Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Escola Básica 2,3 D. Luís de MendonçaEscola Básica 2,3 D. Luís de Mendonça FurtadoFurtado Chuva ÁcidaChuva Ácida Docente:D...
Tópicos a Apresentar:Tópicos a Apresentar: - Introdução ……………………………... 4 - Como é formada a chuva ácida ? ……. 5,6 - O que ...
Introdução Com este trabalho iremos abordar com profundidade vários temas relacionados com a chuva ácida, nomeadamente o q...
Como se forma : Os combustíveis derivados do petróleo, como a gasolina e o óleo , possuem impurezas de enxofre. Na queima ...
… A atmosfera é formada por oxigénio, nitrogénio e outros gases. Na reacção química e de inflamação da gasolina e do óleo ...
O que é ? A chuva ácida é a precipitação, contaminada, acidificada, que contem ácido nítrico e sulfúrico, que cai sob a fo...
Efeitos da chuva ácida: Efeitos nas florestas : Investigadores, ou pessoas que lidam todos dias com árvores, já notaram qu...
Efeitos em construções : A chuva ácida é responsável pela destruição da pedra, do metal ou da tinta. Reparar os estragos c...
Efeitos em pessoas: A chuva ácida tem o mesmo aspecto e gosto que a água normal. Os danos causados às pessoas através da c...
Efeitos na água: O efeito da chuva ácida é bastante visível em meios aquáticos, como: lagos, rios ou pântanos. Para onde a...
Evita-se ? As soluções encontradas para resolverem o problema da chuva ácida é o controle sobre os dióxidos de enxofre, óx...
Tecnologia, Ciência e Sociedade Hoje em dia, os cientistas desenvolvem um maior número de investigações, que tentam dar re...
Conclusão Com este trabalho concluímos que a Chuva Ácida é bastante perigosa para a Humanidade, mas que também é possível ...
Bibliografia Internet : - www.google.com/images (11/18/25-01-2008) (01/08-02-2008) - www.mocho.pt (18-01-2008) - http://fo...
O que-1207304234005812-8
O que-1207304234005812-8
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

