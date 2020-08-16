Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tales de Mileto Solorzano Jefferson 4 “A” Edwin Palomino Aux:Noel espinoza
Biografía Tales de Mileto Vivió y murió en Mileto, claro que hoy más conocido como Turquía). Fue el iniciador de la escuel...
Thales y la pirámide de kheops Alrededor del año 600 a.C., Thales visitó Egipto, donde el faraón; que había oído hablar de...
Teoremas de Tales de Mileto primer teorema: Si en un triángulo se traza una línea paralela a cualquiera de sus lados, se o...
Tales de mileto xD
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tales de mileto xD

76 views

Published on

Somos de la escuela de talentos :)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tales de mileto xD

  1. 1. Tales de Mileto Solorzano Jefferson 4 “A” Edwin Palomino Aux:Noel espinoza
  2. 2. Biografía Tales de Mileto Vivió y murió en Mileto, claro que hoy más conocido como Turquía). Fue el iniciador de la escuela de Mileto a la que pertenecieron también Anaximandro (su discípulo) y Anaxímenes (discípulo del anterior). En la antigüedad se le consideraba uno de los Siete Sabios de Grecia. Lamentablemente No se conserva ningún texto suyo y es probable que no dejará ningún escrito antes de su muerte. Desde el siglo v a. C., se le atribuyen importantes aportaciones en el terreno de la filosofía algo que se nota mucho que en esa época eran filósofos la mayoría de los famosos,también en la matemática ámbito geometría, la astronomía, la física, etc; pero también era un legislador en su ciudad natal.
  3. 3. Thales y la pirámide de kheops Alrededor del año 600 a.C., Thales visitó Egipto, donde el faraón; que había oído hablar de la inteligencia de Thales; le pidió que averiguara la altura de la Gran Pirámide de Keops. Para ello, nuestro gran sabio, clavó su bastón en el suelo de forma vertical y esperó… En el instante justo en el que la sombra de su bastón fue igual a la altura del bastón, entonces la sombra de la pirámide también sería igual a la altura de ésta. Suponemos que para poder llevar a cabo este experimento, recibiría ayuda de alguien. Aunque este método de medición puede arrojar un error de aproximación significativo con respecto a la exactitud de la altura y depende del paralelismo de los rayos solares (lo cual depende a su vez de un tiempo preciso), hay que reconocer que es una idea muy ingeniosa y que proporcionó una buena alternativa de medición para la época.
  4. 4. Teoremas de Tales de Mileto primer teorema: Si en un triángulo se traza una línea paralela a cualquiera de sus lados, se obtienen dos triángulos semejantes en lados pero tambien tienen una relacion entre sus angulos. SEGUNDO TEOREMA: Basicamente determina un triángulo rectángulo inscrito a una circunferencia en cada punto de la misma.

×