Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TECNICAS DE TRABAJO EN GRUPO MILADYS PEREZ NEGRETE DOCENTE UNISINU
TECNICAS DE TRABAJO EN GRUPO • Son medios útiles para lograr que los grupos funcionen eficazmente para alcanzar el objetiv...
FUNCIONES DE LAS TÉCNICAS DE TRABAJO DE GRUPO - Posibilita al alumno/a interactuar con los demás compañeros en un ambiente...
FINALIDAD DE LA TÉCNICA DE TRABAJO DE GRUPO  Desarrollar el sentimiento del “nosotros”.  Enseñar a pensar activamente. ...
¿ CÓMO ELEGIR LA TÉCNICA ADECUADA? 1.- los objetivos que persigue el grupo. 2.- la madurez y entrenamiento del grupo. 3.- ...
TECNICAS DE TRABAJO DE GRUPO
MESA REDONDA • Es una técnica grupal que se efectúa cuando se desea conocer el punto de vista de distintas personas sobre ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ESTRUCTURA DE LA MESA REDONDA La mesa redonda es un acto comunicativo, de exposición oral, que es conduc...
PARTES DE LA MESA REDONDA • PRIMERA: El moderador presenta el tema de la mesa redonda al auditorio y luego a los participa...
INTEGRANTES DE LA MESA REDONDA • Moderador: Es el “dirigente” de la actividad, presenta el tema y a los expositores. • Da ...
INTEGRANTES DE LA MESA REDONDA • Expositores: Expertos conocedores del tema y deben de ser hábiles para exponer, se encarg...
¿CÓMO HACER UNA MESA REDONDA? • Seleccionar y propone tema escogido • Investigar sobre el tema • Elaborar notas • Escribir...
PROPÓSITO DE LA MESA REDONDA  Exponer diferentes puntos de vista sobre un tema.  Explorar el tema de la reunión.  Negoc...
¿QUE SE DEBE EVITAR EN LA MESA REDONDA? MODERADOR: • Acaparar la atención y convertirse en el centro de la platica • Ser I...
¿QUE BUSCA LA MESA REDONDA? La mesa redonda busca: • Confrontar puntos de vista sobre el mismo tema. • Ampliar los concept...
DEBATE • Es una técnica de comunicación oral, donde se expone un tema, y una problemática. Sólo se exponen argumentos, es ...
FINALIDAD DEL DEBATE La finalidad directa es conocer las posturas, bases y argumentos funcionales, de las distintas partes...
PASOS PARA REALIZAR EL DEBATE • Se define el tema o problema sobre el cual se quiere debatir. • Organización de equipos de...
INTEGRANTES DEL DEBATE: • MODERADOR O COORDINADOR: determina el tiempo de exposición de cada participante (3 a 5 mtos), es...
REGLAS PARA REALIZAR EL DEBATE • Quienes van a debatir deberán conocer plenamente el tema a debatir. • Dar a conocer el ob...
REGLAS PARA REALIZAR EL DEBATE • Describir la actividad. • Formular la primera pregunta y dar la palabra en orden a los pa...
RECOMENDACIONES PARA PARTICIPAR EN UN DEBATE Se deben considerar los siguientes puntos: • Ser breve y concreto al hablar. ...
RECOMENDACIONES PARA PARTICIPAR EN UN DEBATE • Acompañar las críticas con propuestas. • Oír atentamente al interlocutor pa...
FUNCIONES Y VIRTUDES DE UN DEBATE • Como ejercicio para el intelecto ya que sirve para desarrollar múltiples habilidades c...
FUNCIONES Y VIRTUDES DE UN DEBATE • Razonamiento y pensamiento crítico. • Estructuración de ideas. • Respuesta rápida y ad...
EL DEBATE • En el debate cada participante o grupo de ellos, defiende sus puntos de vista. • El debate equivale a competic...
