

New Book Popular Book Day Trips from Calgary (Best of Alberta Series) For Online Download Online



Visit Here : http://bit.ly/2nYdLPR



Calgary lies at the heart of southern Alberta s most spectacular landscape, a landscape that includes the fantastically shaped hoodoos of Drumheller and the mountains of Kananaskis country. Now in full colour, this completely updated and expanded edition of the regional bestseller Day Trips from Calgary is an insider s handbook to discovering the best routes and destinations within a two-hour drive of the city. Locals and tourists alike need only a tank of gas, a road map, and perhaps a picnic lunch and a pair of hiking shoes to make the most of Bill Corbett s insightful guide. Written to entice Calgary residents and visitors into considering all directions of the compass when embarking on a day trip from the city, Day Trips from Calgary covers all the territory travellers will find useful.

