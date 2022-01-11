Dr j d bapat making of_sustainable_cement_and_concrete

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Dr J D Bapat uploaded a paper recently published in , "International e-Conference on Sustainable Development in Concrete Technology ICSDCT 2021".
Cite this: J D Bapat, "Making of Sustainable Cement and Concrete", Proceedings of International e-Conference on Sustainable Development in Concrete Technology ICSDCT 2021, Department of Civil Engineering, D Y Patil College of Engineering, Akurdi, Pune, India, 19-21 August 2021, pp 6-10
For further details, visit: https://www.drjdbapat.com/
