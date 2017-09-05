Programme Webschool2017

www.weezevent.com/webschool2017 Détails et inscriptions : 
Programme synthétique  Programme détaillé 
Pourquoi Instagram, LE réseau social en vogue, est-il intéressant pour votre entreprise ? Date : Vendredi 22 septembre, 10...
Diagnostics individuels référencement et/ou stratégie (sur RDV) Date : Mardi 26 septembre, 9h à 12h (réf) et 14h à 17h (st...
Réglementation Générale Protection des Données : 7 mesures pour être prêt en 2018 Date : Lundi 2 octobre, 8h30 à 10h Lieu ...
Comment utiliser Linkedin pour développer votre business et votre réseau? Date : Mardi 10 octobre, 9h à 10h30 Lieu :  Syne...
Réglementation Générale Protection des Données : 7 mesures pour être prêt en 2018 Date : Vendredi 13 octobre, 10h30 à 12h ...
Pourquoi & comment attirer des clients grâce aux jeux concours sur Facebook  Date : Lundi 16 octobre, 10h à 12h Lieu : CCI...
E-commerce, quelles questions se poser avant de se lancer ?  Date : Vendredi 20 octobre, 10h30 à 12h Lieu : CCI à Mulhouse...
Comment exploiter la vidéo comme levier pour transformer vos prospects ? Date : Vendredi 27 octobre, 10h30 à 12h Lieu : Ma...
Comment faire vivre une réelle expérience utilisateur (UX) à vos clients sur votre site web Date : Vendredi 17 novembre, 1...
Définir son besoin numérique pour collaborer avec les pros Date : Date : Mercredi 22 novembre, 10h30 à 12h Lieu : CCI à Co...
Intelligence artificielle et learning machine Date : Mercredi 29 novembre, 10h à 12h Lieu : Maison de l’Entrepreneur, 11 r...
Exploitez le potentiel publicitaire de Facebook pour votre commerce Date : Lundi 27 novembre, 10h à 12h Lieu : CCI à Stras...
Webschool virtual breakfast : découvrez ce que la réalité augmentée peut apporter à votre entreprise Date : Mardi 5 décemb...
10 applications mobiles au service de votre efficacité professionnelle  Date : Mardi 12 décembre, 10h30 à 12h Lieu : Pôle ...
SOIRÉE DE CLÔTURE  WEBSCHOOL 2017 DATE : LUNDI 18 DÉCEMBRE À 18H LIEU : MAISON DE L’ENTREPRENEUR
www.weezevent.com/webschool2017  Détails et inscriptions Sans eux, pas de webschool. Alors un grand merci !
  17. 17. SOIRÉE DE CLÔTURE  WEBSCHOOL 2017 DATE : LUNDI 18 DÉCEMBRE À 18H LIEU : MAISON DE L’ENTREPRENEUR
