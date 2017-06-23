145112164 informe-l2-fuerzas-concurrentes

L2. FUERZAS CONCURRENTES UNIVERSIDAD INDUSTRIAL DE SANTANDER Ligia Marcela Daza Torres Mayerly Katherine Rueda Durán Oscar...
MARCO TEÓRICO  Concepto de dirección vectorial. Los ejes de coordenadas X, Y se utilizan como sistema de referencia para ...
0 2 6 4 2 4 6 X m Ym D:5m A B  37 Velocidad, aceleración y fuerza son magnitudes vectoriales. Los vectores se represent...
A B R :A + B  Regla del Polígono para la suma de vectores Las construcciones geométricas también pueden utilizarse para s...
Inicialmente se nos dio a conocer los instrumentos que serian necesarios para ejecutar con eficiencia la práctica, estos i...
 – = – = 40  = = 567.5  = = 250 2. En éste caso es necesario medir una masa y un ángulo, lo cual produce errores. Para ...
4. Usando el método del polígono, determine gráficamente la resultante y la equilibrante para cada uno de los casos del nu...
5. A partir de la descomposición trigonométrica, calcule la resultante
6. Construya una tabla con los valores hallados para la equilibrante por el método experimental, método del polígono y el ...
7. Calcule el porcentaje de error del método experimental y método del polígono, con respecto al método analítico y enumer...
= 0.02 = 0.05 RTAComo se observa la mayoría de porcentajes de error son relativamente pequeños lo que se puede considerar...
equilibrio requiere que, es decir, la sumatoria de todas las fuerzas sea igual a cero, o bien en forma de componentes que ...
 Aprendimos a utilizar correctamente algunos instrumentos que hacen parte del laboratorio (mesa de fuerza, poleas Y nivel...
  1. 1. L2. FUERZAS CONCURRENTES UNIVERSIDAD INDUSTRIAL DE SANTANDER Ligia Marcela Daza Torres Mayerly Katherine Rueda Durán Oscar Leonardo Sanabria RESUMEN Para la realización de la práctica anterior fue necesario utilizar diferentes instrumentos como: la mesa de fuerza, poleas, portapesas, hilo fino, argolla, nivel y juegos de pesas. Por medio de estos materiales se obtuvo una Fuerza equilibrante para los diferentes pesos y ángulos en la mesa de fuerza, con los que se tuvo en cuenta conceptos como Fuerzas concurrentes, Fuerzas coplanares, dirección vectorial, Escalares y vectores, y equilibrio de una partícula que harán parte del desarrollo de la práctica y análisis de datos. INTRODUCCIÓN Las cantidades tienen un papel esencial en muchas tareas centrales de la física, pero las cantidades vectoriales aun más, son aquellas que tienen asociadas un número, una unidad y una dirección, son de vital interés físico para descubrir fenómenos y sus causas. En la presente experiencia, trataremos de analizar el efecto de un grupo de fuerzas aplicadas a un cuerpo, y cuyo punto de aplicación es común a todas las fuerzas, razón por la cual decimos que son concurrentes. Mediante la práctica y la utilización de los elementos del laboratorio como la mesa de fuerzas indispensable para esta experiencia, podremos comprobar la existencia de una resultante de fuerzas, equivalente a todas las fuerzas aplicadas. OBJETIVOS ALCANZADOS - Establecimos experimentalmente el vector resultante en la suma de varias fuerzas coplanares cuyas líneas de acción pasan por un mismo punto. - Determinamos mediante el trabajo en el laboratorio, la validez de la regla del paralelogramo para la suma de vectores. - Obtuvimos por medio de diagramas de vectores, la resultante de varias fuerzas concurrentes.