DEBATE Y MESA REDONDA: • En el debate hay dos grupos que defienden posiciones completamente opuestas sobre determinado tem...
http://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=180023438017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tecnicas de trabajo de grupo

27 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tecnicas de trabajo de grupo

  1. 1. TECNICAS DE TRABAJO EN GRUPO MILADYS PEREZ NEGRETE DOCENTE UNISINU
  2. 2. TECNICAS DE TRABAJO EN GRUPO • Son medios útiles para lograr que los grupos funcionen eficazmente para alcanzar el objetivo grupal e individual. • Por lo tanto, las técnicas de trabajo grupales sirven para mejorar la productividad del grupo y elevan el grado de satisfacción de los integrantes del grupo. • Son herramientas de las que se vale el docente para el logro de los objetivos educativos. Sirven para desarrollar la eficacia y hacer realidad las potencialidades de los estudiantes.
  3. 3. FUNCIONES DE LAS TÉCNICAS DE TRABAJO DE GRUPO - Posibilita al alumno/a interactuar con los demás compañeros en un ambiente de trabajo lúdico y motivante a la vez que productivo . - Posibilita la toma de decisiones y la resolución de problemas buscando el consenso entre todos los miembros del grupo . - Favorece el aprendizaje por descubrimiento. - Potencia las habilidades necesarias para el trabajo cooperativo y la coordinación entre todos los miembros del grupo . - Permite llevar a cabo una atención más personalizada con aquellos alumnos/as que más lo necesiten.
  4. 4. FINALIDAD DE LA TÉCNICA DE TRABAJO DE GRUPO  Desarrollar el sentimiento del “nosotros”.  Enseñar a pensar activamente.  Enseñar a escuchar.  Desarrollar capacidades de cooperación.  Responsabilidad, autonomía, creación.  Vencer temores, inhibiciones, favorecer sentimientos de seguridad.  Crear actitud positiva frente a los problemas.
  5. 5. ¿ CÓMO ELEGIR LA TÉCNICA ADECUADA? 1.- los objetivos que persigue el grupo. 2.- la madurez y entrenamiento del grupo. 3.- el tamaño del grupo. 4.- el ambiente físico. 5.- las características del medio externo. 6.- características de los miembros. 7.- la capacidad del conductor del grupo.
  6. 6. TECNICAS DE TRABAJO DE GRUPO
  7. 7. MESA REDONDA • Es una técnica grupal que se efectúa cuando se desea conocer el punto de vista de distintas personas sobre un tema determinado. En esta técnica se siguen una serie de pasos, que permiten el mejor desempeño. • Su nombre, mesa redonda, obedece precisamente a que en ella no existen distinciones ni privilegios, sino que todos los participantes están sujetos a las mismas reglas y ostentan los mismos derechos. • “En la mesa redonda personas versadas en un tema confrontan sus opiniones sin diferencias de jerarquías entre los participantes” (Diccionario de la Real Academia Española).
  8. 8. CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ESTRUCTURA DE LA MESA REDONDA La mesa redonda es un acto comunicativo, de exposición oral, que es conducida por un moderador e integrada por un grupo de participantes o expositores, que puede o no contar con la presencia de un público. Su estructura se divide en cuatro partes: 1. La presentación e introducción, 2. El cuerpo de la discusión, 3. la sesión de preguntas y respuestas 4. La conclusión.
  9. 9. PARTES DE LA MESA REDONDA • PRIMERA: El moderador presenta el tema de la mesa redonda al auditorio y luego a los participantes; puede hacer una breve semblanza de cada uno: quién es, qué ha hecho o escrito y porqué está capacitado para hablar del tema. • SEGUNDA: Los participantes exponen los argumentos con los que sustentan sus puntos de vista. • TERCERA: El moderador concede la palabra al público para que haga preguntas, aclaraciones o exponga desacuerdos.
