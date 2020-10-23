Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to vaccines By : M.jenifer B.tech biotechnology. DSIRT
Introduction to vaccines : The biological preparation which when introduced into the body induces artificial active immuni...
Principle: The aim of the vaccine is to provoke our immune response against an antigen and to generate memory cells, so th...
Types of vaccines : ● Inactivated / killed vaccine. ● Live attenuated vaccine . ● Toxoid . ● Subunit vaccine . ● Dna vacci...
Inactivated / killed vaccine: ● In this killed version of germs causing disease is used as a vaccine . ● It is created by ...
Example for inactivated vaccine: ❖ Polio ❖ Rabies ❖ Pertusis ❖ Typhoid fever ❖ Paratyphoid fever
Live attenuated vaccine : ★ This is made by live organism that have been attenuated( weakened). ★ This attenuation is done...
cont... ➢ Need to be refrigerated to stay potent . ➢ Difficulty in transportation. Cold chain : The equipment and procedur...
Toxoid vaccine ; Vaccines created using inactivated toxins is called toxoids . Advantage : ❏ Vaccine cannot cause disease ...
DNA vaccine ; It is used as the genetic materials of the pathogen directly to be used as vaccines that fragment of the gen...
Advantage : Rapid and large-scale production are available at costs considerably lower than traditional vaccines, and they...
Question time : 1. The tetanus vaccine given to human in the case of a deep cut is -------------- A. DNA vaccine B. Recomb...
cont.. A. Inactivated polio virus . B. Attenuated polio virus C. Recombinant polio virus . D. Polio virus antigen. Yes the...
