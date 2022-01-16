Corrección de Color de Color Versión 2022

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Contenido:
Teoria del Color
Síntesis Aditiva (RGB)
Síntesis sustractiva (CMYK)
Características del color
Psicología del color
Circulo cromático
EI Color en video
Diferencia entre Corrección y Grading
Temperatura del Color
Factores que afectan el color
Esquemas de Color
Recursos
Web
Bibliograficos