Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
16-10-2012 1 Legislação Específica 1 RÓTULO FICHA DE SEGURANÇA Regulamento CLP (CE) 1272/2008 O Regulamento europeu (CE) ...
16-10-2012 2 Regulamento CLP (CE) 1272/2008 7 Rótulo de Segurança  O Rótulo de Segurança de Produto Químico Perigoso é um...
16-10-2012 3 Exemplo de Rótulo 13 Exemplo de Rótulo 14 Exemplo de Rótulo 15 Exemplo de Rótulo 16 Exemplo de Rótulo 17 Exem...
16-10-2012 4 Exemplo de Rótulo 19 Exemplo de Rótulo 20 Exemplos de Rótulos 21 PERIGO PRECAUÇÕES QUE VOCÊ DEVE TOMAR COM A ...
16-10-2012 5 Ficha de Dados de Segurança 25 Nome do produto (conforme utilizado no rótulo /nome comercial);  Número da F...
16-10-2012 6 Mistura (Continuação):  Ingredientes ou impurezas que contribuam para o perigo com seu nome químico ou comum...
16-10-2012 7 10.Estabilidade e reactividade; Reactividade:  Perigos de reactividade da substância ou mistura;  Quando os...
16-10-2012 8 OBRIGADO!!!! 43
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ficha e rotulo

