Orthogonal Functional Architecture Lambda Squared - Knoxville, TN John A. De Goes — @jdegoes http://degoes.net
Introduction
The Dysfunctional Nightmare abandon all hope ye who enter
Procedural Code Ad hoc solutions constructed from large number of non-composable effects that are reasoned about non-local...
The Functional Dream bliss awaits all ye who enter
Functional Code Principled solutions constructed from a small number of composable building blocks that are reasoned about...
Two Keys to Bliss Orthogonality + Composability
Two Keys to Bliss Composability makes functional code powerful, and orthogonality makes it beautiful* *i.e. modular and un...
Two Keys to Bliss Composable, orthogonal bases tend to be powerful, but small and simple to reason about, permitting flexi...
Composability
Composability public interface Future<V> { boolean cancel(boolean mayInterruptIfRunning); boolean isDone(); V get() throws...
Composability Composability measures the extent to which values can be combined with other values to produce like values
Composability 1 + 1 = 2 Two integers combine to yield another integer. 1 – 1 = 0 Integers are composable with respect to a...
Composability Non-Composable Composable
Composability public interface Future<V> { boolean cancel(boolean mayInterruptIfRunning); boolean isDone(); V get() throws...
Orthogonality
Orthogonality public interface Future<V> { boolean cancel(boolean mayInterruptIfRunning); boolean isDone(); V get() throws...
Orthogonality Orthogonality measures the extent to which primitive operations on values have single, unique concerns
Orthogonality Addition moves right Addition/subtraction are orthogonal Subtraction moves left
Orthogonality A A + B B A Non-Orthogonal Orthogonal B
Orthogonality public interface Future<V> { boolean cancel(boolean mayInterruptIfRunning); boolean isDone(); V get() throws...
Orthogonality public interface Future<V> { boolean cancel( boolean mayInterruptIfRunning); boolean isDone(); V get() throw...
Orthogonality The cardinal sin of non-orthogonality is the tangling of separate concerns, which infects the code base to d...
Orthogonality
Process
Steps Toward Orthogonality 1. Make the system composable.
Steps Toward Orthogonality 2. Identify the primitive operations.
Steps Toward Orthogonality 3. Identify the unique concerns.
Steps Toward Orthogonality 4. Refactor the primitive operations until each has a unique concern.
Worked Examples
Worked Examples public interface Future<V> { boolean cancel(boolean mayInterruptIfRunning); boolean isDone(); V get() thro...
Worked Examples The curse of non-orthogonality! // Would like to write: <A> Future<A> retryUntilSuccess(Future<A> future, ...
Worked Examples public interface Future<V> { Future<Tuple2<Future<V>, Function<Boolean, Future<Unit>>>> fork(); V unsafePe...
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal? static int compare( String str1, String str2, boolean nullIsLess)
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal? NullIsLess + Comparison NullIsLess Comparison static int compare( String str1, String ...
Worked Examples The curse of non-orthogonality! List<String> myAlgorithm(List<String> list, boolean nullIsFirst) { // ... ...
enum Ordering { LT, EQ, GT } interface Ord<A> { Ordering compare(A l, A r); } Worked Examples 1. Define a unit of composit...
class StringOrd extends Ord<String> { public Ordering compare(String l, String r) { // ... } } Worked Examples 2. Define o...
class NullIsLess<A> { private final Ord<A> ord; public NullIsLess(Ord<A> ord) { this.ord = ord; } public Ordering compare(...
List<String> myAlgorithm(List<String> list, Ord<String> ord) { // ... Ordering c = ord.compare(first, second); // <- Beaut...
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal?* data MVar a putMVar :: MVar a -> a -> IO () takeMVar :: MVar a -> IO a *Thanks to Fab...
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal? data MVar a putMVar :: MVar a -> a -> IO () takeMVar :: MVar a -> IO a Synchronization...
Worked Examples data IORef a newtype Expect a = Expect a modify :: IORef a -> (a -> a) -> IO Bool data Promise a newPromis...
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal?* *A tiny part of Apache String Utils.
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal? ? ?
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal? data Parser a = Parser (String -> Either String (String, a)) char :: Parser Char fail ...
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal?* data Parser a = Parser (String -> Either String (String, a)) char :: Parser Char fail...
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal? data Parser a = Parser (String -> ... char :: Parser Char fail :: String -> Parser a a...
Worked Examples Is this orthogonal? data Parser a = Parser (String -> ... char :: Parser Char fail :: String -> Parser a a...
Wrap
Summary 1. Functional code is composable and orthogonal, allowing a small set of principled building blocks to snap togeth...
Thank You! Special thanks to Reid, Cameron, Emily, & the wonderful Knoxville FP community, and the generous sponsor Result...
Orthogonal Functional Architecture

Well-architected libraries for functional programming are at once immensely beautiful and practical. They are simple but extraordinarily powerful, helping users solve their problems by snapping together Lego-like building blocks, each of which has just one purpose. Yet, there is a surprising dearth of material on how developers can construct their own well-architected functional code. Many functional programming tutorials talk discuss type safety and making illegal states unrepresentable, but few speak on the subject of good functional interface design.
In this presentation, John A. De Goes takes to the stage to discuss a nebulous and underrated tool in the arsenal of every functional programmer. Called *orthogonality*, this tool allows programmers to craft the building blocks of their functional code at "right angles", so so they can be reasoned about simply and composed predictably to solve complex problems. John introduces the concept of orthogonality, looking at its geometric and algebraic origins, presents a way to measure orthogonality, and then walks through a number of interface examples, comparing non-orthogonal designs with orthogonal ones.
By the end of the session, attendees should have a newfound appreciation for how important orthogonality is to constructing good functional interfaces, and they should develop the early stages of an intuition about how to slice up a complex problem into core, single-purpose, composable building blocks.

