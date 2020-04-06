Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR Integrantes:  Jefferson Rodríguez  Saúl Salazar  Josué soto  Cristina Tulcán
LA EDUCACIÓN EN EL FEUDALISMO
¿QUE ES EL FEUDALISMO ?  El feudalismo fue una forma de organización social y política basada en las relaciones de vasall...
LA EDUCACION  Durante todo el feudalismo, estuvo en manos de la iglesia. Utilizó un método memorístico que se complementa...
 La educación superior se realizaba en universidades anexas a una catedral. De allí su nombre: catedralicias.
EDUCACIÓN DEL HOMBRE FEUDAL  Esta educación aunque había avanzado mucho todavía estaba restringida.  Esta educación solo...
 La educación comenzó a tener un gran auge gracia a la expansión del comercio que tenía la necesidad de personas que supi...
EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA  La educación básica consistía en estudios del trivium y el cuadrivium.  El Trivio, que era la triple v...
EL TRIVIUM  El Trivio comprendía la gramática, la dialéctica y la retórica.
EL QUADRIVIUM  El Cuadrivio, abrazaba la aritmética , la geometría, la astronomía y la música.
LAS UNIVERSIDADES  La universidad aparece como una institución por encima de cualquier autoridad local.  Las autoridades...
TIPOS DE UNIVERSIDADES  Universidad sin carta de fundación: nacieron, por ejemplo, por consenso de profesores y alumnos. ...
