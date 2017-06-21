ESCUELA NORMAL DISTRITAL DE BARRANQUILLA FORMACION COMPLEMENTARIA POR JEINY MARGARITA VIAÑA ORTIZ II SEMESTRE TALLER NÚMER...
Taller numero 2 jeiny viaña ortiz

  1. 1. ESCUELA NORMAL DISTRITAL DE BARRANQUILLA FORMACION COMPLEMENTARIA POR JEINY MARGARITA VIAÑA ORTIZ II SEMESTRE TALLER NÚMERO 2 PROFESORA ANALIDA CARVAJAL
  2. 2. Taller número 2 ¿Cuál es la distinción que hace Vygotsky acerca de los dominios filogenéticos, histórico cultural, ontogenético y micro genético? R-FILOGENETICO (desarrollo de la especie humana) Vygotsky se interesa por las razones que permiten la aparición de funciones psicológicas exclusivamente humanas HISTORICO CULTURAL señala que este ámbito es el que engendra sistemas artificiales complejos y arbitrarios que regulan la conducta social ONTOGENETICO representa el punto de encuentro de la evaluación biológica y socio cultural MICROGENETICO (desarrollo de aspectos específicos del repertorio psicológico de los sujetos) Que persigue una manera de estudiar en vivo, la construcción de un proceso psicológico. ¿El sistema de signos a que se refiere Vygotsky está relacionado con el lenguaje?
  3. 3. R-si tiene relación ya que Vygotsky señala que ambas construcciones (herramientas y signos) son artificiales y el aprendizaje se va desarrollando mediante la interacción social ¿Cuáles son los instrumentos de medición que se valen los procesos psicológicos superiores? R-Vygotsky afirma que la formación de las funciones mentales superiores se derivan: signos ya que ese permite que el hombre se relacione con el ambiente natural es un proceso colaborativo aquellas actividades que se realizan de forma compartida permiten a los niños estructurar su forma de pensamiento ante la sociedad. ¿Quien surge primero el pensamiento o el lenguaje? R-El pensamiento surge primero que el lenguaje, según Vygotsky el pensamiento es quien moldea el lenguaje pero a su vez ambos elementos se retroalimenta en un proceso de interacción constante donde el lenguaje organiza el pensamiento y nos permite la estructuración de toda aquella información que percibimos del entorno el cual enriquece el lenguaje. ¿Porque en la teoría de Vygotsky considera el lenguaje y el pensamiento como funciones mentales superiores? R- Vygotsky define que el lenguaje y el pensamiento están ligados entre si y son funciones mentales superiores ya que se desarrollan en una estructura básica del pensamiento, así como la conciencia que es primordial mente lingüística. ¿En cuanto a la ZDP en que se refieren al andamiaje? R-Es una interacción de tipos de enseñanza-aprendizaje la acción de quien enseña. Esta inversamente relacionado al nivel de competencia de quien aprende.
  4. 4. El andamiaje es una situación de interacción entre un sujeto de mayor experiencia y su objetivo es transformar al novato en experto.

×