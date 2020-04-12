Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• ES UNA TECLA O CONJUNTO DE TECLAS QUE EFECTÚA UNA ACCIÓN DEFINIDA PREVIAMENTE (POR EL PROGRAMADORO POR EL USUARIO DE UNA...
ATAJOS DE TECLADO SIMPLE Y DE VARIAS TECLAS • los atajos de teclado más simples son aquellos compuestos por una única tecl...
CONFORMACIÓN DEL TECLADO
ATAJOS DE TECLADO MÁS UTILIZADOS EN WINDOWS • TECLA CTRL + ESC: ABRE EL MENÚ INICIO EN TECLADOS QUE NO TENGAN LA TECLA WIN...
TECLA WINDOWS + I: ABRE LA PAGINA DE CONFIGURACIÓN DE WINDOWS TECLA WINDOWS + L: BLOQUEA LA SESIÓN ACTIVA. TECLA WINDOWS +...
• ALT + TAB: CAMBIA LA VENTANAACTIVA. ALT + F4: CIERRA LA VENTANA O EL PROGRAMA EN CURSO. ALT + LA LETRA SUBRAYADA EN UN N...
• CTRL DESLIZANDO UN ELEMENTO AL MISMO TIEMPO: COPIA EL ELEMENTO SELECCIONADO. CTRL + MAYÚS DESLIZANDO UN ELEMENTO AL MISM...
MAYÚS + SUPR: SUPRIME DIRECTAMENTE UN ARCHIVO SIN PASAR POR LA PAPELERA. MAYÚS + F10: REEMPLAZA EL CLIC DERECHO. CTRL + AL...
ATAJOS DE TECLADO EN CHROME • CTRL + N: ABRIR VENTANA NUEVA. • CTRL + MAYÚS + N: ABRIR VENTANA NUEVA EN MODO INCÓGNITO. • ...
• CTRL + MAYÚS + TAB O CTRL + REPÁG: IR A PESTAÑA ANTERIOR. • CTRL + 1 A 8: IR A PESTAÑA ESPECÍFICA. • CTRL + 9: IR A ÚLTI...
• CTRL + W : CERRAR PESTAÑAACTIVA. • CTRL + MAYÚS + W: CERRAR TODAS LAS PESTAÑAS Y CHROME. • ALT + F4: SALIR DE CHROME. • ...
•Tecla win+ Izquierda – Realiza un snap de la ventana activa a la izquierda. •Tecla win+ Derecha – Realiza un snap de la v...
Atajos de teclado en windows
Atajos de teclado en windows
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atajos de teclado en windows

33 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atajos de teclado en windows

