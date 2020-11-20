Successfully reported this slideshow.
11 Negros que influenciaram a Política do mundo

Dia 20 de novembro - Institui o Dia Nacional de Zumbi e da Consciência Negra, conforme a lei 12519 de 10/ 11/2011;

  1. 1. 11 NEGROSque influenciaram a Política do mundo
  2. 2. HENRIQUE DO HAITI Nascido escravo em Granada, participa da luta do Haiti contra as tropas francesas, em 1791, e assume a presidência do país, em 1807. Em 1811, proclama a si mesmo imperador. Durante seus nove anos de reinado, Henrique cria uma nobreza haitiana.
  3. 3. SHAKA ZULU Ao assumir a chefia sobre a tribo zulu, transforma a etnia em um império. Para isso, conquista diversas tribos, em uma campanha que inspira comparações com Alexandre, o Grande. No momento em que é assassinado, Shaka (1778-1828) governa cerca de 250 mil pessoas.
  4. 4. HARRIET TUBMAN A ex-cativa (1820-1913) é a primeira mulher a liderar tropas americanas. Durante a Guerra Civil, ela comanda uma ação militar de resgate, que consegue libertar 750 escravos das mãos da Confederação. A operação lhe rende o apelido de Moisés dos negros.
  5. 5. JOHN RICHARD ARCHER ativista (1863-1932) é o primeiro prefeito negro eleito na Inglaterra. Após seu mandato na cidade de Battersea, marcado por acusações racistas divulgadas pelo partido de oposição, passaria a vida militando contra o preconceito.
  6. 6. KWAME NKRUMAH O líder político (1909-1972) é um dos maiores responsáveis pela independência de Gana, alcançada em 1957. Depois, torna-se premiê e presidente do país.
  7. 7. MALCOLM X Foi um dos maiores defensores dos direitos dos negros nos Estados Unidos. Fundou a Organização para a Unidade Afro-Americana.
  8. 8. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. Pastor protestante e ativista político americano. Foi um importante líder do movimento dos direitos civis dos negros nos Estados Unidos.
  9. 9. KOFFI ANNAN Nascido em Gana, termina os estudos nos Estados Unidos. Começa a trabalhar na Organização das Nações Unidas em 1962.
  10. 10. STANLEY O NEAL Nunca antes um afro-americano tinha dirigido um grande banco de Wall Street.
  11. 11. BARACK OBAMA O democrata vence as prévias contra a senadora Hillary Clinton. Nas eleições de novembro, conquista o posto de 44º presidente do país.
  12. 12. NELSON MANDELA advogado, ex-líder rebelde e ex-presidente da África do Sul. Considerado o mais importante líder da África Negra, ganhador do Prêmio Nobel da Paz de 1993.
  13. 13. VAN JONES O comentarista político Van Jones tornou-se um astro da campanha de 2016 graças a seu trabalho inteligente e intransigente como analista da CNN. O ex-assessor da Casa Branca se destacou sobretudo em discussões sobre o racismo na América, nas quais consistentemente manteve sua posição contra a de colegas comentaristas que optaram por negar ou menosprezar a realidade do racismo.
  14. 14. MARTIN LUTHER KING “Eu tenho um sonho de que um dia, nas colinas vermelhas da Geórgia, os filhos de ex-escravos e os filhos de ex- donos de escravos poderão sentar-se juntos à mesa da irmandade. (…) Tenho um sonho de que meus quatro filhos viverão um dia em uma nação onde não serão julgados pela cor de sua pele, mas pelo teor de seu caráter.”
  15. 15. CHADWICK BOSEMAN “Todos nós aqui sabemos que não há um lugar na indústria sendo jovem, talentoso e negro. Nós sabemos como é não ter um roteiro que nos aceite. Sabemos como é ser o rabo e não a cabeça. Como é estar abaixo, não acima. E fomos trabalhar todos os dias pensando nisso.”
  16. 16. MUHAMMAD ALI “Por que Jesus é branco de olhos azuis? Por que na última ceia todos são brancos? Eu disse, ‘Mamãe, quando morrermos, nós vamos para o céu?’ Ela disse: ‘Claro’. Eu disse: ‘Então o que aconteceu com os anjos negros?’. Eu disse: ‘Eu sei. É porque os brancos também estão no céu e os anjos negros estão na cozinha preparando o leite com mel.”
  17. 17. BARACK OBAMA “Há poucos homens afro-americanos neste país que não tiveram a experiência de serem seguidos quando estavam fazendo compras numa loja de departamentos. Isso me inclui. Há poucos afro-americanos que não tiveram a experiência de entrar em um elevador e uma mulher segurar a bolsa nervosamente e prender a respiração até ela ter a chance de sair. Isso acontece com frequência”.

