Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen Listen to Stars Above and art books for teens new releases on your iPhone, iPad, ...
art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen 'Soler's narration fits the tone of each story and provides unique voices for eac...
art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen Written By: Marissa Meyer. Narrated By: Rebecca Soler Publisher: Macmillan Audio ...
art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen Download Full Version Stars Above Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen

7 views

Published on

Listen to Stars Above and art books for teens new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any art books for teens FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen

  1. 1. art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen Listen to Stars Above and art books for teens new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any art books for teens FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen 'Soler's narration fits the tone of each story and provides unique voices for each character, including a breathy, high- pitched voice for Winter and a harder, cruel voice for Mistress Sybil.' - AudioFile Magazine ​ The #1 New York Times Bestselling Series! ​ The enchantment continues. . . . ​ The universe of the Lunar Chronicles holds stories - and secrets - that are wondrous, vicious, and romantic. How did Cinder first arrive in New Beijing? How did the brooding soldier Wolf transform from young man to killer? When did Princess Winter and the palace guard Jacin realize their destinies? ​ With six stories - two of which have never before been published - and an exclusive never-before-heard excerpt from Marissa Meyer's novel, Heartless, about the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, Stars Above is the essential audiobook for fans of the bestselling and beloved Lunar Chronicles.
  3. 3. art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen Written By: Marissa Meyer. Narrated By: Rebecca Soler Publisher: Macmillan Audio Date: February 2016 Duration: 10 hours 0 minutes
  4. 4. art books for teens : Stars Above | Teen Download Full Version Stars Above Audio OR Download now

×