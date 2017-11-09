Nao ha dia facil mark owen

O único dia fácil foi ontem Filosofia dos Seal Viva a fraternidade
Sumário Nota do autor Prólogo: Chalk Um 1. A Equipe Verde 2. Os cinco mais, os cinco menos 3. O segundo convés 4. Delta 5....
18. A confirmação 19. Tirar uma casquinha Epílogo Fontes consultadas Sobre os autores
Nota do autor Quando eu estava nos primeiros anos do ensino médio, no Alasca, minha turma foi incumbida de fazer a resenha...
teger a nossa identidade, e não incluí no livro detalhes de missões em andamento. Tive o máximo cuidado em proteger detalh...
os fatos. As operações discutidas neste livro já foram relatadas em nu- merosas publicações civis e governamentais, e toda...
muito antes de eu me tornar um membro e que continuará existindo por muito tempo depois de minha saída. Espero que, um dia...
Prólogo Chalk* Um Faltava apenas um minuto quando o chefe da tripulação do Black Hawk** abriu a porta do helicóptero. Ele ...
tavam vinte e três de meus companheiros do Grupo para o Desenvol- vimento de Operações Especiais da Marinha, o devgru. Eu ...
em ação. Nos meses anteriores havíamos feito treinamentos na Tailân- dia, nas Filipinas, no Timor Leste e na Austrália. Ao...
Agarrado à corda presa à fuselagem do Black Hawk, finalmente pude sentir o sangue voltando às minhas articulações. O atira...
Assim que agarrei a corda, me senti totalmente calmo. Todos os participantes da missão tinham ouvido o aviso de último min...
Olhando para o conjunto, pensei em jogar a corda para escapar daquele pássaro instável. Sabia dos riscos, mas era imperati...
A virada violenta fez com que minha porta ficasse de frente, en- quanto o helicóptero se punha de lado. Vi o muro do quint...
1 A Equipe Verde O suor escorria pelas minhas costas, empapando a camisa, en- quanto eu descia devagar o corredor da casa ...
pensando apenas na minha próxima refeição. Não importava que eu não sentisse mais os braços à medida que erguíamos troncos...
por um desempenho perfeito, mas quando chegamos ao Mississippi ela piorou. Eu tirei da cabeça as dores inoportunas que sen...
Pelo menos seis instrutores olhavam para nós, instalados num pas- sadiço que se estendia por toda a parte superior da casa...
“O.k., positivo”, eu disse, indefeso e furioso comigo mesmo por ter cometido um erro tão primário. “Precisamos fazer melho...
A unidade de antiterrorismo da Marinha nasceu logo depois do fra- casso da Operação Garra de Águia, uma missão ordenada pe...
itar somali Mohamed Farrah Aidid, em outubro de 1993, no episódio que ficou conhecido como Batalha de Mogadíscio. Os comba...
a tinta verde do rosto. Depois de dias no campo, ainda vestíamos os uniformes de camuflagem, tínhamos cheiro de suor e de ...
culpas esfarrapadas: eu estava mal preparado porque vinha treinando com minha unidade em vez de me preparar para o teste. ...
abdominais de novo, e no fundo eu sabia que uma noite de descanso não bastaria para que eu pudesse fazê-las bem. Era uma q...
está se preparando para grandes operações. Isso é o que você apresen- ta?” Não hesitei. Sabia que eles iam me pressionar c...
“Você foi selecionado”, disse ele. “Vai receber ordens da Equipe Verde quando voltarmos.” Fiquei surpreso, porque no fundo...
2 Os cinco mais, os cinco menos Meus pulmões queimavam e minhas pernas doíam quando voltei correndo da escada, no verão úm...
O “segundo convés” era onde trabalhavam todos os esquadrões de assalto em Virginia Beach. Durante nossos primeiros dias na...
quadra era como estar num covil de bandidos. Falava sobre brigas no navio, nos portos e no mar. Detestava estar à deriva, ...
