Estilos de aprendizaje unisinu

MILADYS PEREZ NEGRETE UNISINU 2019
ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE • Son los rasgos cognitivos, afectivos y fisiológicos que sirven como indicadores relativamente est...
FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN EL ESTILO DE APRENDIZAJE • Intrapersonales: Cognitivos (maduración biológica, entrenamiento intel...
LA INFORMACION Y ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJES • El estilo de aprendizaje individual depende de 3 parámetros: 1. Cómo selecciona...
MODELOS DE ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE Prog. neurolinguistica
ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE 1. SEGÚN EL SISTEMA DE REPRESENTACIÓN MENTAL DE LA INFORMACIÓN –ALONSO-PNL • Sistema visual: Lo uti...
2. MODELO DE DAVID KOLB • Según el modo de procesar información el estilo de aprendizaje puede ser: • Según el modelo de K...
ALUMNOS ACTIVOS O DIVERGENTES APRENDEN MEJOR: • Cuando se lanzan a una actividad que les presente un desafío. • Cuando rea...
ALUMNOS REFLEXIVOS O ASIMILADORES APRENDEN MEJOR: • Cuando pueden adoptar la postura del observador. • Cuando pueden ofrec...
ALUMNOS TEORICOS O CONVERGENTES APRENDEN MEJOR: • A partir de modelos, teorías, sistemas • Con ideas y conceptos que prese...
ALUMNOS PRAGMATICOS O ACOMODADORES APRENDEN MEJOR: • Con actividades que relacionen la teoría y la práctica. • Cuando ven ...
APRENDIZAJE OPTIMO SEGÚN MODELO DE KOLB
MODELO DE NED HERRMANN • Los cuatro cuadrantes representan cuatro formas distintas de operar, de pensar, de crear, de apre...
MODELO DE HERRMANN
TEORÍA DE LOS HEMISFERIOS CEREBRALES- ROGER SPERRY Según como organicemos la información recibida, podemos distinguir entr...
HEMISFERIO LOGICO, NORMALMENTE EL IZQUIERDO: MODOS DE PENSAMIENTO Y HABILIDADES MODOS DE PENSAMIENTO • Lógico y analítico ...
TEORÍA DE LOS HEMISFERIOS CEREBRALES. • El hemisferio holístico, normalmente el derecho, procesa la información de manera ...
HEMISFERIO HOLÍSTICO, NORMALMENTE EL DERECHO: MODOS DE PENSAMIENTO Y HABILIDADES MODOS DE PENSAMIENTO • Holístico e intuit...
INTELIGENCIAS DEFINIDAS POR GARDNER Existen 8 Inteligencias definidas por Gardner: • INTELIGENCIA LINGÜÍSTICA: es la capac...
INTELIGENCIAS DEFINIDAS POR GARDNER • INTELIGENCIA MUSICAL: es la capacidad para percibir, distinguir, transformar e inter...
“ ” ¿LECTURA VIRTUAL: Enseño como aprendí?: el rol del estilo de aprendizaje en la enseñanza del profesorado universitario...
Estilos de aprendizaje unisinu

  1. 1. MILADYS PEREZ NEGRETE UNISINU 2019
  2. 2. ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE • Son los rasgos cognitivos, afectivos y fisiológicos que sirven como indicadores relativamente estables de cómo los alumnos perciben interacciones y responden a sus ambientes de aprendizaje. • Este término se refiere al hecho de que cada persona utiliza su propio método o estrategias para aprender y enfrentar nuevos conocimientos.
  3. 3. FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN EL ESTILO DE APRENDIZAJE • Intrapersonales: Cognitivos (maduración biológica, entrenamiento intelectual) • Emocionales (equilibrio afectivo, hormonal, conflictos, motivación) • Corporales (modificación fisiológica, voz, edad etc.) • Socioambientales: ventilación, ruido, espacio, Familia, Barrio, situación económica, escuela, grupo de clase, programación de las materias, proceso de enseñanza de cada docente, etc.
