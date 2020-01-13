[BEST SELLING]The Comprehensive Infant Curriculum |E-BOOKS library

-
Innovations: The Comprehensive Infant Curriculum is a complete, interactive curriculum for infants from birth to 18 months. In addition to a wealth of activities, it includes child development theory, assessment , room arrangement, parent education and much more. The Comprehensive Infant Curriculum is a unique combination of the practical and theoretical. It combines them in a way to support beginning teachers, inform experienced teachers, and provide a complete program for every teacher.
