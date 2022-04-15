Successfully reported this slideshow.

Operational Merger Issues

Apr. 15, 2022
Operational Merger Issues

Apr. 15, 2022
Health & Medicine

As part of a case competition, I co-authored an in depth Excel SWOT analysis combined with a priority analysis based on the correction values between each of the defined issues. An excellent example of my analytical abilities.

As part of a case competition, I co-authored an in depth Excel SWOT analysis combined with a priority analysis based on the correction values between each of the defined issues. An excellent example of my analytical abilities.

Health & Medicine

Operational Merger Issues

  1. 1. Lead Support # Operational Merger Guiding Issues CMO CFO CEO Proposition for direction Detailed analysis - SWOT from the perspective of One Heart Hospital Dante Alexandra J-P Strenghts Weaknesses Opportunities Threats 1 Governance 1.1 Historical approach to governance 0,5 1 B was a much stricter hospital, the general attitude was formal, with clear procedures, strict control on the follow-up of any decisions taken and heavy sanctions in case they are not carried out. The catering facilities were plain "The general attitude at A was informal, decision taking procedures were unclear, many things were 'fixed', and there were no sanctions for non-observance of decisions. They lead a merry life. The catering facilities for employees were ample." To select ambassadeurs from both hospitals, explore and learn from the governance strenghts and weaknesses of both hospitals. Focus more on having more regulations and accountabilty mechanisms, however provide some To take over 1 governance method from 1 hospital, meaning, not realising a balance. 1.2 Medical integration: professional autonomy & management participation 1 0,5 0,5 Autonomy very important BUT good strategies for transparancy 1. B has laid down protocols for many procedures 2. A has more autonomy for the professional 1. Hospital A: too much autonomy may affect the standardisation/efficiency of processes. 2. Hospital A: limited number of protocols, and nobody observed the protocols that were in place. 3. Hospital B: too many protocols without a continuous improvement context can prevent innovation from happening To define with a group from both hospitals for the right mix between protocols and autonomy and to define the governance approach. Groups of personnel are also rising up in arms: Catholics have no intention of working with 'those protestants', and former B's employees declare that in any co- operation the protocols of the protestants must be followed. 1.3 Decentralisation vs. central.: budgets, professional accountability & responsibility 0,5 1 0,5 Combined: Decentralised, but with clear rules and regulations + possibly centralised budget for innovation Capital and reserves of the economical B were much larger Hospital A had less reserves. Transparancy issues about costs and fees in hospital (see DGT as solution). 1. Increase decentralisation for hospital A, learning from hospital B. Decentralisation is needed as specialists can not be held responsible for centrally administered budgets 2. Introduce a central innovation budget, learning from hospital A (But improve and ensure budget discipline). 1. Accountability mechanisms needed for A and hospital A needs too agree 2. introducing new centralised system for sharing information will require training and willingness of staff, may need incentives 1.4 Functional vs. process-oriented organisation 0,5 1 Process oriented (A was functional, B process) Integral management is there in unit B: managers are responsible for everything that happens in their area of responsibility. 1. Integral management is not in unit A: senior nurse would be the 'boss' of the ward and only responsible for and in charge of the nurses who worked there (but not the secretary, the kitchen help, the analyst and laboratory assistant, let alone the doctor); after the turnover of the organisation, the head of a Nursing Department will be responsible for all the professionals 1. Move to a process-oriented organisation --> decentralisation of all operating processes to improve the logistics of patients' processes. This resulted in the establishment of divisions, clusters or care groups, all different names for the same principle of ordering all the professionals centred around a particular group of patients into organisational structures 1. Do we have enough quality managers in hospital B 2. Do we have people with managerial capabilities? 