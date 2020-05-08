Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Agency Account Manager Endurance Tips How you can train to survive a changing economy with CRO
Supporting your clients during changing economic times, sometimes, might mean slowing down. If your client asks to pause b...
Improved Longevity Mental Strength Benefits Set manageable goals To endure any challenge you face as an account manager, h...
Speed up campaign launch 21 Getting to market quicker can help your client’s marketing message adapt to consumer behavior,...
Be consistent There’s no quick fix to increasing performance - you have to be consistent to achieve the results you want. ...
Cross-train to improve retention You most likely have one service leading in performance for your client. Whether that’s e...
A subscriber clicks through an email CTA of “Save 15% now”. Onsite they see a 15% banner with a discount code and timer. T...
A new visitor from a social prospecting campaign clicks on a Facebook ad with an “Exclusive 20% off and free shipping” off...
A new visitor from a non-branded search campaign clicks-thru an ad. Onsite a pop-up pulls in the search term to display on...
Watch what you put into your campaign(s) or builds The tools you use to execute your campaigns or development projects (li...
Get a buddy Have you ever had someone help push you to make you better at something? Having an extra set of CRO eyes to he...
We make sure our agencies feel supported and have the knowledge they need in order to maintain a successful relationship w...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CRO Endurance Tips for Agency Account Managers

26 views

Published on

Learn how you can survive a changing economy with CRO!

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CRO Endurance Tips for Agency Account Managers

  1. 1. Agency Account Manager Endurance Tips How you can train to survive a changing economy with CRO
  2. 2. Supporting your clients during changing economic times, sometimes, might mean slowing down. If your client asks to pause billing or reduce their marketing budget, you will need to take a moment to assess what services you’re providing to them that are essential to their online success. If your client wants to reduce their spend, pare down your services to the essentials and be confident in “walking not running” until you are strong enough to sprint again. Don’t be afraid to slow down Strength Improved Trust Benefits J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 1 Two things remain consistent conversion tools no matter how the economy trends: Capturing Onsite Traffic Email Marketing2 1
  3. 3. Improved Longevity Mental Strength Benefits Set manageable goals To endure any challenge you face as an account manager, having a manageable goal will always improve your performance. Alongside your client, review the successes they have achieved with your agency and agree on the most important areas to invest in right now. Then set a manageable goal based on past results and the current climate. A manageable goal that is easy for your client to digest is a KPI around daily traffic conversion. This is something you can focus on tracking as a simple step forward each day. Goal suggestion: Investing time in improving your onsite traffic conversion will have a compounding effect on your client’s ROI. If you start this process now and continue to invest in it, the greater success you can produce for your client -- even in times of economic uncertainty. J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 2
  4. 4. Speed up campaign launch 21 Getting to market quicker can help your client’s marketing message adapt to consumer behavior, positioning them with a strong onsite customer experience that converts more. Speeding up going to market will force you to focus on what’s absolutely necessary. Then, in the future, when you have time to slow down for the next launch, you’ll have more endurance and confidence to execute --making it easier. Launching a new campaign or development project (perhaps with a discount) can be stressful - but there are two great benefits to speeding up the process: Improved FlexibilityMarketing Strength J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 3 Benefits
  5. 5. Be consistent There’s no quick fix to increasing performance - you have to be consistent to achieve the results you want. Regularly focusing on CRO gives you the opportunity to adapt to changing trends in online consumer’s behavior. Being disciplined and creating structure within your CRO strategy will yield strong data. And strong, clean data is the best tool for making strategic marketing decisions. Improved Discipline Stronger Data J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 4 Benefits Routinely conducting check-ins helps to establish a discipline in CRO: How much new organic traffic was captured today? How much traffic from [x] paid campaign(s) was captured today? What was the page with the highest bounce rate this week?
  6. 6. Cross-train to improve retention You most likely have one service leading in performance for your client. Whether that’s email marketing, paid ad strategy or even CRO services, there’s one thing you can always add on to maximize your return: onsite personalization. Whatever offsite promotional dollars your client is spending can be stretched further by simply mirroring your Google search terms, email messaging, or Facebook ad offer onsite. See a 25% reduction (or more) in social CPA by using Justuno! By leveraging UTM targeting parameters, your client’s ad spend or marketing budget can stretch to deliver better results. J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 5 Here are a few examples of what “getting more bang for your buck” looks like: $ Improved ROI Improved Client Retention Benefits
  7. 7. A subscriber clicks through an email CTA of “Save 15% now”. Onsite they see a 15% banner with a discount code and timer. This appears only to email click-thrus. J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 6
  8. 8. A new visitor from a social prospecting campaign clicks on a Facebook ad with an “Exclusive 20% off and free shipping” offer. Onsite a banner appears with the code and messaging that the coupon has been copied J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 7
  9. 9. A new visitor from a non-branded search campaign clicks-thru an ad. Onsite a pop-up pulls in the search term to display on the offer message, personalizing your lead capture. Supplementing already-existing campaigns with onsite personalization is low-hanging fruit to drive immediate results, that turn into lasting results for your agency’s retention goals! J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 8
  10. 10. Watch what you put into your campaign(s) or builds The tools you use to execute your campaigns or development projects (like a re-platform) are only as good as the data they deliver for you and your clients. If the tools you choose work to collect data that enables you to use it to control your customer experience, these solutions will fuel your endurance and agency longevity. Justuno collects basic information like names and email addresses but when combined with advanced targeting rules and intelligent visitor profiles, you can collect data like: If you aren’t collecting data that you own, your campaign or dev project simply won’t have what it needs to increase conversions and in the long run, overall success. • Device type • Has made a purchase in the last [x] days • Has never purchased before • Lives in a specific zip code / area / country • Landed on a specific URL • Referred by a specific URL ...and much more! Owned Data Improve Offsite Marketing J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 9 Benefits
  11. 11. Get a buddy Have you ever had someone help push you to make you better at something? Having an extra set of CRO eyes to help with each of your client’s campaigns allows you to identify areas that are unnecessary in a changing economic environment. At Justuno, your Agency Account Manager is your CRO buddy! They help you: Identify opportunities where you and your clients can double-down on your consistent practices (see previous section “Consistency”) Make sure you’re putting the right things into your campaigns. Using the right tools and strategy enable you to control your customer experience. Support Improved Strategy Improved Client Happiness J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 10 2 1 Benefits
  12. 12. We make sure our agencies feel supported and have the knowledge they need in order to maintain a successful relationship with their clients and build more. If you’d like to learn more about how the Justuno Agency Program can build your endurance right now, click here to book a call. J U S T U N O A G E N C Y A C C O U N T M A N A G E R E N D U R A N C E T I P S 11 Book a Call with an Agency Rep

×