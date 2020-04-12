Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNDAMENTACION DE UNA CARRERA Y PERFIL PROFESIONAL
Entendemos que la fundamentación, es una serie de investigaciones previas, consideradas como evaluaciones, que dan una bas...
COMPRENDE
cuatros actividades esenciales para la fundamentación de la carrera profesional 1. La identificación de los propósitos del...
UBICACIÓN DE LA ETAPA DE FUNDAMENTACION DE UNA CARRERA PROFESIONAL
SUBETAPAS DE LA FUNDAMENTACION DE UNA CARRERA PROFESIONAL
SUBETAPAS DE LA FUNDAMENTACION DE UA CARRERA PROFESIONAL
• La fundamentación de la carrera profesional está integrada por una serie de investigaciones previas, consideradas evalua...
Para determinar las necesidades sociales debe captarse la realidad social , para lo cual es necesario ubicar en tres siste...
el estudiante puede saber qué esperar cuando sea egresado refiriéndome al ámbito laboral
PERFIL PROFESIONAL Una vez que se cuentan con los referentes que dan sustento a la carrera profesional (fundamentación) se...
Los pasos para obtener el perfil profesional son los siguientes: La especificación de las áreas generales de conocimiento ...
Con base en lo anterior se deduce que los componentes básicos que debe contener el perfil del egresado son: Investigación ...
Fundamentacion
  1. 1. FUNDAMENTACION DE UNA CARRERA Y PERFIL PROFESIONAL
  2. 2. Entendemos que la fundamentación, es una serie de investigaciones previas, consideradas como evaluaciones, que dan una base y sirve de apoyo para la creación de una carrera. La fundamentación es primordial para que la carrera profesional tenga una vinculación real con las problemáticas que se encuentran el contexto del mercado laboral. FUNDAMENTANCION
  3. 3. COMPRENDE
  4. 4. cuatros actividades esenciales para la fundamentación de la carrera profesional 1. La identificación de los propósitos del sistema y macrosistema 2. La selección de las necesidades que se atenderán 3. La jerarquización de las necesidades seleccionadas 4. Cuantificar las necesidades. para fundamentar un currículo se requiere especificar cuestiones referentes al contenido formativo e informativo propio de la profesión, en el contexto social, la institución educativa y las características del estudiante.
  5. 5. UBICACIÓN DE LA ETAPA DE FUNDAMENTACION DE UNA CARRERA PROFESIONAL
  6. 6. SUBETAPAS DE LA FUNDAMENTACION DE UNA CARRERA PROFESIONAL
  7. 7. SUBETAPAS DE LA FUNDAMENTACION DE UA CARRERA PROFESIONAL
  8. 8. • La fundamentación de la carrera profesional está integrada por una serie de investigaciones previas, consideradas evaluaciones que sustentan y apoyan el porqué de la creación de una carrera y por qué esa carrera profesional es la más adecuada para resolver los problemas detectados.
  9. 9. Para determinar las necesidades sociales debe captarse la realidad social , para lo cual es necesario ubicar en tres sistemas contenidos en el macrosistema social: NECESIDADES QUE ABORDA EL PROFESIONAL
  10. 10. el estudiante puede saber qué esperar cuando sea egresado refiriéndome al ámbito laboral
  11. 11. PERFIL PROFESIONAL Una vez que se cuentan con los referentes que dan sustento a la carrera profesional (fundamentación) se procede a definir el tipo de profesionista que se requiere para atender las necesidades existentes en el campo laboral. Es común ver que muchas carreras se parecen en el nombre y muchas veces nos atrevemos a pensar que son la misma, sin embargo, aunque el objeto de estudio sea similar, las características y competencias que se pretenden formar en el egresado son distintas. Estás constituyen el perfil profesional.
  12. 12. Los pasos para obtener el perfil profesional son los siguientes: La especificación de las áreas generales de conocimiento en las cuáles deberá adquirir dominio el profesionál. La descripción de las tareas, actividades, acciones, etc., que deberá realizar en dichas áreas. La delimitación de valores y actitudes adquiridas que son necesarias para su buen desempeño como profesional El listado de las destrezas que tiene que desarrollar
  13. 13. Con base en lo anterior se deduce que los componentes básicos que debe contener el perfil del egresado son: Investigación de los conocimientos, técnicas y procedimientos de las disciplinas seleccionadas para la solución de los problemas detectados. Investigación de las áreas en la que podrá intervenir el trabajo del profesional. Análisis de las tareas potencialmente realizables por el profesional. Determinación de niveles de acción y poblaciones donde podrí á intervenir el trabajo del profesional. Desarrollo de un perfil profesional a partir de la integración de las áreas, tareas y noveles determinados. Evaluación del perfil profesional (congruencia de los elementos que definen el perfil profesional con la fundamentación n de la carrera)