3. People can easily get the impression that in the process of change the managers of B (which has had a process-oriented organisational structure with integral management for some time) are favoured above hospital A 1.5 Private (hosp. A) & public (hosp. B) to fully private 1 0,5 Two hearts hospital will become a private hospital The employees should not have issues dealing with this change. Hospital B was public and has to become private now. This entailed contract changes for employees. It also leads to a change in which the supervisory board has to be appointed. 1. Redefine governance and labour practices. Unit B is under stress with all those changes. We need to take care they don't block on any other major change that is taking place. 1.6 Management and supervisory boards 1 0,5 Management board consisting of CEO, CCO and CFO. Moving to one centralised supervisory board, consisting of around 8 people. 1. Hospital A has experience with an elected supervisory board as it was private in the past. 2. Hospital A has monthly supervisory board meetings 3. Hospital B has a rotation schedule for the board (4 years, 1 re- elect), re-election only happens when member functions well (360 grades technique). 4. Hospital B = the Supervisory Board structurally consults the Employees Council and the board of the medical staff of B. 5. Hospital B = asks info about hospital dev. from the first level of management below the Management Board. 6. Hospital B deals with strategic and operational issues, involves staff members in these issues and solutions 7. As a matter of course all these meetings take place in the presence of the Management Board 8. Once a year the president of the Supervisory Board has a 1. Supervisory board A has no rotation schedule, stuck in functions for over 20 years, no evaluation of functioning. 2. Supervisory board A = The individual members are in frequent - informal - contact with people from the organisation. These members regularly raise matters in meetings of the Supervisory Board that they heard 'on the grapevine'. 3. The Supervisory Board of B had eleven members, three of whom were appointed by the Mayor and Aldermen of Town. 4. The Supervisory Board in hospital B meets once every three months. 5. Hospital A has a conflict avoidance policy 1. The Management Boards also feels that the Supervisory Board (7 in total max) should be 'modernised' in line with the most recent views on Corporate Governance. 2. The management board = 2 (B --> a general director and a director for patient care) or 3 people (A --> a Medical Director, an Economics Director and a Nursing Director)? Hospital B: If we let go of a part of the board members, people in town and of the goverment might protest (due to loss of image / power) 1.7 Staff board: staff involvement in decisions 1 0,5 Staff should be involved in decisions, combined approach (top-down & bottom- up) 1. Hospital B: Staff members are involved in issues and solutions. 2. Hospital B: staff board that represents the staff well, decisions are not frequently changed. 3. Hospital B: The Staff Board has frequent contact with the Management Board. 4. Hospital B: Contacts with the Management Board only take place sporadically, because most matters are dealt with at lower echelons in the organisation (the hospital has an annual plan). 1. Hospital A: staff members don't have a united voice, each specialist speaks for himself 2. Hospital A: decisions are frequently reversed 3. Hospital A: funcitonal org. Decisions have to be taken at the top. There is a best practice (B), so people of A can be invited to join this best practice to see that this works Changes in A will lead that not everyone can speak for themselves anymore, can lead to resistance 2 Digitalisation & finance 1 0,5 2.1 Digital systems (EPD, computer system, etc.) centralised (investment) budget for innovation, budget discipline Electronic health records (i.e. reduce administration costs/ enhance efficiency) Hospital A has a sub-optimal computer system 1. 80 GPs in Town and 80 more in the region, are they integrated to the Two Heart systems? 2. Improve the hospital computer systems--> use EPD, automated sharing platforms that enable transparant and secure systems (such as by blockchain technology?). This will also enable information sharing across 1. The Director of Finance of B (note the name of her position!) is prepared to co-operate with A, but A will 'obviously' have to start using the same computer system as B has, for the system currently in use at A is inadequate and badly in need of replacement. 2.2 Patient representative highlighted problem for digitalisation with elderly patients 0,5 0,5 1. Explore how technology can improve the healthcare experience for elderly patients
