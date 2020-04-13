Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MEDIDAS EPIDEMIOLOGICAS
MEDICIÓN DE LA FRECUENCIA DE LA ENFERMEDAD PREVALENCIA : Medida de frecuencia importante en los estudios de morbilidad. Mi...
 Mayor duración de la enfermedad  Mayor esperanza de vida de un enfermo  Incremento en el número de casos nuevos (incid...
 Se reduce la duración promedio de la enfermedad  La enfermedad presenta altas tasas de letalidad  Disminuye la inciden...
1. PREVALENCIA DE PERIODO comprende los casos existentes (nuevos en el periodo + viejos que entran enfermos al periodo ) d...
Con los siguientes datos se calcula la prevalencia de Tuberculosis Pulmonar (TB) en Colombia para el año 2014 Total de cas...
PREVALENCIA DE PERIODO Para conocer la prevalencia de periodo de la hipertensión arterial entre el 1 de enero al 31 de dic...
PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO Es la frecuencia de todos los casos (antiguos y nuevos) de una enfermedad en un momento dado del tiem...
PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO Ejemplo: en un barrio ubicado en la capital de Chocó, se reporto un brote de hepatitis A, que inicio ...
PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO PREVALENCIA EN UNA FECHA DADA: FECHA: 1 DE ENERO DEL AÑO 2016 NUMERADOR : 18500 SUJETOS CON LEPRA EN ...
PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO • UNA FECHA DADA: en la cual se encuentran registrados la existencia de casos de una cierta patología...
DIFERENCIA ENTRE PREVALENCIA DE PERIODO Y PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO • Proporción de personas que experimen...
DIFERENCIA ENTRE PREVALENCIA E INCIDENCIA PREVALENCIA • Trata de casos existentes (nuevos + viejos) en un momento o period...
LECTURA LIBRO BASE: Puntos que desarrollar, previa lectura: Libro Kalh Martin Colimon Fundamentos de Epidemiologia 1990. P...
SEMINARIO DE CURSO DEMOGRAFIA EPIDEMIOLOGIA GRUPO 1: • ESTUDIOS EPIDEMIOLOGICOS DESCRIPTIVOS: DEFINICION, características,...
1 PARCIAL: 26 DE FEBRERO 2019
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prevalencia e incidencia

