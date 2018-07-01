=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+]The best book of the month Introduction to Prolog [READ]



Author: R.P. Suri



publisher: R.P. Suri



Book thickness: 195 p



Year of publication: 1980



Best Sellers Rank : #2



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

"Introduction to Prolog" introduces PROLOG (PROgramming in LOGic) in an easy to understand Language. This helps both the first time programmer and an experienced programmer to pick up the skills in minimum time. The initial chapters introduce the structure of a program developed using PROLOG. The chapter on list processing strengthens the basic concepts and includes an in depth knowledge about the use of built in structure list. All program codes are developed using recursion, so that the code is as close as possible to the way we humans think. The chapter on Windows and graphics is for a serious programmer. The chapter on applications demonstrates the use of PROLOG for exercises in the specific area of artificial intelligence. download now : https://baenterybook.blogspot.com/?book=1842653962