  2. 2. 2.3 Labour agreements 1 0,5 Rules and regulations In hospital B there are, apart from partnerships with their own practices, a considerable number of specialists who are employed by the hospital. In total also a 120 people. These specialists have an individual employment contract with the hospital and receive a monthly salary. 120 specialists that work as a private practice and are part of a partnership. Send invoices to patients, have to pay for costs (insurance, secretary, assistants), but are employed by hospital. Dissatisfaction about variety of agreements of board). 1. The heads of department of Human Resources, however, are confident they can sort things out: from their point of view it is an interesting challenge to integrate the staff and work towards introducing one collective labour agreement (that of A!) and harmonising the fringe benefits (those of B, as this is the cheapest option). 2. During the consultations with the relevant trade unions it becomes clear that the unions claim a role in the process, as experience with other mergers has taught them that such changes have far-reaching consequences for the personnel. This means that at least a 'gilt- edged' Social Plan will have to be The negotiations will escalate due to the presence of 5 trade unions 3 Organisational structure 3.1 Diagnosis Treatment Combinations 0,5 1 Specialisations to ensure financial income (DTC), but too many activities may not be good for budget or will increase care costs DGT provides link between efficiency and performance. From supply driven to demand driven care. Standardised care costs 1) Very expensive patients may increase average costs associated to DGT and increase costs of care, which may affect accessibility 2) The implementation of DTCs is a complicated matter (e.g because for each average disorder it has to be determined what is needed in terms of laboratory research or X-rays, dressing materials and medicine, the number of hours of specialists and nurses) --> need for gradual implementation and will for the time being only apply to elective care. More transparency about the costs that a hospital incurs and the fees it charges with DGT compared to previous. 3.2 Total beds 1 0,5 Also, the hospital production will continue to take place at the locations of the former hospitals A and B for at least the next five years. Now total of 1050 beds with both hospitals and the small hospital. What is the future? Taking the population based parametres it is 0.2% of 600,000 people in Town & region = 1200 beds in total. This means 600 beds per hospital. How will DTC (diagnosis treatment combi) determine optimal size? Nearly equal division of beds between the two hospital units. Guarentees on that side a fair treatment for both units. With the DTCs (Diagnosis Treatment Combinations), can the total bed count be optimised (read reduced)? Future specialisations of each hospital unit should not alter the bed count significantly. Only after 5 years we can look at building 1 site. Or can/should we? 3.3 Horizontal vs. vertical integration: small hospital, nursing home & 2x care homes 0,5 0,5 1 Bytown needs to be reduced, but opposition (? large outpatients' department and daycentre) The hospital is there and is known. As are the nursing/care centres. Now after the merger One Heart has both breath (multiple specialisations in unit B, 2 more then unit A) as well as depth through the "care" approach of unit A. 1. Now after the merger the priority is to get a streamlined operational process, increasing the quality of care while reducing costs. By merging we chose breath. Will it be too complicated to maintain a whole care chain. I believe it will. We lack to the focus / capabilities to be good in both. 2. The so-called basic functions of a hospital are available in every hospital. Even the smallest hospital has internists, surgeons, gynaecologists, paediatricians, neurologists, ENT specialists (the so- called 'gate' specialists), and a radiology department, laboratories and a pharmacy. 3) Problem of patient/population opinion/satsifaction: "the population considers it 'unacceptable' if the For the smaller hospital, divert patient load from the 2 head units to the smaller hospital, which could operate as a specialised outpatient clinic. "more, for instance, than outpatient treatment, which is more desirable from a public funding point of view)" --> Smaller hospitals are increasingly focused on one-day admissions and outpatients' treatment, which means that such sites no longer need to be available around the clock. The work that requires 24-hour availability is concentrated with the larger partner in the merger. 1. Protests from inhabitants in moving certain functions over the head units. Despite it staying within 20 min drive. 2. Risk of competitors outperforming us in the "care" sector. 