O que-1207304234005812-8

60 views

Published on

chuvas acidas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

O que-1207304234005812-8

  1. 1. Escola Básica 2,3 D. Luís de MendonçaEscola Básica 2,3 D. Luís de Mendonça FurtadoFurtado Chuva ÁcidaChuva Ácida Docente:Docente: Celeste FacoteCeleste Facote Trabalho Efectuado por:Trabalho Efectuado por: - Augusto do Carmo nº7- Augusto do Carmo nº7 - Gonçalo Santos nº12- Gonçalo Santos nº12 - Inês Libório nº13- Inês Libório nº13
  2. 2. Tópicos a Apresentar:Tópicos a Apresentar: - Introdução ……………………………... 4 - Como é formada a chuva ácida ? ……. 5,6 - O que é a chuva ácida ? ……………..… 7 - Efeitos da chuva ácida ………………. 8,9,10 - A Chuva Ácida evita-se ? ……. ………..11 - Tecnologia, Ciência e Sociedade ……. ...12 - Conclusão …… ………………………...13 - Bibliografia …… ……………………….14
  3. 3. Introdução Com este trabalho iremos abordar com profundidade vários temas relacionados com a chuva ácida, nomeadamente o que é, como se forma e se é possível de evitar.
  4. 4. Como se forma : Os combustíveis derivados do petróleo, como a gasolina e o óleo , possuem impurezas de enxofre. Na queima desses combustíveis, além da libertação do gás carbónico e do vapor de água, há também a libertação de gás de enxofre. Esse gás é o dióxido de enxofre que se combina com o oxigénio da atmosfera produzindo trióxido de enxofre. Essa substância junta-se com a água da chuva e produz ácido sulfúrico.
  5. 5. … A atmosfera é formada por oxigénio, nitrogénio e outros gases. Na reacção química e de inflamação da gasolina e do óleo a partir do oxigénio do ar, ocorre também a combustão do nitrogénio, produzindo monóxido de nitrogénio. Esse combina-se com o oxigénio do ar, formando um outro gás: dióxido de nitrogénio. O dióxido de nitrogénio junta-se com a água da chuva formando dois ácidos, o ácido nítrico e o ácido nitroso. Esses dois ácidos e o ácido sulfúrico são responsáveis pelo fenómeno conhecido como Chuva Ácida.
  6. 6. O que é ? A chuva ácida é a precipitação, contaminada, acidificada, que contem ácido nítrico e sulfúrico, que cai sob a forma de neve, granizo e chuva. A chuva é considerada ácida quando o seu pH é menor que 5. Os casos mais graves observados indicaram chuvas com pH 2,5. O pH de uma chuva que não é ácida é menor que 6.
  7. 7. Efeitos da chuva ácida: Efeitos nas florestas : Investigadores, ou pessoas que lidam todos dias com árvores, já notaram que estas não morrem directamente com a chuva ácida, pois esta enfraquece a árvores, matando as folhas, reduz também os nutrientes de que esta precisa e contamina também o solo com substâncias tóxicas. Ao mesmo tempo a chuva ácida causa libertação de substâncias tóxicas como o alumínio no solo, que prejudica imenso as plantas. Quando ocorrem chuvas intensas, a água arrasta essas substâncias tóxicas até aos rios e oceanos, provocando a sua contaminação.
  8. 8. Efeitos em construções : A chuva ácida é responsável pela destruição da pedra, do metal ou da tinta. Reparar os estragos causados pela chuva ácida em casas e prédios pode ser muito caro. Muitos monumentos encontram-se já muito degradados e sua recuperação é impossível. ANTES DEPOIS
  9. 9. Efeitos em pessoas: A chuva ácida tem o mesmo aspecto e gosto que a água normal. Os danos causados às pessoas através da chuva ácida não são directos. Caminhar sobre a chuva acida ou mesmo tomar banho num lago contaminado não é muito perigoso. O verdadeiro perigo para a humanidade é a poluição atmosférica que causa a chuva ácida. O dióxido de enxofre e os óxidos de azoto são os principais responsáveis pela chuva ácida. Estes gases podem danificar os nossos pulmões.
  10. 10. Efeitos na água: O efeito da chuva ácida é bastante visível em meios aquáticos, como: lagos, rios ou pântanos. Para onde a chuva ácida vai depois de cair sobre florestas, campos, estradas ou construções. A maior parte dos rios e lagos tem um pH entre 6 e 8, no entanto, se os solos e mesmo a água não têm a capacidade de neutralizar a chuva ácida, o pH dos lagos pode atingir valores perto de 5. Este fenómeno pode levar à morte de todos os organismos que habitam nestes ecossistemas.
  11. 11. Evita-se ? As soluções encontradas para resolverem o problema da chuva ácida é o controle sobre os dióxidos de enxofre, óxido de nitrogénio e outros ácidos da atmosfera. Para o efeito: - Devem-se filtrar as chaminés das fábricas; - Deve-se controlar a quantidade de fábricas na cidade e usar filtros nos escapes dos carros, com o fim de evitar menos, o gás carbónico; - Os rios e lagos já contaminados, devem ser neutralizados e ser reforçados com vitaminas.
  12. 12. Tecnologia, Ciência e Sociedade Hoje em dia, os cientistas desenvolvem um maior número de investigações, que tentam dar resposta às necessidades crescentes da sociedade. Os cientistas tendem a reduzir a poluição, através de novas tecnologias. Um bom exemplo disso, são os carros fórmula1, que ao contrário de antigamente, poluentes e mais lentos, possuem um motor mais desenvolvido e menos poluente.
  13. 13. Conclusão Com este trabalho concluímos que a Chuva Ácida é bastante perigosa para a Humanidade, mas que também é possível de evitar conforme os cuidados previamente ditos. Ficámos a saber também a sua relação com a tecnologia, a ciência e a sociedade.
  14. 14. Bibliografia Internet : - www.google.com/images (11/18/25-01-2008) (01/08-02-2008) - www.mocho.pt (18-01-2008) - http://fortran.dec.uc.pt/~saag/chuvaas.htm (11-01-2008) - http://mundoamorrer.com.sapo.pt/chuva_acida.htm (18-01-2008)

×