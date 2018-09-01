Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LI...
Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads #1 New York Times bestselling author Kresley Cole enraptures again with...
Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads Written By: Kresley Cole. Narrated By: Robert Petkoff Publisher: Simon ...
Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads Download Full Version Pleasure of a Dark Prince Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads

4 views

Published on

Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads

  1. 1. Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads #1 New York Times bestselling author Kresley Cole enraptures again with this seductive tale of a fierce werewolf prince who will stop at nothing to protect the lovely archer he covets from afar. ​ A DANGEROUS BEAUTY... ​ Lucia the Huntress: as mysterious as she is exquisite, she harbors secrets that threaten to destroy her -- and those she loves. ​ AN UNCONTROLLABLE NEED... ​ Garreth MacRieve, Prince of the Lykae: the brutal Highland warrior who burns to finally claim this maddeningly sensual creature as his own. ​ THAT LEAD TO A PLEASURE SO WICKED.... ​ From the shadows, Garreth has long watched over Lucia. Now, the only way to keep the proud huntress safe from harm is to convince her to accept him as her guardian. To do this, Garreth will ruthlessly exploit Lucia's greatest weakness -- her wanton desire for him.
  3. 3. Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads Written By: Kresley Cole. Narrated By: Robert Petkoff Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: December 2013 Duration: 12 hours 15 minutes
  4. 4. Pleasure of a Dark Prince free audiobook downloads Download Full Version Pleasure of a Dark Prince Audio OR Download now

×