Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
School Community and teaching Group Assignment Sara Amjad 2018-2334 Nimra Muzaffar 2018-2342 Ayesha Saeed. 2018-2325 Misha...
Understanding of social interaction and socialization in educational context.
Meaning of social interaction and socialization ● Social interaction and socialization: A social interaction is an exchang...
Social interaction and socialization in education ● Social interaction plays an important role in learning, and has proven...
Classroom interaction ● Classroom interaction, classroom behaviour Describes the form and content of behaviour or social i...
Promote social interaction in classrooms ● Focus on teaching and modeling social and emotional learning strategies that en...
Functions of teacher’s role ● The teacher's role as a socializing agent is to help the child deal with postions of authori...
Level of Social Interaction ● Between individual and individual ● Between individual and group ● Between group and group ●...
Between individual and individual ● Between doctor and patient. ● Between teacher and student. ● Between mother and child.
Between individual and Group ● Between singer and audience ● Between leader and team ● Between politician and public.
Between Group and Group ● Conference ● Competition (football match).
Between individual and culture • Norms customs values tradition
Types of Social Interaction ● Exchange ● Competition ● Conflict ● Cooperation ● Accommodation
Exchange ● Individuals, group, societies interact in an effort to receive a reward for their actions.
ExchangeTheory • People are motivated by self interest • Rewarded behavior tends to be repeated.
Competition ● Two or more person or groups oppose to each other to achieve a goal that only one can attain. ● Follow accep...
Conflict ● Deliberate attempt to control by force, oppose or harm the will of another person. ● Conflict has few rules of ...
Cooperation ● Occurs when two or more person or group work together to achieve a goal that will benefit many people. ● Can...
Accommodation ● State of balance between cooperation and conflict. ● Give up a little and take a little. ● 4 major forms o...
4 Types of Accommodation
Elements of Social Interaction Social Contact: Social contact can refer to: ● In the sociological hierarchy leading up to ...
Why is Social Contact Important? Social contact helps us to cope with stress and major life changes like a divorce, redund...
How to Build a Social Network: A social network comprises a group of friends and acquaintances that share similar interest...
Communication “Communication can be used to produce social interaction.” In their daily course of living, human being deve...
Communication Functions: There are four communication Functions. ● Regulation or Control ● Social Interaction ● Motivation...
Social Attitude and Values:
Social Values: “Social values refers to human or moral values or principles that are essentially desirable for the well be...
Social Attitude: “Attitude of individual or groups with respect to social objects or phenomenon such as persons, races, in...
School Community and Teaching
School Community and Teaching
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

School Community and Teaching

40 views

Published on

Understanding of social interaction and socialization in educational context.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