21 views

Published on

Fichas e rotulagem de produtos químicos

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ficha e rotulo

  1. 1. 16-10-2012 1 Legislação Específica 1 RÓTULO FICHA DE SEGURANÇA Regulamento CLP (CE) 1272/2008 O Regulamento europeu (CE) 1272/2008 para a classificação, rotulagem e embalagem de substâncias e misturas que entrou em vigor a 20 de Janeiro de 2009, adopta o sistema “UN Globally Harmonised System” de classificação e rotulagem de produtos químicos (GHS). 2 Regulamento CLP (CE) 1272/2008 Substâncias: aplicação a partir de 1 de Dezembro de 2010. Misturas: aplicação a partir de 1 de Junho de 2015, embora os fornecedores possam adoptar as novas regras de classificação e rotulagem para misturas antes dessa data.  Existe um período de transição de dois anos para vender stocks já rotulados de acordo com o sistema anterior. Datas de aplicação do regulamento CLP ( Classification, Lebelling and packaging regulation) 3 Comissão de Legislação Participativa 4 Regulamento CLP (CE) 1272/2008 Consequências nos pictogramas 5 Regulamento CLP (CE) 1272/2008 As actuais frases de risco R passam a novas frases de perigo H. As actuais frases de segurança S passam a novas frases de prudência P. As Fichas de Segurança incluem também as alterações regulamentares, exibindo os novos pictogramas e frases. Consequências nas Fichas de Segurança: 6
  2. 2. 16-10-2012 2 Regulamento CLP (CE) 1272/2008 7 Rótulo de Segurança  O Rótulo de Segurança de Produto Químico Perigoso é um dos meios utilizados para transferir informações essenciais e básicas sobre os Riscos de um Produto. (SAÚDE -SEGURANÇA -MEIO AMBIENTE)  O Rótulo, além de outras informações, indica os RISCOS que o produto apresenta para o utilizador e o meio ambiente e as PRECAUÇÕES a tomar na sua utilização e armazenagem. 8 Rótulo de Segurança  O rótulo é a primeira fonte de identificação relativa ao produto e na qual se encontram os símbolos químicos de identificação de risco existente.  O Rótulo deve figurar quer na embalagem de origem, quer em cada uma das sucessivas embalagens no caso de transvasamento.  O Rótulo deve ser visível e redigido na língua do utilizador. 9 Rótulo de Segurança a) Identificação do Produto e Telefone de Emergência do Fornecedor. b) Composição química c) Pictogramas de perigo d) Palavra de Advertência e) Declaração de perigo f) Frases de Segurança g) Outras informações.  Elementos do Rótulo de Segurança: 10 Rótulo? 11 Exemplo de Rótulo 12
  3. 3. 16-10-2012 3 Exemplo de Rótulo 13 Exemplo de Rótulo 14 Exemplo de Rótulo 15 Exemplo de Rótulo 16 Exemplo de Rótulo 17 Exemplo de Rótulo 18
  4. 4. 16-10-2012 4 Exemplo de Rótulo 19 Exemplo de Rótulo 20 Exemplos de Rótulos 21 PERIGO PRECAUÇÕES QUE VOCÊ DEVE TOMAR COM A BATERIA E COM O MEIO AMBIENTE. Instalação no Equipamento Após fixar a bateria no suporte do equipamento, conectar primeiro o cabo positivo no pólo positivo e posteriormente, o negativo. Para retirá-la, basta efectuar o processo inverso, ou seja, desconectar primeiro o cabo negativo e logo após o positivo. Desta forma, evita-se as faíscas nessas operações. Composição básica: chumbo, plástico e ácido sulfúrico diluído. Contém – Pb Ácido Sulfúrico H 10 Inflamável. H 21 Nocivo em contacto com a pele. P 28 Após contacto com a pele, lavar de imediata e abundantemente. P 56 Eliminar este produto e o seu recipiente, enviando-os para local autorizado para recolha de resíduos perigosos especiais. P 61 Evitar a libertação para o ambiente. Obter instruções especificas / fichas de dados de segurança. P 64 Em caso de ingestão, lavar repetidamente a boca com água(apenas se a vitima tiver consciente). Fabricante: DBPL Química, S.A. Endereço: AV. do Forte nº 8, Fracção D 2790-072 Carnaxide – Portugal Telefone: +351 214 710 351/2 Fax: +351 214 710 355 E-mail: dbplquimica_sa@selectis.pt Corrosivo ExplosivoOxidante 22 Corrosivo & Provoca queimadura graves. Proteger olhos, mãos e roupas. Perigo de Explosão. A bateria emite uma mistura de gases explosivos. Não fumar. Não expor a chamas ou faíscas. Manter fora do alcance das crianças. Obrigatório o uso do óculos sempre que manusear a bateria. Manual de Instruções, leia com atenção. 23 Ficha de Dados de Segurança 24
  5. 5. 16-10-2012 5 Ficha de Dados de Segurança 25 Nome do produto (conforme utilizado no rótulo /nome comercial);  Número da FDS;  Página xx/xx;  Data da última revisão;  Cabeçalho: Ficha de Dados de Segurança Nota: Todas as páginas da FDS devem conter estas informações no cabeçalho. 26 1. Identificação do produto e da empresa; 2. Identificação de perigos; 3. Composição e informação sobre os componentes; 4. Medidas de primeiros socorros; 5. Medidas de combate a incêndio; 6. Medidas em caso de liberações acidentais; 7. Manuseio e armazenagem; 8. Controlo da exposição/ protecção pessoal;  Conteúdo: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 27 9. Propriedades físicas e químicas; 10.Estabilidade e reactividade; 11.Informação toxicológica; 12.Informação ecológica; 13.Considerações relativas a eliminação; 14.Informações relativas ao transporte; 15.Informações sobre regulamentações; 16.Outras informações;  Conteúdo: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 28 2. Identificação de perigos; Obrigatório  Perigos mais importantes e efeitos dos produtos (à saúde humana, ambientais, físicos e químicos, específicos) ou outros sistemas de classificação aceitos internacionalmente pela comunidade técnica;  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 29 3. Composição e informação sobre os componentes; Substância:  Nome químico ou comum, sinónimo (se houver) e o número CAS;  Impurezas que contribuam para o perigo acompanhadas do número CAS;  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança Mistura:  Natureza química; 30
  6. 6. 16-10-2012 6 Mistura (Continuação):  Ingredientes ou impurezas que contribuam para o perigo com seu nome químico ou comum, o número CAS e sua concentração ou faixa de concentração desde que estejam na mistura em concentração superior aos valores de corte/limites de concentração definidos pelo(s) sistema(s) de classificação que vier(em) a ser utilizado(s);  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 31 7. Manuseio e armazenagem; Manuseio:  Métodos de manuseio apropriados (prevenção da exposição do trabalhador, incêndio e explosão);  Orientações para manuseio seguro (evitar contacto com materiais incompatíveis e contaminações ambientais);  Advertências gerais apropriadas e inapropriadas (não comer, não beber e não fumar nas áreas de trabalho; lavar as mãos após manuseio);  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 32 7. Manuseio e armazenagem; Armazenagem:  Medidas técnicas de armazenagem apropriadas e inapropriadas;  Recomendação deve ser consistente com as propriedades físicas e químicas. Se relevante, recomendações específicas de armazenagem, incluindo:  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 33 7. Manuseio e armazenagem; Armazenagem (Continuação):  Evitar atmosferas explosivas, corrosivas, inflamáveis, incompatibilidade, evaporação e fontes de ignição etc.;  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 34 10.Estabilidade e reactividade; Estabilidade:  Indicar se a substância ou mistura é estável ou instável em condições normais de (temperatura e pressão);  Condições de (temperatura e pressão), durante a armazenagem ou manuseio, a substância ou mistura é estável ou instável;  Possibilidade de reacções perigosas;  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 35 10.Estabilidade e reactividade; Estabilidade (Continuação):  Condições a evitar:  Materiais incompatíveis;  Produtos perigosos da decomposição;  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 36
  7. 7. 16-10-2012 7 10.Estabilidade e reactividade; Reactividade:  Perigos de reactividade da substância ou mistura;  Quando os dados da mistura não estiverem disponíveis, fornecer dados dos componentes;  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 37 12.Informação ecológica; Conteúdo:  Impacto ambiental da substância ou mistura quando liberada ao meio ambiente; Obrigatório:  Bioacumulação, persistência e degradabilidade, para cada ingrediente da mistura;  Quando as informações não estiverem disponíveis, isto deve ser declarado;  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 38 12.Informação ecológica;  Ecologia; persistência e degradabilidade; potencial bioacumulativo; mobilidade no solo;  Outros efeitos adversos: diminuição da camada de ozónio, formação de ozónio fotoquímico, perturbação do sistema endócrino e aquecimento global;  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 39 15.Informações sobre regulamentações; Conteúdo:  Regulamentações especificamente aplicáveis ao produto químico; Obrigatório:  Qualquer outra informação de regulamentação sobre o produto químico que não esteja descrita em outras  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 40 15.Informações sobre regulamentações; (Continuação):  secções desta Norma, (exigências da Convenção de Armas Químicas, Convenção de Estocolmo, Convenção de Roterdão, Protocolo de Montreal, Protocolo de Kyoto);  Pontos Importantes: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 41 Exemplo: Ficha de Dados de Segurança 42
  8. 8. 16-10-2012 8 OBRIGADO!!!! 43

×