mindfulness Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
Teadvelolek Meeleteadlikkus Ärksus Ärksameelsus Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
mälu meenutamine meelde toomine teadvustamine meeleharjutus kohalolu sati - üheaegselt nii toimuva täpne teadvustamine ja ...
Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn “Mindfulness on teadvustatud kohalolu, mis kasvab läbi tahtliku tähelepanu suunamise, olles käesolevas ...
7 väärtust (J.Kabat-Zinn): Hinnangutevabasus Kannatlikkus Algaja meel Usaldus “Ei pea…” Leppimine / aktsepteerimine Vabaks...
Tuntuimad praktikad Keha aistingute vaatlemine (body scan) Hingamise vaatlemine Kõndimise meditatsioon Teadlik söömine Eri...
Sündmus - reaktsioon - emotsioon Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
Otsmikusagar - mõtlemine ja käitumise reguleerimine ning otsustamine. Amügdala (mandeltuum) - emotsioonide teke ja signaal...
Minu kogemus näitlejana - lavastajana - pedagoogina Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
Teisi praktikuid Mare Pork Anni Kuusik Helena Väljaste Budakoda Õpetajate maja Rahvaülikool Vaikuseminutid Loore Martma JC...
www.mindful.org https://www.budakoda.ee/tahelepanelik-teadvelolek/ http://meelerahu.ee/ Anne&Stiil (juuli 2016) http://mee...
harjutused Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
48 mindful April 2014 getting started: how to meditate Posture 1 Take your SEAT. Whatever you’re sitting on—a chair, a med...
Järgmised kohtumised: 7. mai ning 20. mai, kell 11-16.30 - Tallinna Rahvaülikoolis - http://kultuur.ee/kursus/sissejuhatus...
https://goo.gl/forms/ k0KEY2dqR0IrpRPs2 Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
aitäh looremartma@gmail.com
Loore Martma loengu ''Mindfulness'' slaidid
Loore Martma loengu ''Mindfulness'' slaidid

Loore Martma loengu ''Mindfulness'' slaidid

  1. 1. mindfulness Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  2. 2. Teadvelolek Meeleteadlikkus Ärksus Ärksameelsus Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  3. 3. mälu meenutamine meelde toomine teadvustamine meeleharjutus kohalolu sati - üheaegselt nii toimuva täpne teadvustamine ja meeldejätmine kui ka selle hilisema meeldetoomise võime. sati Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  4. 4. Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn “Mindfulness on teadvustatud kohalolu, mis kasvab läbi tahtliku tähelepanu suunamise, olles käesolevas hetkes, hinnangutevabalt.” Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  5. 5. 7 väärtust (J.Kabat-Zinn): Hinnangutevabasus Kannatlikkus Algaja meel Usaldus “Ei pea…” Leppimine / aktsepteerimine Vabaks andmine / loobumine Tänulikkus ja lahkus Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  6. 6. Tuntuimad praktikad Keha aistingute vaatlemine (body scan) Hingamise vaatlemine Kõndimise meditatsioon Teadlik söömine Erinevad jooga (ja liikumise) harjutused Teadlikkuse arendamine igapäevases elus Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  7. 7. Sündmus - reaktsioon - emotsioon Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  8. 8. Otsmikusagar - mõtlemine ja käitumise reguleerimine ning otsustamine. Amügdala (mandeltuum) - emotsioonide teke ja signaalide hindamine. Koostöös meie ajuga: Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  9. 9. Minu kogemus näitlejana - lavastajana - pedagoogina Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  10. 10. Teisi praktikuid Mare Pork Anni Kuusik Helena Väljaste Budakoda Õpetajate maja Rahvaülikool Vaikuseminutid Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  11. 11. www.mindful.org https://www.budakoda.ee/tahelepanelik-teadvelolek/ http://meelerahu.ee/ Anne&Stiil (juuli 2016) http://meelerahu.ee/wp_site/wp-content/uploads/ 2015/03/Kuidas-leida-aega-iseendale.pdf Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  12. 12. harjutused Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  13. 13. 48 mindful April 2014 getting started: how to meditate Posture 1 Take your SEAT. Whatever you’re sitting on—a chair, a meditation cushion, a park bench—ﬁnd a spot that gives you a stable, solid seat; don’t perch or hang back. 2 If on a cushion on the ﬂoor, cross your LEGS comfortably in front of you. (If you already do some kind of seated yoga posture, go ahead.) If on a chair, it’s good if the bottoms of your feet are touching the ﬂoor. 3 Straighten—but don’t stiﬀen— your UPPER BODY. The spine has natural curvature. Let it be there. Your head and shoulders can comfortably rest on top of your vertebrae. 4 Place your upper arms parallel to your upper body. Then let your HANDS drop onto the tops of your legs. With your upper arms at your sides, your hands will land in the right spot. Too far forward will make you hunch. Too far back will make you stiﬀ. You’re tuning the strings of your body—not too tight and not too loose. 5 Drop your chin a little and let your GAZE fall gently down- ward. You may let your eyelids lower. If you feel the need, you may lower them completely, but it’s not necessary to close your eyes when meditating. You can simply let what appears before your eyes be there without focusing on it. 6 Be there for a few moments. SETTLE. Now you can follow the next breath that comes out. You’ve started oﬀ on the right foot—and hands and arms and everything else. 6 Steps to Being Upright and at Ease PHOTOGRAPHBYLEVERRUKHIN w w w .m indful.org mindful.org • subscribe • donate Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  14. 14. Järgmised kohtumised: 7. mai ning 20. mai, kell 11-16.30 - Tallinna Rahvaülikoolis - http://kultuur.ee/kursus/sissejuhatus-mindfulnessi/ 26.-28. mai (18:00 - 15:00) - Tiibeti Meditsiini Keskuses, Pärnumaal - Meditatsiooni ja Kohalolu laager - https://www.facebook.com/events/417415348605702/ Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  15. 15. https://goo.gl/forms/ k0KEY2dqR0IrpRPs2 Loore Martma JCI BeWise 6. aprill 2017
  16. 16. aitäh looremartma@gmail.com