3. Risk of competitors outperforming us in the "cure" sector (4 other hospitals of around 150 beds) 3.4 Hospital collaboration: teaching hospital & academic center 1 0,5 1. Each hospital unit has one academic hospital they work with. Great to have the choice. Probably a negotiation item. Unit A gets 1 and B another one. 2. Several specialties offer general physicians training as a specialist and provide clinical training to final year students in Medicine (combined hospitals in Town are training approximately 100 physicians to become specialists and approximately 100 students to be physicians). 1. There is one academic center too much. We have to pick 1. X works together with hospital A, do a lot of research together. Z works together with B. 1. Reduce waste, build a deeper partnership with the academic partner. --> The specialists from B demand that the relationship with 'their' academic hospital is continued because it 'is simply the better academic hospital' and consider the alternative 'not under discussion'. 2. Providing training in one or more medical specialties is an indication of the quality of a hospital and therefore an important status symbol for both specialists and Boards of Directors of hospitals. --> Make part of Stichting STZ, Samenwerkende Topklinische Ziekenhuizen 3. Attract more patients from the region, a certain who now prefer to go to their "own" 4 hospitals. 85% of the total 600,000. There is a potential to collaborate with the 4 other hospitals in line with the idea of flow optimisation with the small hospital of unit A. 4. Now, after the merger, in due course they even intend to opt for academic status. Smaller hospitals usually do not qualify for recognition as a teaching hospital. 3.5 Super-specialisations (range of functions) 1 0.5 0,5 Connection with Diagnosis Treatment Combination Specialisation unit A = Large cardiology and heart surgery function and specialisation unit B = paediatrics, neonatology department and a large accident and emergency department with a recognised trauma function Now spread of specialists between the two unit hospitals. Different specialisation of each unit. 1. The more specialists a group has, the more superspecialisation it can accommodate. The more status. You need this as well to become a teaching hospital. 2. Different specialisations of the hospital units can be an advantage to us. Allowing to balance workload. 3. Three specialties are practised in both hospitals and have therefore been merged for a longer time: cardiology, urology and dermatology. Some of the other specialties have a locum arrangement for weekends; others do not, which is, among other things, the result of existing animosity between these partnerships. 1. Specialising 1 unit over the other, eliminating the function in the other unit can lead to workflow optimisation and patient experience issues. 2. A number of partnerships of specialists with a private practice refuse to integrate. They have commissioned lawyers to secure their position. Some specialists (the cardiologists, urologists and dermatologists!) welcome a concentration of medical functions on one of the two hospital sites of A, others consider it inevitable and yet others call it 'madness' and 'unnecessary' 3. At the same time GPs fear that the large hospital will be much more impersonal and contact with the specialists will suffer accordingly. 4 Staff & medical team 1 0,5 0,5
  3. 3. 4.1 Cultural integration (expressed through religion, & deeper held beliefs) 0,5 1 Link with 1.3 and 2.2 Both parties always kept a close eye on each other, and anything done by one party was copied by the other, and better. The competition for customers kept both organisations alert It also obstructed developments. Patients, GPs and many employees were satisfied with this situation and were prepared to put up with the downsides. Two Hearts Hospital can develop super-specialisations and put the patient first, that is if we can overcome the cultural barriers. Top-clinical functions were realised with difficulty or not at all in Town. 4.2 Staff & abortion policy 0,5 0,5 1 To find ways in which we can work together, despite the differences, putting the client first, and respecting the employee. Threat that orthodox ministers will tell staff to resign due to abortion policies 4.3 Staffing for the new organisation 1 0,5 Interesting mix between employed and private specialists (A more private, B more employed). Also make sure too have sufficient specialists in certain area in order to ensure that the hospital will not be granted too little funding. Different working conditions between employed and private specialists. (2) How will we integrate/incorporate old staff : "A number of partnerships of specialists with a private practice refuse to integrate. They have commissioned lawyers to secure their position." 1. More ability to superspecialise, grow in departments 2. Prevent costly duplication in the care: for instance the two firstaid departments that operate 24 hours a day, although neither have much work to do outside office hours. 