  4. 4. LA INFORMACION Y ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJES • El estilo de aprendizaje individual depende de 3 parámetros: 1. Cómo seleccionamos la información: Seleccionamos la información a la que le prestamos atención en función de su interés. 2. Cómo organizamos la información: Al recordar algo no recuperamos una grabación almacenada en un fichero, sino que, partiendo de datos muy diversos creamos una representación de lo que queremos recordar. 3. Cómo trabajamos la información: El que nos fijemos más en un tipo de información que en otra parece estar directamente relacionado con la forma en la que recordamos después esa información para ser utilizada.
  5. 5. MODELOS DE ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE Prog. neurolinguistica
  6. 6. ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE 1. SEGÚN EL SISTEMA DE REPRESENTACIÓN MENTAL DE LA INFORMACIÓN –ALONSO-PNL • Sistema visual: Lo utilizamos para recordar imágenes abstractas (letras, números) y concretas ( existen) • Sistema auditivo: Nos permite oír en nuestra mente voces, música, sonidos. (recordar una melodía, reconocer una voz) • Sistema kinestésico: La información se asocia a las sensaciones y movimientos, al cuerpo. (aprender un deporte, hacer experimentos, proyectos etc)
  7. 7. 2. MODELO DE DAVID KOLB • Según el modo de procesar información el estilo de aprendizaje puede ser: • Según el modelo de Kolb un aprendizaje óptimo es el resultado de trabajar la información en cuatro fases:
  8. 8. ALUMNOS ACTIVOS O DIVERGENTES APRENDEN MEJOR: • Cuando se lanzan a una actividad que les presente un desafío. • Cuando realizan actividades cortas e de resultado inmediato. • Cuando hay emoción, drama y crisis. LES CUESTA MÁS TRABAJO APRENDER: • Cuando tienen que adoptar un papel pasivo. • Cuando tienen que asimilar, analizar e interpretar datos. • Cuando tienen que trabajar solos
  9. 9. ALUMNOS REFLEXIVOS O ASIMILADORES APRENDEN MEJOR: • Cuando pueden adoptar la postura del observador. • Cuando pueden ofrecer observaciones y analizar la situación. • Cuando pueden pensar antes de actuar. LES CUESTA MÁS APRENDER: • Cuando se les fuerza a convertirse en el centro de la atención. • Cuando se les apresura de una actividad a otra. • Cuando tienen que actuar sin poder planificar previamente.
  10. 10. ALUMNOS TEORICOS O CONVERGENTES APRENDEN MEJOR: • A partir de modelos, teorías, sistemas • Con ideas y conceptos que presenten un desafío. • Cuando tienen oportunidad de preguntar e indagar. LES CUESTA MÁS APRENDER: • Con actividades que impliquen ambigüedad e incertidumbre. • En situaciones que enfaticen las emociones y los sentimientos. • Cuando tienen que actuar sin un fundamento teórico.
  11. 11. ALUMNOS PRAGMATICOS O ACOMODADORES APRENDEN MEJOR: • Con actividades que relacionen la teoría y la práctica. • Cuando ven a los demás hacer algo. • Cuando tienen la posibilidad de poner en práctica inmediatamente lo que han aprendido. LES CUESTA MÁS APRENDER: • Cuando lo que aprenden no se relacionan con sus necesidades inmediatas. • De aquellas actividades que no tienen una finalidad aparente. • Cuando lo que hacen no está relacionado con la 'realidad'.
  12. 12. APRENDIZAJE OPTIMO SEGÚN MODELO DE KOLB
  13. 13. MODELO DE NED HERRMANN • Los cuatro cuadrantes representan cuatro formas distintas de operar, de pensar, de crear, de aprender y de convivir con el mundo. • Las características de estos cuatro cuadrantes están relacionados con el desarrollo de la corteza cerebral y son:
  14. 14. MODELO DE HERRMANN
  15. 15. TEORÍA DE LOS HEMISFERIOS CEREBRALES- ROGER SPERRY Según como organicemos la información recibida, podemos distinguir entre: • alumnos hemisferio derecho: HEMIFERIO HOLISTICO y • alumnos hemisferio izquierdo: HEMIFERIO LOGICO. • Hemisferio lógico, normalmente el izquierdo: procesa la información de manera secuencial y lineal. Forma la imagen del todo a partir de las partes y es el que se ocupa de analizar los detalles. El hemisferio lógico piensa en palabras y en números, es decir contiene la capacidad para la matemática y para leer y escribir.
