UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE INGLÉS
Drink Drank
Lie lay
Steal stole
Verbs

Verbs and their meanings

Verbs

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE INGLÉS NAME: Jefferson Fabián Rodríguez DATE:09/02/2015 VERBS PRESENT PAST MEANING Awake Awoke Not asleep, conscious.Alert,aware. Be Was / were To exist, to have a real existence. Beat Beat To hit, to knock,to pound,tostrike. Become Became Begin to be. Begin began Start Bend Bent Incline the body bet bet Risk something, usually a sum ofmoney bite bit Use the teeth to cutinto something in orderto eat it. Blow Blew Expel air throughpursedlips Break Broke Separate into twoor more pieces, divide. Bring Brought Come to a place with someone orsomething Broadcast broadcast Transmit a programor some information by radio or TV. Build Built Constructsomething Burn burned Be consumedby fire, orat least in flames Buy bought Obtain something in exchangefor money orgoods catch caught Capture,overtake Choose chose Pickout orselect someone or something Come Came Move towardsa place; arrive. Cost Cost Require payment ofa price Cut cut Openup, wound,ordivide with a sharp instrument Dig Dug Break up andmove earth with a tool or machine Do Did Performan action Draw Drew Produceapicture or diagram Dream dreamed See imaginary events in one’s mind while sleeping Drive Drove operate and controlthe direction and speed of a motorvehicle
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE INGLÉS Drink Drank Consumea liquid troughthe mouth Eat Ate Putfoodinto the mouth andchew and shallow it Fall Fell Move downwards Feel Felt Experience an emotion or sensation Fight Fought Contendin physical conflict Find Found Discoveror perceive by chanceor unexpectedly Fly Flew Travel to the air Forbid forbid Refuseto allow something Forget Forgot Fail to remember Forgive Forgave stop feeling angry orresentful toward someone foran offense Freeze froze Become solid due to low temperature Get got Obtain, acquire Give gave Make a present orgift to someone Go went Move fromone place or point to another,travel Grow grew Become bigger Hang Hung be suspendedfrom above withthe lower part dangling free Have had Receive, take orobtain Hear Heard Perceive soundsthroughtheear Hide Hid putor keep outofsight Hit Hit Strike Hold Held Grasp orgrip Hurt Hurt Be painful Keep Kept have or retain possession of Know Knew Be aware ofthroughobservation, inquiry,or information. Lay Laid Place downin a position ofrest, or in a horizontal position Lead Led Guide or conductina certain course Learn learned Acquireknowledgeor an ability to do something Light Lit Star a fire Live Lived Be alive, to have life Lend Lent Allow to be used temporally Let Let Allow
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE INGLÉS Lie lay an intentionally false statement Lose lost become unable to find, fail to win Make Made Behave, to act.Create Mean Meant Convey,indicate Meet met Make a personal contact Overcome Overcame succeedin dealing with a problem or difficulty Pay paid give money that is duefor workdone Put Put move to or place in a particular position quiet Quieted Make orbecome silent, calm, orstill. Read Read look at and comprehendthe meaning ofwritten Ride Rode Sit onand controlthe movement of an animal, especially a horse, typically as a recreation orsport. Ring Ringed Surround,especially for protectionor containment. Rise Rose Move upwards Run Ran move at a speed faster than a walk, Say Said Communicateverbally or in writing See saw Perceive ordetect with the eyes, oras if by sight Sell sold Agree totransfer goodsor provide services Send sent Make something gosomewhere Set Set Putsomething down Shake shook Tremble or vibrate Shoot Shot Kill or wound(apersonor animal) with a bullet orarrow. Show Showed Be allow or causeto be visible. Shut Shut To close Sing sang Produceharmonioussoundswithone’s voice Sit sat Rest one’s bodyupright onthe buttocks Sleep Slept Rest in state ofreducedconsciousness Smell Smelled Perceive ordetect the odoror scentofsomething Speak Spoke Say something in order to conveyinformation, an opinion,or a feeling. Spend Spent Pay outmoney in buyingor hiring goodsor services. Stand Stood Have or maintain anupright position, supportedbyone's feet.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE INGLÉS Steal stole Illegally take possession ofsomething Swear swore Take an oath Swim swam Move throughwater Take took Grab withthe hands Teach taught Passknowledge Tear tore Pull orrip something apart orto pieces with force. Tell told Communicateinformation, facts,or newsto someone in spoken orwritten words. Think Thought Have a particular opinion, belief, or idea aboutsomeone or something. Throw threw Cause anobjectto move rapidly throughthe air Understand understood Be aware ofthe meaning of. Wake Woke emerge orcause to emerge from a state of sleep; stop sleeping Wear wore Carry orhave equipped onor about one’s bodyas clothes Win Won be successfulorvictoriousin a contest orconflict Write Wrote Mark letters, words,orother symbols on a surface