School Community and Teaching

  1. 1. School Community and teaching Group Assignment Sara Amjad 2018-2334 Nimra Muzaffar 2018-2342 Ayesha Saeed. 2018-2325 Mishal Basit 2018-2345 Awais Alam. 2018-2328
  2. 2. Understanding of social interaction and socialization in educational context.
  3. 3. Meaning of social interaction and socialization ● Social interaction and socialization: A social interaction is an exchange between two or more individuals and is a building block of society. Social interaction can be studied between groups of two (dyads), three (triads) or larger social groups. By interacting with one another, people design rules, institutions and systems within which they seek to live. ● Importance: The role of socialization is to acquaint individuals with the norms of a given social group or society. It prepares individuals to participate in a group by illustrating the expectations of that group. Socialization is very important for children, who begin the process at home with family, and continue it at school.
  4. 4. Social interaction and socialization in education ● Social interaction plays an important role in learning, and has proven to be quite effective in peer learning, reciprocal teaching, and behavior modeling. Such forms of collaborative learning are often an optimal way to help people learn Another situation may be learning by observing other people.
  5. 5. Classroom interaction ● Classroom interaction, classroom behaviour Describes the form and content of behaviour or social interaction in the classroom. In particular, research on gender, class, and 'race' in education has examined the relationship between teacher and students in the classroom. ● One of our students stated: “Social interaction is important in the classroom because it gets students to communication with each other.Teachers must become lifelong learners who continue to develop and hone their craft by observing students, working with other teachers, and reflecting on their own teaching.
  6. 6. Promote social interaction in classrooms ● Focus on teaching and modeling social and emotional learning strategies that encourage reflection and self- awareness. ● Teach problem-solving and conflict resolution skills. ● Create opportunities to practice effective social skills both individually and in groups.
  7. 7. Functions of teacher’s role ● The teacher's role as a socializing agent is to help the child deal with postions of authority, to cooperate with others, to cope with problems, and to achieve competence. Effective teacher are warm, enthusiastic, and generous with praise, and have high status. ● The teacher's leadership style, management style, and expectations affect how the student learns. Teachers' expectations of children often influence their interactions with them and, consequently, the children's performance. Teachers need to be aware of their responces to gender, to children from diverse cultural groups, to children from various social classes and religions, and to those at risk for negative developmental outcomes because of poverty, substance abuse or violence in the family.
  8. 8. Level of Social Interaction ● Between individual and individual ● Between individual and group ● Between group and group ● Between individual and culture.
  9. 9. Between individual and individual ● Between doctor and patient. ● Between teacher and student. ● Between mother and child.
  10. 10. Between individual and Group ● Between singer and audience ● Between leader and team ● Between politician and public.
  11. 11. Between Group and Group ● Conference ● Competition (football match).
  12. 12. Between individual and culture • Norms customs values tradition
  13. 13. Types of Social Interaction ● Exchange ● Competition ● Conflict ● Cooperation ● Accommodation
  14. 14. Exchange ● Individuals, group, societies interact in an effort to receive a reward for their actions.
  15. 15. ExchangeTheory • People are motivated by self interest • Rewarded behavior tends to be repeated.
  16. 16. Competition ● Two or more person or groups oppose to each other to achieve a goal that only one can attain. ● Follow accepted rules of conduct.
  17. 17. Conflict ● Deliberate attempt to control by force, oppose or harm the will of another person. ● Conflict has few rules of conduct.
  18. 18. Cooperation ● Occurs when two or more person or group work together to achieve a goal that will benefit many people. ● Can be used with other form of interaction.
  19. 19. Accommodation ● State of balance between cooperation and conflict. ● Give up a little and take a little. ● 4 major forms of accommodation.
  20. 20. 4 Types of Accommodation
  21. 21. Elements of Social Interaction Social Contact: Social contact can refer to: ● In the sociological hierarchy leading up to social relations, an incidental social interaction between individuals. ● In social networks, a node (representing an individual or organization) to which another node is socially connected.
  22. 22. Why is Social Contact Important? Social contact helps us to cope with stress and major life changes like a divorce, redundancy and moving house. And knowing that we are valued by others is an important psychological factor in helping us to forget the negative aspects of our lives, and thinking more positively about our environment.
  23. 23. How to Build a Social Network: A social network comprises a group of friends and acquaintances that share similar interests, careers or both. Building a social network online can also mean gaining an audience that will in turn benefit your career or your political clout. Building an effective social network will mean that you will always have contacts to help you with your personal or career endeavors.
  24. 24. Communication “Communication can be used to produce social interaction.” In their daily course of living, human being develop and maintain bonds, intimacy, relations and associations.
  25. 25. Communication Functions: There are four communication Functions. ● Regulation or Control ● Social Interaction ● Motivation ● Information
  26. 26. Social Attitude and Values:
  27. 27. Social Values: “Social values refers to human or moral values or principles that are essentially desirable for the well being of an individual, a group or a society.” Important Social Values: ● Truth and Honesty. • Justice and Kindness ● Generosity. • Tolerance ● Patriotism. • Co-operation ● Respect for senior or elders. • Excellence
  28. 28. Social Attitude: “Attitude of individual or groups with respect to social objects or phenomenon such as persons, races, institutions or traits.” Attitudes are the response that is a result of our values. Values decide what we think as for right, wrong, good, or unjust. Attitudes are our likes and dislike of things, people, and objects. Values are more or less permanent in nature. Attitudes are changeable with favorable experiences.

×