Minha salvação estava sempre no estande de tiro. Eu não era espir- ituoso a ponto de enfrentar Charlie ou qualquer outro e...
Minha mãe e minhas irmãs vieram correndo para ver o que tinha acontecido. “Você está bem?”, perguntou meu pai. Gaguejei um...
instrutores faziam de tudo para manter nosso batimento cardíaco lá no alto, e por isso tínhamos de controlar a respiração ...
Elas traçavam o destino de um candidato, pois, combinadas, propor- cionavam um retrato claro do sujeito. No início, ficava...
“Quais foram seus cinco piores da semana passada?”, ele pergun- tou. Mencionei alguns nomes, quase os mesmos que os dele. ...
Estávamos apenas no terceiro mês de um curso de treinamento de nove meses de duração. Os seis meses seguintes não seriam m...
Um domingo, por volta de meia-noite, meu pager disparou. Balançando a cabeça para expulsar o sono, cheguei à base a tempo ...
“Ei, parabéns!”, disse Tom, quando me viu examinando a lista. “Quando cumprir meu tempo como instrutor, vou voltar a esse ...
ante a Operação Anaconda, no começo da guerra do Afeganistão, e foi morto por combatentes talibãs. Enquanto fazíamos fila ...
mesmo curso. Prometi a mim mesmo que me tornaria fundamental para a equipe e que ia trabalhar como um condenado.
3 O segundo convés Poucas semanas antes que fosse marcada nossa viagem para o Afeganistão, imprimi a lista de bagagem. Est...
“Quase seis anos”, respondi. “Você foi um Seal durante seis anos e não sabe de que vai precisar numa missão?” Eu me senti ...
Naquele mesmo dia, o chefe da minha equipe veio até minha gaiola para verificar como eu estava me virando e viu meu equipa...
uma mira telescópica de 2.5 x 10 Nightforce, além de equipá-lo com um laser infravermelho e um sensor térmico de imagem qu...
Em 2005, eu estava começando a pegar o jeito de como as coisas funcionavam no esquadrão quando me vi cruzando os mares num...
rápido. Esperava por aquele momento desde menino, lendo sobre em- boscadas no delta do Mekong. Estava a um passo de execut...
de altura, e pude ver o chão se aproximando. Tentei retardar a descida, mas não queria retardá-la a ponto de levar meus co...
Ninguém ficou ferido, à exceção de um dos caras da grom, que fra- turou o tornozelo ao descer pela corda. Depois que vascu...
mente, as melhores lições se aprendem nos momentos mais difíceis, mas não gostei da importância que a sorte teve para nos ...
4 Delta Dois anos depois, de volta a Bagdá, eu me sentia um pouco mais preparado para as missões, mas não muito. Tinha sid...
Ao terminar o ensino médio, Jon tinha ido direto para o Exército. Depois de anos de cabelo curto e de regras com os Ranger...
Quando terminei a organização, faltava pouco para o amanhecer. Tínhamos horário de vampiro — descansávamos de dia e trabal...
juntas. Trabalhei com eles durante anos, e posso dizer que são os mel- hores pilotos do mundo. Sediados em Fort Campbell, ...
de lixo. Eu estava na parte da frente do patim de aterragem, perto da cabine dos pilotos. Do outro lado estava Jon. “Um mi...
Soubemos que um dos homens da Força Delta levara um tiro na panturrilha. Outros tinham sido atingidos por estilhaços das g...
Derrubando um muro de pedra que havia no lado sul da casa, ele parou no quintal e disparou uma curta rajada com o canhão d...
“Você o pegou?” “Com certeza.” “O.k. Fique aí.” Jon voltou para seu posto, eu continuei procurando novos alvos. Não tinha ...
Mas isso de nada nos valia agora. Tínhamos de tomar uma decisão: mandar alguém de volta à casa para recolocar a carga, ou ...