3. Improve quality by reducing costly duplication and the connected understaffing. 4.4 HR management 1 Good working conditions, enough staff employability B has a good HR management: use of good sickness absence policy A has a good ambiance A has conflict avoidance, ambience is important than working environment and rules. Rules differ for different specialists. To define together what balance we must strike between pragmatism, individual considerations and the needs of the hospital. 1. Staff of A may not be happy with more structured management, possible incentives needed 2. Health inspectorate concerns: detailed plan needed 5 Quality of care 5.1 Quality of care 1 0,5 0,5 1. Hospital A works together with GPs in Town, have regular meetings 1. Hospital B is not in good contact with GPs 2. More activities may be good for quality of care, but may yield a great increase in costs. 2. Better collaboration with GPs for both hospitals (especially hospital B). 1. Specialists of B are possibly not open for collaboration with GPs 5.2 Public Health Inspectorate & a formal quality management system at hosital A (unit A) Professionalism combined with protocols 1. Hospital B has been developing a quality assurance system 2. Hospital A had many projects that aim at quality improvement 2. Hospital A has no integral systematic approach of quality of care 1. Activities belong to budget parameter and DGT 2. Develop an improved quality management system based in inputs from both former hospitals. 6 Other 6.1 Building quality / clothing / equipment 0.5 0.5 0.5 Use building B for now, but make plans for newer and grander building in few years and plan for it. Use of equipment from both hospitals. The hospital buildings of the former B look well. Hospital B had a general and technical services company that had subcontracted the entire cleaning operation and internally worked with management contracts that regulate the volume, contents and price of the services rendered. 1. Hospital buildings of A were built around the same time, regular maintenance has been omitted and the buildings look shabby. Hospital A employed its own cleaners and had a traditional General and Technical Services Department. 2. The clothing worn by specialists and staff from both hospitals also differs. 3. Different equipment in both hospitals. The clothing worn by specialists and staff from both hospitals differs. Opportunity to pick a new one as a symbol of united Two Hearts Hospital! Regarding building: use the better maintained building of B, but introduce some of the equipment of A as a compromise. Specialists from B don’t 'feel like' working in 'that dump A', and to make matters worse: with entirely different equipment. 11,5 10,5 11,5
  4. 4. Operational Merger Issues Purpose of the document How to read it 1) Decide whether you want to read the table horizontally or vertically 2) The % are based on a subjective assessment ranging from 0% = not influenced, to 50% = partly influenced by and to 100% = fully influenced. 3) One example, the relation between 1.3 and 1.4 = 75%. It means that both points influence each other quite significantly. 4) Conclusions, based on the column totals, both 1.1 and 1.2 influence / are influenced by a lot of other points. Hence these probably require attention. 5) To make sure each point is clear, an example of a possibly direction is included in the horizontal issue list. # 1 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7 Examples of the possible directions Governance Historical approach to governance Medical integration: professional autonomy & management participation Decentralisation vs. central.: budgets, professional accountability & responsibility Functional vs. process- oriented organisation Private (hosp. A) & public (hosp. B) to fully private Management and supervisory boards Staff board: staff involvement in decisions 1 Governance 1.1 Historical approach to governance To select ambassadeurs from both hospitals, explore and learn from the governance strenghts and weaknesses of both hospitals. 75% 25% 25% 50% 50% 1.2 Medical integration: professional autonomy & management participation To define with a group from both hospitals for the right mix between protocols and autonomy and to define the governance approach. 75% 50% 25% 75% 1.3 Decentralisation vs. central.: budgets, professional accountability & responsibility 25% 50% 75% 1.4 Functional vs. process-oriented organisation Move to a process-oriented organisation --> decentralisation of all operating processes to improve the logistics of patients' processes. 25% 75% 1.5 Private (hosp. A) & public (hosp. B) to fully private Redefine governance and labour practices. 25% 75% 1.6 Management and supervisory boards Supervisory Board (7 in total max) should be 'modernised' in line with the most recent views on Corporate Governance. 50% 75% 50% 1.7 Staff board: staff involvement in decisions There is a best practice (B), so staffers of A can be invited to join this best practice to see that this works. 50% 75% 50% 225% 225% 150% 100% 100% 175% 175% 1) To objectively assess which issues require most attention during the change process. 2) This is achieved by establishing the degree of influence between each issue. 3) The sum total of each column then indicates which issues are most influential. 4) This analysis does NOT necessarily highlight an order in which issues should be addressed, some less influential issues might be blocking points and require attention. Operational Merger Issues Which issues are connected most