  16. 16. HEMISFERIO LOGICO, NORMALMENTE EL IZQUIERDO: MODOS DE PENSAMIENTO Y HABILIDADES MODOS DE PENSAMIENTO • Lógico y analítico • Abstracto • Secuencial (de la parte al todo) • Lineal (orden progresivo) • Realista • Verbal • Temporal • Simbólico • Cuantitativo • Lógico HABILIDADES ASOCIADAS • Escritura, símbolos, lenguaje • Lectura, Ortografía • Oratoria • Escucha • Localización de hechos y detalles • Asociaciones auditivas • Procesa una cosa por vez • Sabe como hacer algo
  17. 17. TEORÍA DE LOS HEMISFERIOS CEREBRALES. • El hemisferio holístico, normalmente el derecho, procesa la información de manera global, partiendo del todo para entender las distintas partes que componen ese todo. Es intuitivo en vez de lógico, piensa en imágenes y sentimientos. • Este hemisferio emplea un estilo de pensamiento divergente, creando una variedad y cantidad de ideas nuevas, más allá de los patrones convencionales. • El currículum escolar toma en cuenta las habilidades de este hemisferio para los cursos de arte, música y educación física
  18. 18. HEMISFERIO HOLÍSTICO, NORMALMENTE EL DERECHO: MODOS DE PENSAMIENTO Y HABILIDADES MODOS DE PENSAMIENTO • Holístico e intuitivo • Concreto • Global (del todo a la parte) • Aleatorio • Fantástico • No verbaliza los pensamientos • Atemporal • Cualitativo • Analógico (comparación semejanza) HABILIDADES ASOCIADAS • Relaciones espaciales • Formas y pautas • Cálculos matemáticos • Canto y música • Sensibilidad al color • Expresión artística • Creatividad • Visualización, mira la totalidad • Emociones y sentimientos • Procesa todo al mismo tiempo • Descubre qué puede hacerse
  19. 19. INTELIGENCIAS DEFINIDAS POR GARDNER Existen 8 Inteligencias definidas por Gardner: • INTELIGENCIA LINGÜÍSTICA: es la capacidad para emplear palabras eficazmente, tanto en forma oral como escrita. • INTELIGENCIA LÓGICO-MATEMÁTICA: es la habilidad para calcular, manejar las abstracciones y la lógica • INTELIGENCIA ESPACIAL: permite pensar en 3 dimensiones y percibir imágenes, es la capacidad para imaginar el espacio y expresarlo dibujando, esculpiendo, o bien moviéndose en él, producir y decodificar información gráfica.(arquitectos, pilotos, pintores, escultores) • INTELIGENCIA KINESTÉSICO -CORPORAL: permite al individuo manipular objetos con precisión, incorporar conocimientos o expresarse a través del movimiento corporal, el tacto y las habilidades físicas.
  20. 20. INTELIGENCIAS DEFINIDAS POR GARDNER • INTELIGENCIA MUSICAL: es la capacidad para percibir, distinguir, transformar e interpretar formas musicales y de ser sensible a las melodías, ritmo, armonía y tono. • INTELIGENCIA INTERPERSONAL: es la capacidad de comprender a los demás e interactuar eficazmente con ellos. • INTELIGENCIA INTRAPERSONAL: es la capacidad de percibirse a uno mismo y de utilizar dicho conocimiento para planificar y dirigir la propia vida. • INTELIGENCIA NATURALISTA: es la habilidad para discriminar entre los distintos seres vivos, observar, identificar, categorizar e interactuar con el mundo natural.
  21. 21. “ ” ¿LECTURA VIRTUAL: Enseño como aprendí?: el rol del estilo de aprendizaje en la enseñanza del profesorado universitario. Science direct. biblioteca virtual. Para socializar próxima clase.

