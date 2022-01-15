Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 15, 2022
Contenidos:
Introducción a la teoria del color
Síntesis Aditiva (RGB) vs Síntesis sustractiva (CMYK)
Psicología del color
El color en medios impresos vs medios electrónicos
INFORMÁTICA DEL Color
Esquemas de Color
Corrección de Color en Premiere
Corrección de Color en Da Vinci Resolve

Corrección de Color

  1. 1. EDICION DE VIDEO Corrección de Color
  2. 2. CONTENIDOTEMÁTICO 1. TE O RÍADE LCO LO R 1. Síntesis Aditiva (RGB) 2. Síntesis sustractiva (CMYK) 3. Psicología del color 2. DISEÑO EDITORIAL, INFORMÁTICA E HIPERMEDIA 1. Características de los medios impresos 2. Diseño y composición 3. Aplicación del color 4. Gamification y edutainment (ludificación y entretenimiento educativo) 3.INFORMÁTICA DEL Color 1. Esquemas de Color 2. Corrección de Color en Premiere 3. Corrección de Color en Da Vinci Resolve
  3. 3. SÍNTESIS ADITIVA • Colores Luz • RGB SÍNTESIS SUSTRACTIVA • Colores Pigmento • CMYK TEORÍAdelCOLOR
  4. 4. ALGUNAS CARACTERÍESTICAS • Matiz (Hue o tono) Denominado también tono, tinte y color se refiere al estado puro del color. • Saturación (Brillo) Representa la viveza o palidez de un color, su intensidad. • Luminosidad (Valor) Se usa para describir cuan claro u oscuro parece un color y se refiere a la cantidad de luz percibida TEORÍAdelCOLOR
  5. 5. luminosidad TEORÍAdelCOLOR
  6. 6. Matiz/Tono TEORÍAdelCOLOR
  7. 7. Saturación TEORÍAdelCOLOR
  8. 8. saturación TEORÍAdelCOLOR matiz luminosidad original
  9. 9. ¿QUÉ HACE LA PSICOLOGÍA DEL COLOR? • Analizar el efecto del color en la percepción y la conducta humana PSICOLOGÍAdelCOLOR
  10. 10. • Colores cálidos Representan pasión, felicidad, entusiasmo, fuerza, energía… • Colores fríos PSICOLOGÍAdelCOLOR Representan calma, estabilidad, profesionalidad, honradez…
  11. 11. •Felicidad, se asocia con el intelecto, activa la memoria •Tranquilidad, productividad, frío, futuro, concentración •Calma, armonía, confort, paz interior •Energía, acción, llama más la atención, coraje •Rojo •Verde •Amarillo •Azul PSICOLOGÍAdelCOLOR
  12. 12. círculo cromático PSICOLOGÍAdelCOLOR
  13. 13. complementarios PSICOLOGÍAdelCOLOR análogos triadas
  14. 14. Tormento de Cuauhtémoc David Alfaro Siqueiros Rememora el momento en que el gobernante azteca es sometido a tortura por los conquistadores españoles, quemándole los pies para que revele el lugar donde se esconden los supuestos tesoros de la gran Tenochtitlan
  15. 15. Esquema de color complementario:Es el esquema más empleado. Consiste en elegir los colores que se ven opuestos en el círculo cromático y que por lo tanto se complementan. Un ejemplo del uso de este esquema es Amelie’ de Jean-Pierre Jeunet.
  16. 16. Esquema de color Cobinado: Se parece al esquema complementario pero tiene una pequeña variación: en vez de buscar el color opuesto en la rueda utiliza dos colores de ese otro lado. Mantiene ese mismo nivel de contraste que el grupo anterior pero difuminando la tensión que nos genera gracias al efecto de colocar dos colores complementarios en lugar de uno. Puedes ver este esquema, entre otras, en los marrones, verdes y azules de ‘El Gran Gatsby’, la película de Baz Luhrmann.
  17. 17. Esquema de color análogo: Los colores análogos son los que se encuentran cerca dentro del círculo cromático. Con esta combinación se logra mayor armonía, siempre que la elección de colores se mantenga dentro del esquema de colores cálidos o colores fríos. También puede funcionar si se elige un color predominante, otro que lo acompañe y el blanco o negro que acentúe a los otros dos. Este esquema funciona para los exteriores. Esos ocres, amarillos y marrones de ‘Gattaca’? Justo eso, una paleta de colores análogos que alientan nuestro visionado mientras mantienen suficiente tensión entre ellos para hacer de sus imagines algo tenso y vibrante.
  18. 18. Esquema de color triadico: Son tres colores que se encuentran espaciados de forma equitativa dentro del círculo cromático. Uno de ellos predomina sobre los otros dos, los cuales tienen como función resaltar al color principal. Es importante que no se vean saturados,por lo tanto es uno de los esquemas más difíciles de utilizar. Un ejemplo es Amarcord de Federico Fellini (1973). Y Los Muppet conquistan Manhathan
  19. 19. Esquema de color tetradico: Este esquema funciona con cuatro colores espaciados de forma equitativa y crea la sensación de armonía excesiva. Son dos pares de colores, de los cuales dos se acercan más entre sí que los otros, de tal manera que se dibuja un rectángulo en el círculo cromático. Un ejemplo es Irma la dulce de Billy Wilder (1963).
  20. 20. RECURSOS WEB El sitio web https://moviesincolor.com El sitio https://www.silocreativo.com/combinacion- colores-circulo-cromatico-cine/
  21. 21. RECURSOS BIBLIOGRAFICOS El sitio Libro: If It's Purple, Someone's Gonna Die
  22. 22. CORRECIÓN DE COLOR EN PREMIERE Adobe Premiere tiene un excelente modulo de corrección de color Lumetri Existe una corrección de color básica o correctiva Y una corrección de color creativa o secundaria también conocida como color grading. También es destacable el uso de LUTs que son tablas con ajuste de color