  2. 2. MARCO TEÓRICO  Concepto de dirección vectorial. Los ejes de coordenadas X, Y se utilizan como sistema de referencia para trazar graficas. Y X 0 Una recta orientada 0 eje define una dirección y un sentido. Las rectas paralelas orientadas en el mismo sentido definen la misma dirección, pero si poseen orientaciones opuestas, definen direcciones opuestas. A B En un plano, una dirección esta determinada por el ángulo que se forma entre una dirección y un sentido de referencia (0 eje) y la dirección que se desea indicar, medido en un sentido levógiro (positivo), o contrario al movimiento de las manecillas de un reloj. Las direcciones opuestas están determinadas por los ángulos  y   ( 180 ) 0 A B 0 Z Y X 0   (a) (b)  Escalares y Vectores Muchas magnitudes físicas están determinadas completamente por un número real, su valor numérico, expresado en magnitudes adecuadas. A estas magnitudes se les llama escalares. Volumen, temperatura, tiempo, masa, carga y energía son magnitudes escalares. Otras magnitudes requieren para su completa determinación, además de su valor numérico, una dirección. Estos se conocen como vectores. El vector mas evidente es el desplazamiento de un cuerpo esta determinado por la distancia que se ha movido en línea recta y la dirección en que lo hace, esto es, por el vector AB.
  3. 3. 0 2 6 4 2 4 6 X m Ym D:5m A B  37 Velocidad, aceleración y fuerza son magnitudes vectoriales. Los vectores se representan gráficamente mediante segmentos de recta que tienen la misma dirección que el vector (indicada con una flecha) cuya longitud es proporcional a su módulo. Se les denota como v  , mientras que el modulo se denota con letra en cursiva solamente v . Un vector unitario es aquel cuyo modulo es la unidad. El vector v  paralelo al vector unitario uˆ se puede expresar de la forma vuv ˆ  Y un vector negativo tiene el mismo modulo que su contraparte positiva y dirección opuesta  Equilibrio de una Partícula Cuando la fuerza resultante, suma de todas las fuerzas que actúan sobre una partícula (fuerzas concurrentes), es cero, la aceleración de la partícula también es cero. La partícula esta en reposo o en movimiento uniforme, en este caso se dice que esta en EQUILIBRIO. En general: 0...321  FFF  Ó 0i iF  En términos de componentes rectangulares de las fuerzas, las condiciones de equilibrio se pueden expresar como ,0i ixF  0i iyF  Y 0i izF   Regla del Paralelogramo para suma de vectores En esta construcción los orígenes de los dos vectores Ay B están juntos y el vector resultante R es la diagonal de un paralelogramo formado con A y B como sus lados. Cuando se suman dos vectores, el total es independiente del orden de la adición. Se conoce como ley conmutativa A + B = B + A
  4. 4. A B R :A + B  Regla del Polígono para la suma de vectores Las construcciones geométricas también pueden utilizarse para sumar más de dos vectores. El vector suma resultante R = A + B + C + D es el vector que completa el polígono. El orden de la suma no es importante. A B C D R : a+b+c+d  Descomposición de un vector en sus Componentes Rectangulares Y X 0  xhyhsen h x h y sen   cos;;cos;  Método analítico para la suma de vectores Cuando el método grafico en la suma de vectores no es adecuado, acudimos a las componentes del vector para sumar algebraicamente. Si se quiere sumar un vector A con componentes Ax y Ay y un vector B con componentes Bx y By, simplemente se suman las componentes X y Y por separado. METODOLOGÍA EXPERIMENTAL
  5. 5. Inicialmente se nos dio a conocer los instrumentos que serian necesarios para ejecutar con eficiencia la práctica, estos instrumentos fueron la mesa de fuerza, poleas, portapesas, hilo fino, argolla, nivel y juegos de pesas. Teniéndolos identificados, tanto los instrumentos como los pasos a seguir, procedimos a suspender los diferentes pesos y ángulos en la mesa de fuerzas, se obtuvo una Fuerza equilibrante, se determinaron los valores extremos, tanto en los ángulos como en las magnitudes de las fuerzas, para los cuales la argolla mostró desplazamiento apreciable, estos datos fueron registrados en su respectiva tabla, en base a esta información hallamos el error relativo, usando el método del polígono graficamos la resultante y la equilibrante para cada uno de los casos, utilizando los métodos experimental, polígono y analítico construimos una tabla con los valores hallados para la equilibrante, finalmente calculamos el porcentaje de error. CÁLCULOS, RESULTADOS Y ANÁLISIS 1. Para cada problema indicado, elabore y complete una tabla similar a la siguiente Realización  – = – = 82.5
  6. 6.  – = – = 40  = = 567.5  = = 250 2. En éste caso es necesario medir una masa y un ángulo, lo cual produce errores. Para cada uno de estos casos determine el error relativo , . Regístrelo en la tabla anterior. Realización  = = 0.145  = = 0.103 3. Realice un dibujo para cada uno de los casos anteriores, representando la mesa de fuerza y anotando los ángulos, valores de las fuerzas y la equilibrante.