  5. 5. Foundation Enabler for success Blocking point Other issues
  6. 6. # Operational Merger Issues 1 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7 2 2.1 2.2 2.3 3 3.1 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.5 Examples of the possible directions Governance Historical approach to governance Medical integration: professional autonomy & management participation Decentralisation vs. central.: budgets, professional accountability & responsibility Functional vs. process-oriented organisation Private (hosp. A) & public (hosp. B) to fully private Management and supervisory boards Staff board: staff involvement in decisions Digitalisation & finance Digital systems (EPD, computer system, etc.) Patient representative highlighted problem for digitalisation with elderly patients Labour agreements Organisational structure Diagnosis Treatment Combinations Total beds Horizontal vs. vertical integration: small hospital, nursing home & 2x care homes Hospital collaboration: teaching hospital & academic center Super- specialisations (range of functions) 1 Governance 1.1 Historical approach to governance To select ambassadeurs from both hospitals, explore and learn from the governance strenghts and weaknesses of both hospitals. Focus more on having more regulations and accountabilty mechanisms, however provide some special occassions/events for (supervisory board) staff to unwind. 75% 50% 25% 50% 50% 1.2 Medical integration: professional autonomy & management participation To define with a group from both hospitals for the right mix between protocols and autonomy and to define the governance approach. 75% 50% 25% 75% 50% 10% 50% 1.3 Decentralisation vs. central.: budgets, professional accountability & responsibility Increase decentralisation for hospital A, learning from hospital B. Decentralisation is needed as specialists can not be held responsible for centrally administered budgets 50% 50% 75% 0% 25% 50% 10% 50% 1.4 Functional vs. process-oriented organisation Move to a process-oriented organisation --> decentralisation of all operating processes to improve the logistics of patients' processes. 25% 75% 10% 10% 75% 25% 25% 1.5 Private (hosp. A) & public (hosp. B) to fully private Redefine governance and labour practices. 25% 75% 75% 25% 1.6 Management and supervisory boards Supervisory Board (7 in total max) should be 'modernised' in line with the most recent views on Corporate Governance. 50% 75% 50% 10% 25% 10% 1.7 Staff board: staff involvement in decisions There is a best practice (B), so staffers of A can be invited to join this best practice to see that this works. 50% 75% 50% 10% 10% 10% 2 Digitalisation & finance 2.1 Digital systems (EPD, computer system, etc.) 80 GPs in Town and 80 more in the region, are they integrated to the Two Heart systems? 50% 50% 10% 75% 50% 2.2 Patient representative highlighted problem for digitalisation with elderly patients Explore how technology can improve the healthcare experience for elderly patients. 2.3 Labour agreements What are the negotation points of the 5 trade unions, and how does it impact the staff and work integration (collective labour agreement harmonious fringe benefits). 10% 10% 10% 75% 25% 3 Organisational structure 3.1 Diagnosis Treatment Combinations More transparency about the costs that a hospital incurs and the fees it charges with DGT compared to previous. 50% 75% 75% 85% 25% 25% 75% 3.2 Total beds With the DTCs (Diagnosis Treatment Combinations), can the total bed count be optimised (read reduced)? 85% 75% 25% 75% 3.3 Horizontal vs. vertical integration: small hospital, nursing home & 2x care homes Improve care, reduce costs by repurposing or closing the smaller hospital. 25% 25% 10% 10% 50% 25% 75% 25% 3.4 Hospital collaboration: teaching hospital & academic center Become a teaching hospital, part of Stichting STZ, providing training is an indication of quality. 25% 25% 10% 25% 25% 75% 3.5 Super-specialisations (range of functions) The more specialists a group has, more superspecialisation = more status + ability to become a teaching hospital. 50% 25% 10% 10% 25% 75% 75% 25% 75%

