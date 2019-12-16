[P.D.F] Karina Garcia's DIY Slime For Kindle

Create your own slime at home by following these 15 easy, borax-free slime recipes from YouTube sensation Karina Garcia.Get ready to become a slime master with these fifteen DIY recipes from YouTube sensation Karina Garcia! This full color book, with step-by-step instructions, will teach you how to make Liquid Gold Slime, Glow-in-the-Dark Slime, Balloon Slime, and more! Along with four brand-new recipes, this book also includes tips on how to store your slime, all the amazing things you can do with slime, and fun, cool facts about Karina. All recipes are borax free.

