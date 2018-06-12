Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) PDF Ful...
PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) Book De...
PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) Descryp...
PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) If you ...
PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) Click h...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)

2 views

Published on

My Book of Number Games 1-150 is in the 'Math Skills Workbooks for Pre-K' series that covers ages 4-6. Perfect for children who can recognise and recite numbers from 1 to 150 use this workbook to help children to further develop their counting abilities. Exercises include drawing a line from one point to another in numerical order while saying each number out loud as well as matching each number and coloring in the blank spaces.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)

  1. 1. PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (KumonPDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)Workbooks) 1 / 51 / 5
  2. 2. PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) Book DetailsBook Details Title : PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)Title : PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) Author : KumonAuthor : Kumon Pages : 80Pages : 80 Publisher : Kumon Publishing North AmericaPublisher : Kumon Publishing North America ISBN : 4774307602ISBN : 4774307602 Release Date : -Release Date : - 2 / 52 / 5
  3. 3. PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) Descryption This BookDescryption This Book My Book of Number Games 1-150 is in the 'Math Skills Workbooks forMy Book of Number Games 1-150 is in the 'Math Skills Workbooks for Pre-K' series that covers ages 4-6. Perfect for children who canPre-K' series that covers ages 4-6. Perfect for children who can recognise and recite numbers from 1 to 150, use this workbook to helprecognise and recite numbers from 1 to 150, use this workbook to help children to further develop their counting abilities. Exercises includechildren to further develop their counting abilities. Exercises include drawing a line from one point to another in numerical order whiledrawing a line from one point to another in numerical order while saying each number out loud, as well as matching each number andsaying each number out loud, as well as matching each number and coloring in the blank spaces.coloring in the blank spaces. 3 / 53 / 5
  4. 4. PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) If you want to download thist book, click link in the last pageIf you want to download thist book, click link in the last page 4 / 54 / 5
  5. 5. PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks)PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) Click here to download this book PDF Full My Book ofClick here to download this book PDF Full My Book of Number Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) FreeNumber Games, 1-150 (Kumon Workbooks) Free Click this linkClick this link :https://jduhdfhey222349992.blogspot.com/?book=4774307602:https://jduhdfhey222349992.blogspot.com/?book=4774307602 oror Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org) Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org) 5 / 55 / 5

×