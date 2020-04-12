Taller seminario metodologia preguntas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PREGUNTAS: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9,10,11,12 TALLER DE PREGUNTAS TÉCNICAS DE TRABAJO GRUPAL
  1. 1. PREGUNTAS: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9,10,11,12 TALLER DE PREGUNTAS TÉCNICAS DE TRABAJO GRUPAL
  2. 2. 1. PREGUNTA:  Existen muchas formas para desarrollar los seminarios y dos de ellas son : a. Seminario debate y foro b. Seminario mesa redonda y de estudio c. Seminario ponencia y de debate d. Seminario taller y participativo
  3. 3. 2. PREGUNTA:  La forma organizativa del proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje en la que los estudiantes profundizan en el contenido de las asignaturas a través de la exposición en forma clara y precisa, enfatizando en los aspectos generales de dicho contenido se denomina: a. foro b. seminario c. Phillips 66 d. Estudio colaborativo
  4. 4. 3. PREGUNTA  La estructura metodológica del seminario es: a. introducción, justificación y conclusiones b. Presentación , objetivos y desarrollo c. Marco teórico, desarrollo y recomendaciones d. introducción, desarrollo y conclusiones.
  5. 5. 4. PREGUNTA:  Una de las funciones del seminario es: a. contribuye a la formación de valores para su desempeño en la futura profesión b. contribuye a la resolución de problemas sociales y económicos c. c y d son correctas d. Permite actualizar algunos conocimientos pero no permite corregir errores.
  6. 6. 5. PREGUNTA:  Una de las tareas del docente en el seminario es: a. Elabora los objetivos b. Elabora preguntas c. Participa activamente en la consulta bibliográfica d. Desarrolla la actividad y la cierra
  7. 7. 6. PREGUNTA:  Habilidad de carácter intelectual que se desarrolla en el estudiante a través del seminario: a. Elaboración de fichas b. autocontrol c. disciplina d. argumentación
  8. 8. 7. PREGUNTA:  Una de las características de la personalidad que se desarrolla con la realización del seminario es: a. Descripción b. Relación de ideas c. Sentido de pertenencia d. individualismo
  9. 9. 8. PREGUNTA:  El seminario de producción se caracteriza por una fuente de trabajo independiente del estudiante y escasa información teórica del profesor , también recibe el nombre de: a. Seminario debate b. Seminario foro c. Seminario colaborativo d. Seminario taller
  10. 10. 9. PREGUNTA:  Las conclusiones del seminario deben estar a cargo del docente, quien hará aquí evaluación de tipo: a. Parcial y total b. Pre y post seminario c. Cualitativa únicamente d. Individual y colectiva
  11. 11. 10. PREGUNTA:  Cuando un grupo de personas versadas en un tema expone en forma de dialogo un tema frente a un auditorio donde cada participante interviene de manera organizada 1 a 2 minutos se denomina: a. Mesa redonda b. taller c. Phillips 66 d. Panel
  12. 12. 11. PREGUNTA:  Técnica de trabajo de grupo que consiste en un intercambio de ideas en pequeños grupos de seis personas durante seis minutos del tema escogido por el moderador, que puede ser el profesor se denomina: a. panel b. Phillips 66 c. Mesa redonda d. seminario
  13. 13. 12. PREGUNTA:  Técnica de trabajo grupal conformada por cuatro estudiantes que hacen de un mantenedor o moderador y 3 ponentes de un tema que se divide en tres subtemas, la cual se denomina: a. panel b. Phillips 66 c. foro d. seminario

