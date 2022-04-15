Advisory Teams Selection Criteria.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 15, 2022
Health & Medicine

As part of a case competition, I co-authored with my 2 other colleagues this consultant proposal evaluation document. It served to determine the optimal fit of 1 consultancy team. The goal was to determine the optimal path towards an operational integration of a recent, legally merged hospital.

  1. 1. EVALUATION OF PROPOSALS FROM ADVISORY TEAMS A B C 100% 5,0% 5,0% 5,0% Team 1 - HAT 6 10 7 Team 2 2 4 0 Team 3 - Women's Wisdom Consultancy 10 8 7 Team 4 - Aachen Advisory Team 5 10 0 Team 5 - Synergy (former DHCA) 8 8 7 Team 6 - Chameleon Consulting 10 10 10 How to get a 10 on each critiria 1. If the initial contact was made face- to-face. Or if organised by email far in advance. 2. If the teams made an appointment for both sessions 3. If they arrived on time (exception if they were delayed due to previous board meeting) 4. They came clearly prepared each session 5. They had a pleasant and friendly demeanor 1. A meeting was scheduled. They arrived on time. 2. The interview was of good quality, relevant questions were asked 3. They came prepared and thoroughly examined the case for preparations 4. They had a friendly and professional demeanor 1. A meeting was scheduled. They arrived on time. 2. The interview was of good quality, relevant questions were asked 3. They had thought about their own mission and vision as a consultancy 4. They did not only rely on receiving solutions from us, but presented their own potential solutions 5. They had a friendly and professional attitude. Team 1 - HAT JP: Searched initial contact through email. CEO - Yes CCO - Yes CFO - Yes JP: I liked the interaction with Hannah and Nesta. They used an interview guide. D: Good questions, nice interview. Professional attitude. A.: Questions were not as well thought out as other groups, but they did coome prepared with the questions. It CEO - Yes CCO - Yes CFO - Yes JP: strong point = paraphrasing of my answers D: Again a good interview, summarising, questioning A: Good interview, less thorough than group 3 and 6, but came clearly prepared. Very nice interview experience. Team 2 JP/D: Searched initial contact through email. A: Team 2 did not show up for first appointment without informing CFO, did not apologise when meeting rescheduled the same day and did not bother establish more trust by scheduling second meeting. CEO - Yes CCO - Yes CFO - Yes JP: Had my interaction with them online. Not a good way to meet for the first time. They did use opinions from earlier interviews to check with me. Which is a plus. DM: very specific questions, no general overview questions. With only one person of the team. Online interview and no link provided beforehand (asked me to send a link). A: not the best interview experience as it started with no apology after they failed to meet (instead became defensive when asked what happened) and the questions could have been better formulated and there did not seem to have a clear direction with the questions. CEO - No CCO - No CFO - No Team 3 - Women's Wisdom Consultancy JP/D: Team 3 searched contact on 25th of Feb already physically CEO - Yes CCO - Yes CFO - Yes JP: Talk with Rossane and Jurienne, 1 was face-to-face, the other on zoom. A plus was that they asked for the least important aspect. A minus was the debrief they did with me in the room. D: Good questions, well prepared interview! A: had them after the workshop with marc and they had very goood questions and a well prepared CEO - Yes CCO - Yes CFO - Yes JP: strong/weak point = many questions, too many, no time for presentation left D: good questions, but too many, so there was not enough time for the presentation A: I had a very pleasant interview experience. good questions and well prepared, though they went a bit over time. Trust Advisory Team Relationship building efforts with Two Hearts Hospital C- level Experience interview 1 Experience interview 2
  2. 2. Two Hearts Hospital - Operational Merger D E F G G Final Presentation 2,5% 7,5% 15% 20% 8% 0 9 8 7 8 0 6 6 5 8 9 10 10 9 8 0 9 10 6 9 0 9 5 5 8 10 10 7 6 6 1. Slides were prepared and presented 2. Already thought of potential strategies and had established the main challenges (by including elements of a swot analysis). 1. Came up with their own individual identity as a consultancy 2. No hesitation 3. Identity appropriately fits merger needs without copying directly 4. Clarity on who some of the team members are 1. Enthusiasm 2. Self-confident, assertive 3. Engaging and convincing 4. Knowledgeable, not too much looking at notes 5. Eye contact 6. Good answers to the questions 7. Good pace of speaking 8. Clear consultancy identity 9. Clarity of presentation 10. presentation had all elements (Identity, scenario, plan, phases, 1. Diagnosis makes link with our priorities from the matrix 2. Highlights the difference in opinion within the board 3. Proposes a way to deal with these differences 4. Works with scenarios 5. Clear strategy 6. The picked solution is well argumented and clearly supported 1. Were we surprised by (a part of) the solution? 2. Used novel examples/elements of innovation? 