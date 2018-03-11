Successfully reported this slideshow.
MotivaciónMotivación
¿Qué sabemos de “La Motivación”? • Es una disciplina de reciente desarrollo • Es de uso exclusivamente deportivo • Es orig...
El ciclo MOTIVACION - SATISFACCIONEl ciclo MOTIVACION - SATISFACCION Toda conducta humana se dispara a partir de una tensi...
Que es la MOTIVACION?Que es la MOTIVACION? • Se llama MOTIVACION a la fuerza que impulsa a una persona a realizar acciones...
MOTIVACION superior e inferiorMOTIVACION superior e inferior • Motivación inferior: surge de mecanismos, emociones e insti...
MOTIVACION intrínseca y extrínsecaMOTIVACION intrínseca y extrínseca • Motivación intrínseca: cuando una persona realiza u...
Diferentes maneras de ver a las personasDiferentes maneras de ver a las personas Como Recurso  Habilidad  Capacidad  De...
Modelo básico de motivaciónModelo básico de motivación Estimulo (causa) Persona con: necesidad, deseo, tensión, inconformi...
Etapas del ciclo motivacionalEtapas del ciclo motivacional Estímulo, interno o externo Equilibrio interno Necesidad de Obt...
Etapas del ciclo motivacional con frustración yEtapas del ciclo motivacional con frustración y compensacióncompensación Es...
Teorías de la motivaciónTeorías de la motivación  Las conductas, tanto individuales como organizacionales, están orientad...
Teoría deTeoría de ABRAHAM MASLOW (1908 – 1970)ABRAHAM MASLOW (1908 – 1970) Las necesidades son el motor del hombre. Jerar...
Pirámide de necesidades de MaslowPirámide de necesidades de Maslow Se satisfacen internamente Son externas y surgen por su...
Teorías de la motivaciónTeorías de la motivación  Todas las acciones de gestión generadas por los dirigentes de las organ...
Teorías de la motivaciónTeorías de la motivación Frederick Herzberg 1959Frederick Herzberg 1959 Factores higiénicos  Rela...
Teorías de la motivaciónTeorías de la motivación Frederick Herzberg 1959Frederick Herzberg 1959 Factores higiénicos o de m...
Teorías de la motivaciónTeorías de la motivación Frederick Herzberg 1959Frederick Herzberg 1959 Como diseñar un puesto de ...
Es un factor de mantenimiento que si no esta presente puede causar gran desmotivación.  ¿Se reúne Ud. con los miembros de...
Teorías de la motivación:Teorías de la motivación: David McClelland 1959David McClelland 1959 Una vez que el individuo ha ...
Teorías de la motivación:Teorías de la motivación: De las expectativas -Víctor Vroom1960De las expectativas -Víctor Vroom1...
Teorías de la motivación:Teorías de la motivación: ERC – Alderfer 1972ERC – Alderfer 1972 La energía que alimenta la condu...
Teorías de la motivación:Teorías de la motivación: Fijación de metas – Edwin Locke 1969Fijación de metas – Edwin Locke 196...
Teorías de la motivación:Teorías de la motivación: Fijación de metas – Edwin Locke 1969Fijación de metas – Edwin Locke 196...
Teorías de la motivación:Teorías de la motivación: De la equidad – Stacy Adams 1963De la equidad – Stacy Adams 1963 Explic...
EL ROL MOTIVADOREL ROL MOTIVADOR DEL LIDERDEL LIDER
• Ayudarlos a identificar objetivos personales • Conducirlos a establecer la correlación entre sus objetivos personales y ...
Motivar al personal esMotivar al personal es asegurar que losasegurar que los integrantes del equipointegrantes del equipo...
A tener en cuentaA tener en cuenta  Es factible lograr una conducta necesaria, sin acuerdo previo y sin deseos genuinos d...
A considerarA considerar  Las competencias de una persona son activadas o desactivadas por su nivel de motivación o desmo...
3 reglas básicas del desempeño3 reglas básicas del desempeño El buen desempeño que es reforzado con consecuencias positiv...
Las seisLas seis acciones deacciones de conducciónconducción
Las 6 acciones de conducciónLas 6 acciones de conducción 1. Utilice un reforzamiento positivo 2. Pregunte que dudas, probl...
1 Utilice un reforzamiento positivo1 Utilice un reforzamiento positivo Que es reforzamiento positivo ? Aquella acción del...
La importancia del reforzamiento positivoLa importancia del reforzamiento positivo en la creación de un buen ambiente deen...
Como descubrir reforzadores?Como descubrir reforzadores?  Pregunte al personal que le agrada  Observe su comportamiento ...
2 Pregunte que dudas, problemas y2 Pregunte que dudas, problemas y preocupaciones tiene el personal …preocupaciones tiene ...
3 Solicite opiniones antes de la toma de3 Solicite opiniones antes de la toma de decisionesdecisiones  Reconozca que opin...
3 Solicite opiniones antes de la toma de3 Solicite opiniones antes de la toma de decisionesdecisiones  Evite una actitud ...
4 Proporcione información y4 Proporcione información y retroalimentación de manera oportunaretroalimentación de manera opo...
5 No dirija en exceso o precariamente5 No dirija en exceso o precariamente Trate de especular en cuanto a la decisión de ...
5 No dirija en exceso o precariamente5 No dirija en exceso o precariamente  Defina claramente las responsabilidades del p...
DelegaciónDelegación  Acto de aportar derechos o de asignar responsabilidades a otra persona (tiene su riesgo)  Benefici...
DelegaciónDelegación  ¿Porque no delegan algunos jefes o gerentes? • Falta de confianza en los subordinados • Falta de co...
Planeando la delegaciónPlaneando la delegación  1. Analice las tareas que realiza e identifique alguna que considere que ...
Planeando la delegaciónPlaneando la delegación  4. Solicite retroalimentación y asegúrese de que el empleado está prepara...
Planeando la delegaciónPlaneando la delegación  7.Considere la rotación de tareas; si se realiza esto adecuadamente, los ...
Recuerde …Recuerde … Todo lo que no se aclareTodo lo que no se aclare específicamente tiende aespecíficamente tiende a ser...
6 Trate a la gente con respeto6 Trate a la gente con respeto  Pida, no ordene  Haga un esfuerzo consciente para saludar ...
