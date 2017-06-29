Halifax Surf School, Nova Scotia
CONTENTS  Introduction  About us  Surfing lessons  Lawrencetown Beach  Martinique Beach  Contact
INTRODUCTION  Martinique Beach has the most consistent and best learn to surf waves in Nova Scotia. At all tides, the bea...
ABOUT US  The instructors in our school have many years of experience in Canada and overseas.  We have top quality gear ...
SURFING LESSONS  Beginner / newer surfer lesson: $80 per person.  This lesson is designed for brand new surfers or for n...
LAWRENCETOWN BEACH  Lawrencetown beach is one of Nova Scotia’s most popular surfing beaches.  It’s best on a lower tide....
MARTINIQUE BEACH  Without a doubt, Martinique Beach is the best beach to learn to surf in Nova Scotia.  4 km of beach – ...
CONTACT  To reach Halifax Surf school  Address: Martinique Beach Provincial Park 2389 East Petpeswick Rd, East Petpeswic...
Halifax surfing school is one of the best schools for learning to surf for beginners. Surfing is practiced in two main areas, namely, Martinique beach, and Lawrence town beach. The instructors in our school have as many years of experience in Canada and overseas. Included, we work the entire week, so it makes learners comfortable to choose their classes. The learners use quality gears and the suits they are using are well maintained by our school so that they feel comfortable when practicing. Most importantly, learners can practice even after the class is over. This makes them gain efficiency in surfing.

