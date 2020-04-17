Successfully reported this slideshow.
Types of Custom Stickers and Their Uses
Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
  1. 1. Types of Custom Stickers and Their Uses
  2. 2.  Custom Stickers are one of the most wonderful types of equipment for grabbing the overall public's attention.  And they are used around the world as the greatest effective means of advertisement and marketing.  The different product producers and manufacturers make use of custom stickers for the purpose of branding and labeling their products.  Other people also like to use the custom stickers as give away sticker or decorative equipment.  These stickers are made out of various stocks, each suiting different kinds of requirements. Introduction
  3. 3.  There are three major types of custom sticker stocks are available: include standard sticker paper stock, vinyl stock, and static cling stock  In all the above three stickers, the standard sticker paper stock is the oldest category of stock that is used for printing stickers.  It is still used for countless other purposes around the wMoreover, sticker paper stock is printed for all indoor applications.  And it’s not very long-lasting and durable. In contrast, the vinyl stock is highly durable in nature and weather-resistant material.
  4. 4.  And these vinyl stickers are made out of vinyl stock, printed for outdoor applications as it is very durable and long-lasting.orld.  Apart from the above two major stocks, the static cling stock is also used to create stickers.  These static cling stocks mainly used for indoor applications.  However, Static cling stickers don’t require any type of adhesive for installation on a flat surface.
  5. 5.  They are usually placed on a smooth surface, especially on transparent, glass, etc. These custom stickers are very useful for re-use. There are numerous different types of personalized and custom stickers are available, among those some of the most famous ones include:  Custom Car Stickers  Window and Wall Stickers
  6. 6.  Custom car stickers are otherwise known as auto stickers and are one of the most famous kinds of commercial stickers.  These kinds of stickers are a great tool for the purpose of making advertisements and marketing.  Car stickers are a great tool for making marketing and advertisement.  Many different businesses make use of the custom car stickers for the purpose of labeling their fleet of vehicles or for the use of promoting their newly launched products, services, or a particular promotion offers. Custom Car Stickers:
  7. 7.  In this case, the custom car stickers which include bumper stickers, body stickers, and window stickers are placed on different cars/ vehicles and are generally used for both private as well as commercial applications.  The greatest thing about car stickers is that they are the best tools for advertising on the road.  So, these stickers are otherwise known as moving billboards.  It is one of the most inexpensive and effective types of advertisements forever.
  8. 8.  People also love to use car stickers as a tool of expressiveness on the road.  These customized car stickers are printed with different humorous or supportive messages and are placed on vehicles/cars.  In addition, these stickers also used in fundraising, advertising, and political campaigns as the best promotion tools.
  9. 9.  Window and wall stickers are one of the largest types of stickers.  These stickers are replaced wallpapers and all commercial as well as domestic applications.  Window and wall stickers are made/printed out of vinyl stock and it’s highly long-lasting and durable stickers.  These customized stickers are easy to install and remove.  And they do not leave any kind of mark on the surface after they removed off. Window and Wall Stickers:
  10. 10.  The window and wall stickers can be placed on windows and glass doors of offices, banks, stores, shopping malls, hospitals, educational institutions, and many other places.  These stickers provide an inviting impression to the customers and work great as storefronts.  Bashyam is one of the top leading stickers printing companies.  They are providing customized stickers using great materials, and it's available in different sizes and colors which suit your style.

