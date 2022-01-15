Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Contenidos:
Introducción a la teoria del color
Síntesis Aditiva (RGB) vs Síntesis sustractiva (CMYK)
Psicología del color
El color en medios impresos vs medios electrónicos
INFORMÁTICA DEL Color
Esquemas de Color
Corrección de Color en Premiere
Corrección de Color en Da Vinci Resolve