Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance Listen to Irresistibly Yours and best new romance new releases on your iPh...
best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance Hotshot sports editor Cole Sharpe has been freelancing for Oxford magazine...
best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance Written By: Lauren Layne. Narrated By: Lucy Malone Publisher: Tantor Media...
best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance Download Full Version Irresistibly Yours Audio OR Listen Books Audio Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance

5 views

Published on

Listen to Irresistibly Yours and best new romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best new romance FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance

  1. 1. best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance Listen to Irresistibly Yours and best new romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best new romance FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance Hotshot sports editor Cole Sharpe has been freelancing for Oxford magazine for years, so when he hears about a staff position opening up, he figures that he's got the inside track. Then his boss drops a bombshell: Cole has competition. Female competition, in the form of a fresh-faced tomboy who can hang with the dudes and write circles around them, too. Penelope Pope knows all too well that she comes off as just one of the guys. Since she's learned that wanting more usually leads to disappointment, Penelope is resigned to sitting on the sidelines when it comes to love. So why does Cole make her want to get back in the game? The man is as arrogant as he is handsome. He probably sees her as nothing more than a barrier to his dream job. But when an unexpected kiss turns into a night of irresistible passion, Penelope has to figure out whether they're just fooling around or starting something real.Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance Written By: Lauren Layne. Narrated By: Lucy Malone Publisher: Tantor Media Date: December 2015 Duration: 8 hours 5 minutes
  4. 4. best new romance : Irresistibly Yours | Romance Download Full Version Irresistibly Yours Audio OR Listen Books Audio Now

×