre la condición humana, que investigue para saber y mejorar la producción industrial, consumo y diversión. Continúo el compañero Jonathan Chimbolema con el Modelo crítico: conocida como la teoría de la RESISTENCIA como un intento de fórmula una pedagogía crítica comprometida con los imperativos de potenciar el papel crítico de los estudiantes y transformar el orden social. Continuó la compañera Karen Ocaña explicándonos sobre los planteamientos psicológicos básicos del currículo que son 9: 1. Visión integral y global del desarrollo humano: desarrollo cognitivo, afectivo, social y físico.
  7. 7. 2. Necesidad a partir del desarrollo del alumno: atender el nivel cognitivo como los conocimientos que ha construido anteriormente. 3. Relación entre los procesos de percepción , comprensión, memoria y aprendizaje significativo. 4. Interacción social en los aprendizajes de las personas : tiene lugar primordialmente, en contextos sociales 5. Aprender a Aprender: el alumno debe ser capaz de generar aprendizaje significativo. 6. Actitud curiosa: que plantee interrogantes e hipótesis. 7. Capacidad de generalización de aprendizajes: en distintos contextos situacionales. 8. Una metodología que contemple la adquisición de estrategias: exploración, descubrimiento, e investigación. 9. Capacidad de reflexión acerca de los propios procesos de aprendizaje. Seguidamente continuó la compañera Katerin Ramón exponiendo acerca de la teoría constructivista de Piaget: nos decía que el papel del profesor simplemente no existe ya que era el niño es quien a de descubrir y puede construir sus propias ideas, pensamientos y actitudes morales, con independencia. Aprendizaje significativo de Ausubel: es una relación o interacción tríadica entre profesor, aprendiz y materiales educativos del currículum, en la que se delimitan las responsabilidades correspondientes a cada uno de los sujetos protagonistas del evento educativo.
  8. 8. Concluyó con la exposición el compañero David Vilema quien nos dio a conocer acerca de los fundamentos psicológicos que son aquellos que el diseño curricular elige como opción psicológica, como base del aprendizaje escolar, el constructivismo frente a otras opciones como la conductista. Y dentro de este encontramos El aprendizaje por descubrimiento de Brunner: para alcanzar un aprendizaje significativo los maestros puede ofrecer a los estudiantes más oportunidades de aprender por sí mismos. Los estudiantes tienen oportunidades para manipular activamente objetos y transformarlos por la acción directa, así como actividades para buscar, explorar y analizar. El aprendizaje mediado de Furstein: este no se produce dentro de una situación neutra, sino en el dinamismo de dos personas que se interrelacionan, en donde el estudiante es capaz de la mediación es decir so las funciones cognitivas. Finalmente terminaron la exposición con una dinámica en donde las personas que perdían debían responder preguntas referentes al tema y vimos un vídeo. QUE APRENDI Aprendí que los fundamentos del currículum son muy importantes ya que son la base principal para que se dé la educación en esta exposición vimos los fundamentos sociológicos aquí aprendí que existen 2 modelos el económico reproductor es aquel al que le interesa generar agentes adiestrados capaces de producir para la industria denominada por el capital y el modelo crítico, es aquel que produce conocimientos, valores, lenguajes y estilos propios de la cultura dominante y sus intereses. También que en los fundamentos Psicológicos están compuesto por diversos aprendizajes que son el aprendizaje por descubrimiento de Brunner y el aprendizaje mediado de Furstein y que estos dos son una base fundamental para la educación.

×