Jcpr listing presentation revised 2020

RESIDENTIAL, VACATION & INVESTMENT SALES
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 2 JC Penny Realty was started by a handful of agents with a common goal to provide buyers and selle...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 3 Central Florida is known as the Vacation Capital of the World. Over 65 Million people travel to t...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 4 The popularity of these Vacation Homes provides investment opportunities for International Seller...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 5 STEPS TO SUCCESS From determining your needs and goals to closing the sale, JC Penny Realty is wi...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 6 ESTABLISH A STRATEGIC PLAN Each homeowner has different reasons for selling their home. Based upo...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 7 o Compile market data information to determine Fair Market Value o Apply upgrades or improvements...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 8 DEVELOP A PRICING STRATEGY o Based upon current market conditions and time of year o Based upon i...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 9 COORDINATE ALL NECESSARY PAPERWORK TO LIST AND SELL o IRS paperwork coordination with Accountant ...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 10 INITIATING JCPR’S POWERFUL MARKETING CAMPAIGNS o Local marketing begins with signage (where allo...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 11 NEGOTIATE A PURCHASE CONTRACT o We know your competition. This provides you with the best positi...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 12 MANAGE THE TRANSACTION FROM CONTRACT TO CLOSE o Review all documents/contracts in the transactio...
© JC Penny Realty, LLC 13 JC Penny Realty is Your Trusted Professional. Our commitment is to provide you with the exceptio...