  10. 10. INTEGRANTES DE LA MESA REDONDA • Moderador: Es el “dirigente” de la actividad, presenta el tema y a los expositores. • Da la palabra a los participantes. • Es un especialista en el tema y es el coordinador de la mesa redonda. • Es imparcial y objetivo. • Con preguntas o comentarios vuelve a centrar a los participantes en el tema. • Controla el tiempo de las intervenciones • Se recomienda un tiempo de 60 minutos para los participantes de la mesa redonda, (8 a 10 minutos por cada participante) y dejar tiempo para preguntas de auditorio. • Cierra la mesa redonda: El moderador solicita dos intervenciones finales para la construcción del consenso, por parte de los expositores. menciona las conclusiones, poniendo fin a la mesa redonda y agradeciendo la participación de los presentes.
  11. 11. INTEGRANTES DE LA MESA REDONDA • Expositores: Expertos conocedores del tema y deben de ser hábiles para exponer, se encargan de informarse bien sobre el tema que expondrán, pensar, planear y dirigir sus ideas hacia la audiencia; aportar información verificable que sustente el punto de vista adoptado y respetar las reglas asignadas por el moderador. • Audiencia: Invitados no especialistas que escuchan la discusión y pueden hacer preguntas al final.
  12. 12. ¿CÓMO HACER UNA MESA REDONDA? • Seleccionar y propone tema escogido • Investigar sobre el tema • Elaborar notas • Escribir un guion para la mesa redonda • Organizar la mesa redonda • Hacer la mesa redonda
  13. 13. PROPÓSITO DE LA MESA REDONDA  Exponer diferentes puntos de vista sobre un tema.  Explorar el tema de la reunión.  Negociación entre los interlocutores.  Formular preguntas después de la exposición.  Beneficiar a la sociedad.  Ayudar a entender un tema.
  14. 14. ¿QUE SE DEBE EVITAR EN LA MESA REDONDA? MODERADOR: • Acaparar la atención y convertirse en el centro de la platica • Ser Injusto en la asignación de turnos. EXPOSITORES: • Desviar la conversación hacia puntos no centrales del tema. • Hacer burlas o alusiones personales a los demás. AUDIENCIA: • Hablar o hacer ruido al momento en que se exponen los temas o habla el moderador.
  15. 15. ¿QUE BUSCA LA MESA REDONDA? La mesa redonda busca: • Confrontar puntos de vista sobre el mismo tema. • Ampliar los conceptos. • Informar al grupo por medio de una discusión • Confrontar puntos de vista generales, divergentes y opuestos. • Adquirir información sobre diferentes enfoques del tema. • Conocer criterios diferentes sobre el mismo tema • Ofrecer gran riqueza de ideas y conocimientos. • Facilitar el máximo de interacción entre los integrantes.
  16. 16. DEBATE • Es una técnica de comunicación oral, donde se expone un tema, y una problemática. Sólo se exponen argumentos, es decir dos o más personas deben defender una postura con argumentos dentro de un tiempo establecido. • Consiste en la discusión de opiniones antagónicas entre dos o más personas sobre un tema o problema con el propósito de analizarlo y exponer sus puntos de vista. • Existe una parte que argumenta a favor y apoya la proposición y existe otra parte que argumentan en contra y ataca la proposición. • PARTICIPANTES : Debatientes, un moderador, un secretario y un público que participa. objetivos : • Exponer y defender. • Expresión oral y escucha. • Adquirir elementos de juicio.
  17. 17. FINALIDAD DEL DEBATE La finalidad directa es conocer las posturas, bases y argumentos funcionales, de las distintas partes de una discusión sobre un tema polémico e indirectamente puede cumplir un rol de aprendizaje y enriquecimiento para quienes participan en un debate.
  18. 18. PASOS PARA REALIZAR EL DEBATE • Se define el tema o problema sobre el cual se quiere debatir. • Organización de equipos de trabajo. • Preparar participación para el debate. • hipótesis y tesis planteada • Llevar a cabo el debate. • Evaluación técnica.
