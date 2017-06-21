Dry Ice Blasting ppt

IN FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES PRESENTED BY JAYDEEP SAHUTE (B.E. MECHANICAL ROLL N0.48) UNDER THE GUIDANCE OF PROF.DR. V.D....
Introduction to Dry Ice Blasting  Alternative to conventional cleaning process used by food companies  Safe, cheap, effi...
History  Originated in the aerospace industry at Lockheed in August 1977  Technique became commercially available in 198...
Concept of Dry Ice  Solid form of carbon dioxide (CO2)  Colorless, tasteless and odorless gas found naturally in our atm...
Technique Of Dry Ice Blasting  Uses compressed air as kinetic energy to accelerate solid carbon dioxide (CO2) dry ice pel...
Three Ways Dry Ice Blasting Cleans
Uses In Different Sectors  Mold Cleaning  Baking and Food Processing  Electrical Equipment  Printing  Aviation  Foun...
Dry Ice Cleaning In Food Processing Industries The food industry faces the constant challenge of maintaining cleanliness a...
 Solution for maintaining the cleanliness and hygienic standards  Completely dry process  A recycled, natural substance...
Blast Cleaning Optimization  Achieving optimal dry ice blasting results  Adjust the pellet speed and flow to suit the sp...
Comparison Traditional method Dry ice blasting method  More equipment downtime  Cleaner becomes hazardous waste and as a...
Food & Beverage Cleaning • Dry ice blasting is an ideal process for cleaning containers, mixers, conveyors and ovens • A n...
Typical Applications In The Food Industry  Production equipment - ex: oven, bake trays, slicers, food mould, and fryers ...
Benefits Of Dry Ice Cleaning  Waterless process  Non-corrosive  Deep cleaning  Microorganism removal  Costs savings ...
Eco-friendly Benefits  Cleaning with a Natural Substance  A Greener Clean  A Thorough, Deeper Clean  No Damage  No Do...
Safety Precautions  Proper ventilation when working  Hearing protection is required  Protective clothing like gloves an...
Conclusion  Dramatically reduce equipment downtime, sanitation labor, cleaning prep time, and costs associated with repla...
References  http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dry-ice_blasting  http://www.foodquality.com/details/article/807913/A_Cool_Wa y...
Thank You
Dry Ice Blasting ppt
Dry Ice Blasting ppt
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dry Ice Blasting ppt

17 views

Published on

Dry ice-blasting is a form of carbon dioxide cleaning, where dry ice, the solid form of carbon dioxide, is accelerated in a pressurized air stream and directed at a surface in order to clean it. An alternative media for non-abrasive blasting is water-ice, known as ice blasting.

The method is similar to other forms of abrasive blasting such as sand blasting, plastic bead blasting, or sodablasting substituted for dry ice as the blasting medium. Dry-ice blasting leaves no chemical residue as dry ice sublimates at room temperature.

