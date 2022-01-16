Successfully reported this slideshow.
Corrección de Color de Color Versión 2022

Jan. 16, 2022
Contenido:
Teoria del Color
Síntesis Aditiva (RGB)
Síntesis sustractiva (CMYK)
Características del color
Psicología del color
Circulo cromático
EI Color en video
Diferencia entre Corrección y Grading
Temperatura del Color
Factores que afectan el color
Esquemas de Color
Recursos
Web
Bibliograficos

  1. 1. EDICION DE VIDEO Corrección de Color Y Color gradinng
  2. 2. CONTENIDOTEMÁTICO 1. TE O RÍADE LCO LO R 1. Síntesis Aditiva (RGB) 2. Síntesis sustractiva (CMYK) 3. Características del color 4. Psicología del color 5. Circulo cromático EI Color en video 1. Diferencia entre Corrección y Grading 2. Temperatura del Color 3. Factores que afectan el color 4. Esquemas de Color Recursos 1. Web 2. Bibliograficos
  3. 3. SÍNTESIS ADITIVA • Colores Luz • RGB SÍNTESIS SUSTRACTIVA • Colores Pigmento • CMYK TEORÍAdelCOLOR
  4. 4. ALGUNAS CARACTERÍESTICAS • Matiz (Hue o tono) Denominado también tono, tinte y color se refiere al estado puro del color. • Saturación (Intensidad de color) Representa la viveza o palidez de un color, su intensidad. • Luminosidad (Luma) Se usa para describir cuan claro u oscuro parece un color y se refiere a la cantidad de luz percibida TEORÍA del COLOR
  5. 5. luminosidad TEORÍA del COLOR
  6. 6. Matiz/Tono TEORÍA del COLOR
  7. 7. Saturación TEORÍA del COLOR
  8. 8. saturación matiz luminosidad original TEORÍA del COLOR
  9. 9. ¿QUÉ HACE LA PSICOLOGÍA DEL COLOR? • Analizar el efecto del color en la percepción y la conducta humana PSICOLOGÍA del COLOR
  10. 10. • Colores cálidos Representan pasión, felicidad, entusiasmo, fuerza, energía… • Colores fríos Representan calma, estabilidad, profesionalidad, honradez… PSICOLOGÍA del COLOR
  11. 11. •Felicidad, se asocia con el intelecto, activa la memoria •Tranquilidad, productividad, frío, futuro, concentración •Calma, armonía, confort, paz interior •Energía, acción, llama más la atención, coraje •Rojo •Verde •Amarillo •Azul PSICOLOGÍA del COLOR
  12. 12. círculo cromático PSICOLOGÍA del COLOR
  13. 13. complementarios análogos triadas PSICOLOGÍA del COLOR
  14. 14. Diferencia entre Corrección de color y Color Grading Corrección de Color Se refiere al proceso en el que cada clip de vídeo se altera para que coincida con la temperatura de color de múltiples tomas y tenga una apariencia coherente. Etalonaje o Gradación de Color El etalonaje consiste en llevarlo un paso más allá, alterando la imagen con fines estéticos y comunicativos.
  15. 15. En Cine el color se CREA en Preproducción En esta etapa se integra la apariencia visual de la película entre los diferentes departamentos Diseño Visual
  16. 16. El color en cine lo determina LA LUZ • Su Temperatura • .-Intensidad • .-Dirección • .-Calidad Suave o Dura Corregir Color es MANIPULAR LA LUZ
  17. 17. Conceptos clave: • Shadows Lift: La parte más obscura • Highligths Gain: La parte más brillante • Midtones Gamma: Los tonos medios entre las zonas anteriores (¿recuerdas los conceptos de hue, saturación y luma?) • Low Key: se llama así alas imagnes en clave baja donde dominan las sombras • High Key: Se llama así alas imágenes de Clave alta donde dominan los blancos • Midtones Gamma: Los tonos medios entre las zonas anteriores
  18. 18. Temperatura del color o cuando el blanco no es tán blanco Luz cálida 2700-3500k Blanco neutro 3500-4500k Blanco frio 5000-6500k El indice de reproducción cromática (IRC o Ra) El indice de reproducción cromática es un valor independiente, pero esta relacionado con la temperatura de color. Pues mide la capacidad de una fuente de luz para reproducir fielmente los colores, siendo 100 el valor máximo determinado por la luz del día.
