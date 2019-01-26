Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica Listen to Chasin' Eight and erotic novel series new releases on your iPhone,...
erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica Suspended until he gets his act together, bull rider Chase McKay has sworn o...
erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica Written By: Lorelei James. Narrated By: Vanessa Caine Publisher: Insatiable ...
erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica Download Full Version Chasin' Eight Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica

6 views

Published on

Listen to Chasin' Eight and erotic novel series new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any erotic novel series FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica

  1. 1. erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica Listen to Chasin' Eight and erotic novel series new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any erotic novel series FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica Suspended until he gets his act together, bull rider Chase McKay has sworn off women. Forever. Or at least a month. Whichever comes first. Actress Ava Cooper became a tabloid target when her boyfriend was outed as gay. When she goes into hiding in an abandoned trailer, though, she finds it occupied by the kind of red-blooded cowboy she needs to prove she's got the goods between the sheets. The two headstrong stars quickly end up riding a hot and heady rodeo circuit all their own-until the press gets wind. Is it the real deal...or just another publicity stunt?
  3. 3. erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica Written By: Lorelei James. Narrated By: Vanessa Caine Publisher: Insatiable Press Date: October 2012 Duration: 11 hours 21 minutes
  4. 4. erotic novel series : Chasin' Eight | Erotica Download Full Version Chasin' Eight Audio OR Download now

×