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Dry Ice Blasting ppt

  1. 1. IN FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES PRESENTED BY JAYDEEP SAHUTE (B.E. MECHANICAL ROLL N0.48) UNDER THE GUIDANCE OF PROF.DR. V.D.SHINDE
  2. 2. Introduction to Dry Ice Blasting  Alternative to conventional cleaning process used by food companies  Safe, cheap, efficient & ecofriendly process  Uses recycled carbon dioxide (CO2)  Capable of removing without chemicals or water fat- based, protein-based, carbohydrate-based, and mineral salt-based soils  Approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, and United States Department of Agriculture
  3. 3. History  Originated in the aerospace industry at Lockheed in August 1977  Technique became commercially available in 1987  First patent regarding dry-ice technology was U.S. Patent 2,421,753 and were awarded to David Moore of Cold Jet, LLC in 1986, 1988
  4. 4. Concept of Dry Ice  Solid form of carbon dioxide (CO2)  Colorless, tasteless and odorless gas found naturally in our atmosphere  Maintained at extremely cold temperature about -78.5 C/- 109 F
  5. 5. Technique Of Dry Ice Blasting  Uses compressed air as kinetic energy to accelerate solid carbon dioxide (CO2) dry ice pellets
  6. 6. Three Ways Dry Ice Blasting Cleans
  7. 7. Uses In Different Sectors  Mold Cleaning  Baking and Food Processing  Electrical Equipment  Printing  Aviation  Foundry  Automotive Parts Manufacturing and Assembly  Equipment cleaning  General Maintenance and Compliance Cleaning
  8. 8. Dry Ice Cleaning In Food Processing Industries The food industry faces the constant challenge of maintaining cleanliness and hygienic standards. Traditional cleaning processes that rely on water and manual scrubbing can be time consuming and require strenuous labour. The innovative process of dry ice blast cleaning is quickly gaining widespread acceptance as an alternative to conventional cleaning methods
  9. 9.  Solution for maintaining the cleanliness and hygienic standards  Completely dry process  A recycled, natural substance i.e. solid CO2 pallets making it extremely safe to use  Eliminates the added cost and inconvenience of secondary waste treatment and disposal
  10. 10. Blast Cleaning Optimization  Achieving optimal dry ice blasting results  Adjust the pellet speed and flow to suit the specific target surface  Factors to consider for optimization The material type (ex: stainless steel, plastic) The thickness and nature of contamination (ex: baked on residues, hardened glue deposits)
  11. 11. Comparison Traditional method Dry ice blasting method  More equipment downtime  Cleaner becomes hazardous waste and as a secondary waste  Poor quality of cleaning  Potential Equipment Damage; Grit abrasions  Health threats from solvents  Water-based cleaning pose hazards around electrical equipment  Expensive process  Less equipment downtime  No additional contaminant  Excellent quality of cleaning  No equipment damage  Standard safety precautions  Dry process - safe around electrical equipment  Cost saving and cheap process
  12. 12. Food & Beverage Cleaning • Dry ice blasting is an ideal process for cleaning containers, mixers, conveyors and ovens • A natural antibacterial cleaning method • Beneficial in the carbonation in soft drinks • Used to clean ovens, dry mixers and meat slicers etc. • Cleaning done without cooling the oven or halting the production
  13. 13. Typical Applications In The Food Industry  Production equipment - ex: oven, bake trays, slicers, food mould, and fryers  Packaging equipment - ex: folders, gluers, palletizers, baggers  Production environment - ex: walls, floors, piping, exhaust fans  Electrical components - ex: motors, switches, panels, wiring  Inaccessible or tightly spaced areas - ex: bulbous welds, conveyor components, crevices, dead ends
  14. 14. Benefits Of Dry Ice Cleaning  Waterless process  Non-corrosive  Deep cleaning  Microorganism removal  Costs savings  Clean hot  Non-hazardous
  15. 15. Eco-friendly Benefits  Cleaning with a Natural Substance  A Greener Clean  A Thorough, Deeper Clean  No Damage  No Down Time
  16. 16. Safety Precautions  Proper ventilation when working  Hearing protection is required  Protective clothing like gloves and face shields to stay safe from the freezing temperatures
  17. 17. Conclusion  Dramatically reduce equipment downtime, sanitation labor, cleaning prep time, and costs associated with replacing damaged equipment  Helps to increase worker productivity and safety, both by allocating labor more efficiently  Product life is also greatly improved  Support sustainability and green initiatives by eliminating dependency on harmful chemicals and water  Create a cleaner and safer production environment while reducing costs and ensuring the safety and quality of food products
  18. 18. References  http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dry-ice_blasting  http://www.foodquality.com/details/article/807913/A_Cool_Wa y_to_Clean.html?tzcheck=1  http://www.WickensDryIceBlasting.com  http://www.dryiceindia.com  http://www.eximotek.com/content.php?content=howitworks  http://www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/foodsafety/processor/cfs02s1 44.html  http://www.bonazzadryiceblasting.com  http://www.coldjet.com
  19. 19. Thank You

×