  7. 7. 4. Usando el método del polígono, determine gráficamente la resultante y la equilibrante para cada uno de los casos del numeral 1.
  8. 8. 5. A partir de la descomposición trigonométrica, calcule la resultante
  9. 9. 6. Construya una tabla con los valores hallados para la equilibrante por el método experimental, método del polígono y el método analítico del numeral 4
  10. 10. 7. Calcule el porcentaje de error del método experimental y método del polígono, con respecto al método analítico y enumere las posibles causas de error Realización
  11. 11. = 0.02 = 0.05 RTAComo se observa la mayoría de porcentajes de error son relativamente pequeños lo que se puede considerar un experimento exitoso. Los errores cometidos fueron más que todo en la manipulación humana del laboratorio. 8. La fuerzas en éste experimento actúan sobre un anillo, pero se dicen que son concurrentes. ¿Si en vez de cuerdas se tuvieran varillas rígidas unidas al anillo, serán necesariamente cocurrentes las fuerzas? ¿Existen entonces contribuciones al error debidas a la no rigidez de las cuerdas? Explique objetivamente RTA  Por definición sabemos que se habla de fuerzas concurrentes si las fuerzas tienen el mismo punto de aplicación, de modo que independientemente de si son cuerdas o varillas las fuerzas serán concurrentes, sin embargo si se pueden presentar mayores errores debido a la no rigidez de las cuerdas. 9. Formule una o varias preguntas y respóndalas.  Si en vez de un anillo se ataran los extremos de las cuerdas, los datos serian mas exactos? Sí, pero únicamente en el caso que el observador mirara la unión de las cuerdas desde arriba, para saber cuando el sistema esta equilibrada.  Cuál es la resultante al combinar varias fuerzas concurrentes sobre un cuerpo en equilibrio mecánico? la medida de la fuerza resultante se le conoce como método grafico. La resultante de un sistema de vectores es el vector que produce el solo el mismo efecto que los demás vectores y se puede resolver por diferentes métodos. La resultante de todas las fuerzas externas que actúen sobre el objeto es 0. Esto se conoce como la primera condición de equilibrio, que se expresa como sigue: un objeto se encuentra en equilibrio cuando esta bajo la acción de fuerzas concurrentes: si se encuentra en reposo permanece en ese estado, se le llama equilibrio estatico. La primera condicion del
  12. 12. equilibrio requiere que, es decir, la sumatoria de todas las fuerzas sea igual a cero, o bien en forma de componentes que se expresan. CONCLUSIONES  se determinaron, analizaron y llevaron a cabo todos los objetivos propuestos para este laboratorio.
  13. 13.  Aprendimos a utilizar correctamente algunos instrumentos que hacen parte del laboratorio (mesa de fuerza, poleas Y nivel).  Se comprobó que por método experimental si se obtienen valores muy aproximados a la teoría con margen de error.  Se estudiaron conceptos importantes como fuerzas, métodos de suma vectorial, descomposición trigonométrica de las fuerzas, etc. Bibliografía  Serway Raymond “ F sica ” editorial MCGAW HILL  F sica conceptos y aplicaciones “Paul E. Tippens”  http: //es.monografias.org