  19. 19. Nota Cultural: La temperatura de color de una fuente de luz se define comparando su color dentro del espectro luminoso con el de la luz que emitiría un cuerpo negro calentado a una temperatura determinada. La ley de Wien relaciona los conceptos de longitud de onda y temperatura. cuanto mayor sea la temperatura de un cuerpo negro, menor será la longitud de onda en que emite. A bajas temperaturas el cuerpo emite en onda larga (virando a rojo) mientras que al aumentar la temperatura va sumando longitudes de onda cada vez más cortas, sin dejar de emitir las largas, hasta que emite todo el espectro (luz blanca) a la temperatura superficial del sol (alrededor de 6000 K)
  20. 20. CONTRASTE ALTO CONTRASTE MEDIO CONTRASTE BAJO CONTRASTE El contraste es la distribución de las partes oscuras y luminosas
  21. 21. TINTE. ¿Hacia que color tiende Verde o Magenta? Si las luces altas son de un color Las sombras serán del opuesto complementario
  22. 22. El RANGO DINAMICO de la cámara. Es la capacidad de una cámara para capturar mayor cantidad de variaciones lumínicas entre luz y sombra en una imagen. LATIDUD: Es la medida en que un material sensible a la luz puede sobreexponerse o subexponerse y aun así lograr un resultado aceptable FACTORES QUE AFECTAN EL COLOR
  23. 23. El PERFIL DE IMAGEN: Las cámaras fotográficas y de video ofrecen perfiles de color. Pero su rango dinámico es limitado. LOG: Es un perfil de color que excluye la información de color pero ofrece más rango dinámico, aunque requiere más trabajo de post. *Canon tiene uno llamado Cine style FACTORES QUE AFECTAN EL COLOR
  24. 24. FORMATO: JPEG es un formato comprimido, RAW mantiene mucha información, desafortunadamente solo las cámara s de cine graban video en secuencias RAW. FACTORES QUE AFECTAN EL COLOR
  25. 25. LUT: Look up table, es un algoritmo que transforma los parámetros de la imagen como son: • Contraste • Saturación • Tono • Compresión de color Los hay Técnicos o de Calibración y Creativos . HERRAMIENTAS de corrección de COLOR
  26. 26. SCOPES: Genéricamente, se llama así a una serie de herramientas que miden la señal digital de nuestra imagen y nos sirven para controlar si nuestra imagen. HERRAMIENTAS de corrección de COLOR Wave Form Vectoroscopio Histograma
  27. 27. ESQUEMAS DE COLOR
  28. 28. Tormento de Cuauhtémoc David Alfaro Siqueiros Rememora el momento en que el gobernante azteca es sometido a tortura por los conquistadores españoles, quemándole los pies para que revele el lugar donde se esconden los supuestos tesoros de la gran Tenochtitlan
  29. 29. Esquema de color complementario:Es el esquema más empleado. Consiste en elegir los colores que se ven opuestos en el círculo cromático y que por lo tanto se complementan. Un ejemplo del uso de este esquema es Amelie’ de Jean-Pierre Jeunet.
  30. 30. Esquema de color Cobinado: Se parece al esquema complementario pero tiene una pequeña variación: en vez de buscar el color opuesto en la rueda utiliza dos colores de ese otro lado. Mantiene ese mismo nivel de contraste que el grupo anterior pero difuminando la tensión que nos genera gracias al efecto de colocar dos colores complementarios en lugar de uno. Puedes ver este esquema, entre otras, en los marrones, verdes y azules de ‘El Gran Gatsby’, la película de Baz Luhrmann.
  31. 31. Esquema de color análogo: Los colores análogos son los que se encuentran cerca dentro del círculo cromático. Con esta combinación se logra mayor armonía, siempre que la elección de colores se mantenga dentro del esquema de colores cálidos o colores fríos. También puede funcionar si se elige un color predominante, otro que lo acompañe y el blanco o negro que acentúe a los otros dos. Este esquema funciona para los exteriores. Esos ocres, amarillos y marrones de ‘Gattaca’? Justo eso, una paleta de colores análogos que alientan nuestro visionado mientras mantienen suficiente tensión entre ellos para hacer de sus imagines algo tenso y vibrante.
  32. 32. Esquema de color triadico: Son tres colores que se encuentran espaciados de forma equitativa dentro del círculo cromático. Uno de ellos predomina sobre los otros dos, los cuales tienen como función resaltar al color principal. Es importante que no se vean saturados,por lo tanto es uno de los esquemas más difíciles de utilizar. Un ejemplo es Amarcord de Federico Fellini (1973). Y Los Muppet conquistan Manhathan
  33. 33. Esquema de color tetradico: Este esquema funciona con cuatro colores espaciados de forma equitativa y crea la sensación de armonía excesiva. Son dos pares de colores, de los cuales dos se acercan más entre sí que los otros, de tal manera que se dibuja un rectángulo en el círculo cromático. Un ejemplo es Irma la dulce de Billy Wilder (1963).
  34. 34. RECURSOS WEB El sitio web https://moviesincolor.com El sitio https://www.silocreativo.com/combinacion- colores-circulo-cromatico-cine/
  35. 35. RECURSOS BIBLIOGRAFICOS El sitio Libro: If It's Purple, Someone's Gonna Die
  36. 36. TIP EXPERIMENTA CONOCE LA HISTORIA DEL CINE RECONOCE LOS ESTILOS DE MODA Y CUESTIONA EL PORQUE LO SON CREA UN ALBUM DE REFERENCIAS VISUALES ANALIZALAS CON LOS VECTORROSCOPIOS