  1. 1. • ES UNA TECLA O CONJUNTO DE TECLAS QUE EFECTÚA UNA ACCIÓN DEFINIDA PREVIAMENTE (POR EL PROGRAMADORO POR EL USUARIO DE UNA APLICACIÓN INFORMÁTICA). ESTAS ACCIONES PUEDEN REALIZARSE HABITUALMENTE DE OTRO MODO: NAVEGANDO POR LOS MENÚS, TECLEANDO UNA INSTRUCCIÓN MÁS EXTENSA, O UTILIZANDO EL RATÓN. AL REDUCIR ESTOS PASOS EN COMBINACIONES DE TECLAS, EL USUARIO PUEDE AHORRAR TIEMPO Y OPTIMIZAR SU EXPERIENCIA
  2. 2. ATAJOS DE TECLADO SIMPLE Y DE VARIAS TECLAS • los atajos de teclado más simples son aquellos compuestos por una única tecla. en estos casos, simplemente se suele escribir el nombre de la tecla, como "pulsar f1 para obtener la ayuda". el nombre de la tecla puede ser envuelta entre corchetes, o caracteres similares. por ejemplo: [f1] o <f1>, para determinar la tecla f1. además, puede resaltarse también con formato especial: negrita, cursiva, etcétera. • por último, existen algunos atajos de teclado que se activan mediante la pulsación individual de varias teclas, a modo de secuencia. por ejemplo: “alt+a, s” o “alt+a; s”, que puede definirse como "primero pulsar alt y a conjuntamente, y luego s". estos atajos de teclado, por norma general, representan una serie de combinaciones de teclas menores, que individualmente no definen una acción específica, pero que conjuntamente sí
  3. 3. CONFORMACIÓN DEL TECLADO
  4. 4. ATAJOS DE TECLADO MÁS UTILIZADOS EN WINDOWS • TECLA CTRL + ESC: ABRE EL MENÚ INICIO EN TECLADOS QUE NO TENGAN LA TECLA WINDOWS. TECLA WINDOWS + E: ABRE EL EXPLORADOR DE ARCHIVOS. TECLA WINDOWS + M / TECLA WINDOWS + D: MINIMIZATODAS LAS VENTANAS Y MUESTRA EL ESCRITORIO. • TECLA MAYUS + WINDOWS + M : DESHACER MINIMIZAR
  5. 5. TECLA WINDOWS + I: ABRE LA PAGINA DE CONFIGURACIÓN DE WINDOWS TECLA WINDOWS + L: BLOQUEA LA SESIÓN ACTIVA. TECLA WINDOWS + TAB CREACIÓN DE ESCRITORIOS VIRTUALES TECLA WINDOWS + PAUSA: ABRE LA VENTANA PROPIEDADES DEL SISTEMA. TECLA WINDOWS + TECLA DE (+) (-): AMPLIA O DISMINUYE LA PANTALLA CON LA LUPA
  6. 6. • ALT + TAB: CAMBIA LA VENTANAACTIVA. ALT + F4: CIERRA LA VENTANA O EL PROGRAMA EN CURSO. ALT + LA LETRA SUBRAYADA EN UN NOMBRE DE MENÚ: ABRE EL MENÚ CORRESPONDIENTE. EJEMPLO: ALT + F ABRE EL MENÚ ARCHIVO. ALT + BARRA ESPACIADORA: MUESTRA EL MENÚ CONTEXTUAL DE LA VENTANAACTIVA. ALT + IMPR PANT: COPIA LA VENTANAACTIVA. IMP PANT: COPIA DE TODA LA PANTALLA.
  7. 7. • CTRL DESLIZANDO UN ELEMENTO AL MISMO TIEMPO: COPIA EL ELEMENTO SELECCIONADO. CTRL + MAYÚS DESLIZANDO UN ELEMENTO AL MISMO TIEMPO: CREA UN ATAJO HACIA EL ELEMENTO SELECCIONADO. F1: AYUDA. F2: RENOMBRA UN ARCHIVO. F3: FUNCIÓN DE BUQUEDA DE UN BUEN NUMERO DE PROGRAMAS. F5: ACTUALIZA LA VENTANAACTIVA. F10: ACTIVA LA BARRA DE MENÚS EN EL PROGRAMAACTIVO.
  8. 8. MAYÚS + SUPR: SUPRIME DIRECTAMENTE UN ARCHIVO SIN PASAR POR LA PAPELERA. MAYÚS + F10: REEMPLAZA EL CLIC DERECHO. CTRL + ALT + SUPR: EJECUTA EL ADMINISTRADOR DE TAREAS.
  9. 9. ATAJOS DE TECLADO EN CHROME • CTRL + N: ABRIR VENTANA NUEVA. • CTRL + MAYÚS + N: ABRIR VENTANA NUEVA EN MODO INCÓGNITO. • CTRL + T: ABRIR PESTAÑA NUEVA E IR A ELLA. • CTRL + MAYÚS + T: REABRIR UNA PESTAÑA RECIÉN CERRADA E IR A ELLA. • CTRL + TAB O CTRL + AVPÁG: IR A PESTAÑA SIGUIENTE.
  10. 10. • CTRL + MAYÚS + TAB O CTRL + REPÁG: IR A PESTAÑA ANTERIOR. • CTRL + 1 A 8: IR A PESTAÑA ESPECÍFICA. • CTRL + 9: IR A ÚLTIMA PESTAÑA. • ALT + INICIO: ABRIR PÁGINA DE INICIO EN PESTAÑA ACTIVA. • ALT + FLECHA IZQ: ABRIR PÁGINAANTERIOR DEL HISTORIAL EN PESTAÑAACTIVA. • ALT + FLECHA DER: ABRIR PÁGINA SIGUIENTE DEL HISTORIAL EN PESTAÑAACTIVA.
  11. 11. • CTRL + W : CERRAR PESTAÑAACTIVA. • CTRL + MAYÚS + W: CERRAR TODAS LAS PESTAÑAS Y CHROME. • ALT + F4: SALIR DE CHROME. • CTRL + D: GUARDAR EN MARCADORES. • F11: MODO DE PANTALLA COMPLETA. • CTRL + S: GUARDAR PÁGINAACTUAL.
  12. 12. •Tecla win+ Izquierda – Realiza un snap de la ventana activa a la izquierda. •Tecla win+ Derecha – Realiza un snap de la ventana activa a la derecha. •Tecla win+ Arriba – Realiza un snap de la ventana activa a arriba. •Tecla win+ Abajo – Realiza un snap de la ventana activa a abajo. SNAP DE APLICACIONES

×