  19. 19. INTEGRANTES DEL DEBATE: • MODERADOR O COORDINADOR: determina el tiempo de exposición de cada participante (3 a 5 mtos), establece orden y turnos de cada participantes. • SECRETARIO: Anota ideas principales, y hace resumen al final del debate, se caracteriza por ser imparcial y se elige por consenso de los participantes. • PARTICIPANTES: sustentan con argumentos el tema que están defendiendo o refutando.
  20. 20. REGLAS PARA REALIZAR EL DEBATE • Quienes van a debatir deberán conocer plenamente el tema a debatir. • Dar a conocer el objetivo de la realización del debate. • Poseer buena información. Durante el debate el moderador debe: • Poner en consideración el objetivo del tema. • Anunciar el tema y ubicarlo dentro del proceso.
  21. 21. REGLAS PARA REALIZAR EL DEBATE • Describir la actividad. • Formular la primera pregunta y dar la palabra en orden a los participantes. • Desempeñar durante la discusión el papel de moderador. • Al terminar el debate, el secretario tratará de llegar al consenso sobre las conclusiones.
  22. 22. RECOMENDACIONES PARA PARTICIPAR EN UN DEBATE Se deben considerar los siguientes puntos: • Ser breve y concreto al hablar. • Ser tolerante respecto a las diferencias. • No subestimar al otro. • No hablar en exceso para así dejar intervenir a los demás. • Evitar la tendencia al monólogo y la monotonía. • No burlarse de la intervención de nadie. • Evitar gritos para acallar al interlocutor. • Hablar con seguridad y libertad, sin temor a la crítica.
  23. 23. RECOMENDACIONES PARA PARTICIPAR EN UN DEBATE • Acompañar las críticas con propuestas. • Oír atentamente al interlocutor para responder de forma adecuada. • Articular correctamente los sonidos, empleando un tono de voz adecuado a la situación concreta de entonación y al contenido del mensaje. • No es recomendable utilizar argumentos que este ligado a la fe o cualquier dogma.
  24. 24. FUNCIONES Y VIRTUDES DE UN DEBATE • Como ejercicio para el intelecto ya que sirve para desarrollar múltiples habilidades como la escucha crítica. • Reforzar y mejorar la personalidad, en aspectos como la autoestima, seguridad, confianza, expresión verbal y corporal. • Eleva el criterio para tomar una decisión ya que enseña a exponer las ventajas y desventajas de un punto de vista. • Medio para alcanzar la pluralización en cuanto a ideas. • Medio informativo/expositivo ya que como espectador de un debate se puede llegar a clarificar mucho acerca del tema tratado o a debatir.
  25. 25. FUNCIONES Y VIRTUDES DE UN DEBATE • Razonamiento y pensamiento crítico. • Estructuración de ideas. • Respuesta rápida y adecuada. • Expresión oral efectiva. • Arte de la Dialéctica • Conversación • Falacia • Pensamiento crítico • Controversia
  26. 26. EL DEBATE • En el debate cada participante o grupo de ellos, defiende sus puntos de vista. • El debate equivale a competición intelectual. • El debate es disputa. El debate puede surgir: a) De una discusión que no haya logrado unanimidad de coincidencias y que haya suscitado puntos de vista encontrados. b) De tópicos de una disciplina. c) De dudas surgidas y no aclaradas durante una discusión e) De temas de actualidad social.
  27. 27. DEBATE Y MESA REDONDA: • En el debate hay dos grupos que defienden posiciones completamente opuestas sobre determinado tema. • En el debate existe un moderador que dirige la discusión y dependiendo el ámbito en el que se desarrollan, otra persona o el moderador determina cual posición fue mejor argumentada y prevalece. • En la mesa redonda se exponen los pensamientos individuales sobre un tema y entre todos llegan a una conclusión basándose en las ideas que todos han aportado.
  28. 28. http://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=180023438017

×