42 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prevalencia e incidencia

  1. 1. MEDIDAS EPIDEMIOLOGICAS
  2. 2. MEDICIÓN DE LA FRECUENCIA DE LA ENFERMEDAD PREVALENCIA : Medida de frecuencia importante en los estudios de morbilidad. Mide la cantidad de enfermedad existente en un determinado momento o durante un cierto periodo en un lugar establecido y en un grupo social dado.
  3. 3.  Mayor duración de la enfermedad  Mayor esperanza de vida de un enfermo  Incremento en el número de casos nuevos (incidencia)  Inmigración de casos  Emigración de sanos  Mejores técnicas diagnósticas (incremento aparente de la prevalencia) FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN EL AUMENTO DE LA PREVALENCIA
  4. 4.  Se reduce la duración promedio de la enfermedad  La enfermedad presenta altas tasas de letalidad  Disminuye la incidencia Emigran casos  Inmigran sanos  Mejores las técnicas terapéuticas. FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN LA DISMINUCIÓN DE LA PREVALENCIA
  5. 5. 1. PREVALENCIA DE PERIODO comprende los casos existentes (nuevos en el periodo + viejos que entran enfermos al periodo ) de una enfermedad en una población. P= Casos nuevos+ Existentes = C sujetos a riesgo N X 10 n
  6. 6. Con los siguientes datos se calcula la prevalencia de Tuberculosis Pulmonar (TB) en Colombia para el año 2014 Total de casos de Tb: 19.445 casos existentes Población para el 2014 : 112.336.538 habitantes K: 10.000 Prevalencia por Tb= 19445 112.336.538 X 10.000 = 1.73 casos por 10000 Interpretación: Por cada 10000 habitantes en Colombia, la TB se encontró presente en aproximadamente 2 sujetos en algún tiempo del año 2014.
  7. 7. PREVALENCIA DE PERIODO Para conocer la prevalencia de periodo de la hipertensión arterial entre el 1 de enero al 31 de diciembre de 2016: Casos existentes ( viejos + nuevos): 11.000 Población expuesta a mitad de periodo: 120.000 K : 1000 (11000/ 120000) * 1000 = 91,66 por 1000 Por cada 1000 individuos en esta área, la enfermedad se encontró presente en aproximadamente 92 sujetos durante por lo menos algún tiempo del año 2016
  8. 8. PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO Es la frecuencia de todos los casos (antiguos y nuevos) de una enfermedad en un momento dado del tiempo. C P= --------------- X k N C=Número de individuos afectados existentes o casos en ese momento dado N= Número de personas en una población en ese momento. K: Constante
  9. 9. PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO Ejemplo: en un barrio ubicado en la capital de Chocó, se reporto un brote de hepatitis A, que inicio el 15 de febrero del 2015, con una población de 456 niños menores de 6 años, para el día 20 de febrero se registraron un total de 12 casos de hepatitis A. ¿Cual es la prevalencia de punto de hepatitis “A” al 20 de febrero de 2015? Datos: Población : 456 niños Casos hepatitis A al 20 de febrero : 12 niños K: 100 12/456=0,0263 *100 = 2,63 =3 Interpretación: por cada 100 niños menores de 6 años expuestos a la hepatitis A en un momento dado, se encuentran alrededor de 3 con la presencia de dicha enfermedad.
  10. 10. PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO PREVALENCIA EN UNA FECHA DADA: FECHA: 1 DE ENERO DEL AÑO 2016 NUMERADOR : 18500 SUJETOS CON LEPRA EN UN AREA DENOMINADOR: 22.000.000 de sujetos en esta área a riesgo en esta fecha. Constante K: 100.000 (18500/ 22000000) * 100.000 = 84,1 por 100.000 Por cada 100.000 sujetos expuestos a la lepra en un momento dado se encuentran alrededor de 84 con la presencia de la enfermedad.
  11. 11. PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO • UNA FECHA DADA: en la cual se encuentran registrados la existencia de casos de una cierta patología. • EL MOMENTO DE REALIZACION DE LA ENCUESTA DE MORBILIDAD • EL MOMENTO DE DETERMINACION DE LA EXISTENCIA DE UNA PATOLOGIA. • UN PUNTO DE REPARO: presencia de patología a la entrada o salida de una compañía.
  12. 12. DIFERENCIA ENTRE PREVALENCIA DE PERIODO Y PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO • Proporción de personas que experimentan el evento (Caso), en un punto en el tiempo en una fecha dada • Es un corte en un momento dado, en el que se cuenta los CASOS. PREVALENCIA DE PERIODO • Proporción de casos, en la cual se considera los que enfermaron en períodos anteriores y que aun siguen siendo CASOS en el periodo estudiado (Existentes y Nuevos).
  13. 13. DIFERENCIA ENTRE PREVALENCIA E INCIDENCIA PREVALENCIA • Trata de casos existentes (nuevos + viejos) en un momento o periodo dado. No importa el momento o periodo en que empezaron los casos, sino los que existen en el periodo considerado. • El denominador de la proporción de prevalencia se refiere a individuos expuestos. INCIDENCIA • Trata de casos nuevos en un periodo dado. • En la tasa de incidencia el denominador es una unidad de tiempo llamada tiempo- persona de seguimiento. • La tasa de incidencia se llama también densidad de incidencia.
  14. 14. LECTURA LIBRO BASE: Puntos que desarrollar, previa lectura: Libro Kalh Martin Colimon Fundamentos de Epidemiologia 1990. Páginas 54, 55, 56 y 57. Biblioteca Unisinu. • PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO EN UNA FECHA DADA • PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO: MOMENTO DE REALIZACION DE UNA ENCUESTA • PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO: EL MOMENTO DE DETERMINACION DE LA EXISTENCIA DE UNA PATOLOGIA • PREVALENCIA DE PUNTO: UN PUNTO DE REPARO • ¿QUE OTRO NOMBRE TIENE LA PREVALENCIA DE PERIODO? • ¿A QUE PUEDE DEBERSE UNA BAJA PREVALENCIA DE UNA ENFERMEDAD? • ¿A QUE PUEDE DEBERSE UN AUMENTO EN LA PREVALENCIA DE UNA PATOLOGIA?
  15. 15. SEMINARIO DE CURSO DEMOGRAFIA EPIDEMIOLOGIA GRUPO 1: • ESTUDIOS EPIDEMIOLOGICOS DESCRIPTIVOS: DEFINICION, características, aplicaciones, ventajas y limitaciones, Descripción del problema, variables de persona, tiempo y lugar, Ejemplo de estudio descriptivo. • GRUPO 2 • -Estudio transversales o de corte. (ejemplo de este) • -Estudios longitudinales (ejemplo de este) • Otros estudios descriptivos: • -Encuesta de morbilidad • -Encuesta de prevalencia (ejemplo de este) • GRUPO 3: . • -Estudios de una población • -Estudios de categorías de una población • -Estudios de institución • -Estudios descriptivos ecológicos • - serie de casos • GRUPO 4:. • ESTUDIOS EPIDEMIOLOGICOS DE COHORTE: aspectos generales, ventajas y desventajas, consideraciones determinación del factor de riesgo y del efecto, determinación prospectiva y retrospectiva de la exposición, fuentes de información, salida del estudio y análisis de riesgo relativo, un ejemplo de este tipo de estudio • GRUPO 5: . • ESTUDIOS EPIDEMIOLOGICOS DE CASOS Y CONTROLES: generalidades, exposición al factor de riesgo, fuentes de información, selección y definición de casos y selección y definición de controles, análisis con razón de disparidad. un ejemplo de este estudio. • GRUPO 6: • ESTUDIOS EPIDEMIOLOGICOS CUASI EXPERIMENTAL: generalidades, concepto, usos, ventajas, desventajas y /o limitaciones y un ejemplo • GRUPO 7: . • ESTUDIO EXPERIMENTAL: DEFINICION, CARCTERISTICAS, USOS Y ETAPAS, LIMITACIONES. • GRUPO 8. . • SESGOS Y TIPOS DE SESGOS: definición de sesgos, descripción de los sesgos de información, sesgos de selección y sesgos de confusión, con ejemplos de cada uno.
  16. 16. 1 PARCIAL: 26 DE FEBRERO 2019

×