3. Are the slides creative and good use of visualisation techniques? Had no slides prepared They answered a mission and vision but this just reiterated the mission and vision of the two hearts hospital merger, without personal identity of the consultancy itself They introduced their team in the final presentation with a good & clear mission and vision. It was a good presentation, visually attractive and well presented. They started with an overview of the differences between the two hospitals and the major problems of the merger. They also put quotes from the interview on the slides, we really liked that! The questions after the presentation were also answered well. At the end of the presentation a slide with advice could have been added. They included 3 different scenarios which included three different approaches. All would have been a good option for our hospital. They also included an intervention plan. The different scenarios had creative names, and included detailed information on how it would be feasible within the merger. Creative approach. Next to this, the presentation also was creative with good visuals. No slides prepared Not even known what name team two has or who all the members are. Update 20/03/2022: they did choose an identity. It was also visually appealing. Score is lower as it was chosen quite late. Slides were not visual enough, had a lot of text on them. Connection not clear between the scenarios and the intervention plan, even though both were of really good quality. Presentation and Q&A were good. They stated the different issues the hospital has, but they were not the main issues. Not much link between our important problems and what they described as main problems. -They verbally stated what was most important. -For the scenari, they highlight what is most important -Also added value is how they prioritise areas of focus -Solid plan, stakeholders are mentioned -But is it the right thing to focus on religion; it feels they miss the info we gave to the others in the second interview. -Their focus on religion is a key selling, that was an interesting touch. - The scenarios they have are creative and of high quality JP: They prepared slides and prepared some scenarios for discussion, had mission & vision. They did however not share the slides as per our request. D: Good slides with important points. A: Good slides with well thought out content. They presented a very good presentation, which included a swot analysis and they came up with 3 main strategy approaches to the merger. Very good vision and mission One of the few groups who had a clear identity from the first interview onwards. Also had a very clear and personalised mission and vision ready for their consultancy. e.g. "explore business opportunities where patient needs are represented etc..." -Nice problem slide, visually appealing -Supportive to the overall process was that the team described the different scenarios on the board. -Visually they have found the right mix -Scenarios were neatly described, no redundant information. -Pro's and con's per scenario -The way they see it is that we have to pick from option 1 or 2 and then 3 would be the logical next step. -The intervention plan was included in the how at the scenario's. In the handout they had the dates. -Creative enough, visually the right mix Trust Proposed Solution Slides prepared at intermediate interview 18/03 (insights, blockers, perspectives) Advisory Team Identiity Quality of the presentation + professionality of the Q&A General project approach link with our needs Creativity
  3. 3. 18/Mar/22 I J K L Financials Parameter 15% 10% 5% 3% Weight 6 5 8 8 58,5% 9 8 5 4 47,9% 9 6 10 10 73,5% 6 10 10 10 62,1% 4 3 6 4 45,6% 6 5 8 8 60,0% 1. Was a change component included in the plan? 2. Is the approach plan as much technical as it focuseses on the change process? 3. Link with the theory? 1. Was there a storytelling / communication component included to help the change succeed? 2. Was it linked to at least the challenge with cultural integration? 1. Is a digital component mentioned? 2. How is financial sustainability mentioned? Is it sufficiently addressed? 1. Did the teams include a financial estimation of their services? They did not include the different colours, although they knew which scenario linked to which colour. The did include an intervention plan, but didn't include how this would cover the change component. They did include an intervention plan and in the scenario's they also talked about communication, but it was not clearly stated how they were going to communicate it to the different parties. Included digital component and talked about the financial sustainability. They did and it was of good quality. Missing the change colours, but clearly included how to approach the changes and what difficulties could arise. -Mentioned a mutliple times and good quality. Feel confident on that side. -We did not feel so confident on the sustainability of the proposed approach. -Fee mentioned verbally but no slides to support it. -The team took into account change adoption; 1 issue at a time -Change elements such as a meeting with the minister on the abortion issue were included -Even a new way of thinking about change (yellow and red colour) was suggested -Indirectly they spoke about the communication approach. -Included through scenario 3. -It was included in the appendices. Proposed Solution Communication Component is there a communication plan Financial sustainability for the hospital adressed & future proofness (e.g. digital) Advisory team fee TOTAL SCORE Change component does it take into account the irrationalities of change

