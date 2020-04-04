Programa auxiliatura de histología veterinaria II

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1.- INTRODUCCIÓN. Histología (del griego ἱστός/histós, "tejido", y λογία/logía, "tratado, estudio, disciplina") es la disc...
2.- IDENTIFICACIÓN. FACULTAD : CIENCIAS VETERINARIAS CARRERA : VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA NIVEL : LICENCIATURA PLAN DE ESTUDI...
3.- JUSTIFICACIÓN. La Histología es la ciencia que estudia la formación, estructural y composición de los tejidos orgánico...
6.- FORMAS DE EVALUACIÓN DOCENTE Y UNIDADES PROGRAMADAS: 6.1.- EVALUACIÓN DOCENTE: 6.1.1.- Evaluación Diagnostica. Evaluac...
 Hipófisis  Tiroides  Paratiroides  Adrenales  Islotes Pancreáticos o de la Langerhans  Pineal  Timo 6.2.2.- UNIDAD...
6.2.4.- UNIDAD IV: SISTEMA DIGESTIVO DE LOS MAMÍFEROS Y AVES. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: Observar las capas o técnicas histoló...
 Cavidad nasal  Laringe  Tráquea.  Bronquios principales.  Bronquios lobulares y segmentarios.  Pulmones  Bronquios...
o Glándulas Bulbouretrales.  7.4 Pene, Uretra Peneana. 6.2.8.- UNIDAD VIII: SISTEMA REPRODUCTOR FEMENINO (HEMBRA). OBJETI...
consigue mediante el trabajo en equipo, mediante el aprendizaje cooperativo. En el aprendizaje cooperativo el alumno es pa...
capaz de hacerle creer que realmente necesita consumir ese producto. En la medida que seamos capaces de vender nuestro pro...
histológicos poco comunes o les hago dibujos muy detallados, donde se observan detalladamente las estructuras que componen...
8.- BIBLIOGRAFÍA. -BIBLIOGRAFIA BASICA BANKS W.: Histología Veterinaria Aplicada. México. Yolva. 1.990 CLAVER J. A.: Lecci...
9.- RESPONSABLE DE LA ELABORACION DEL PROGRAMA:  Auxiliar de Cátedra Javier Israel Soliz Campos. Histología Veterinaria I...
  1. 1. FACULTAD DE CIENCAS VETERINARIAS. Carrera de Medicina Veterinaria y Zootecnia. PROGRAMACIÓN DE LA AUXILIATURA DE HISTOLOGÍA VETERINARIA II. (VET-103). Nombre: Javier Israel Soliz Campos. Nº de registro: 215054857. Código de auxiliar de cátedra: 17869. 2016 Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.
  2. 2. Índice. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN. 2. IDENTIFICACIÓN. 3. JUSTIFICACIÓN. 4. OBJETIVOS BÁSICOS. 5. METODOLOGÍA EMPLEADA EN LA ASIGNATURA. 6. FORMAS DE EVALUACIÓN DOCENTE Y UNIDADES PROGRAMADAS. 7. MOTIVACIÓN ESTUDIANTIL. 8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA. 9. RESPONSABLE DE LA ELABORACION DEL PROGRAMA.
  3. 3. 1.- INTRODUCCIÓN. Histología (del griego ἱστός/histós, "tejido", y λογία/logía, "tratado, estudio, disciplina") es la disciplina que estudia todo lo relacionado con los tejidos orgánicos: su estructura microscópica, su desarrollo y sus funciones. La histología se identifica a veces con lo que se ha llamado anatomía microscópica, pues su estudio no se detiene en los tejidos, sino que va más allá, observando también las células interiormente y otros corpúsculos, relacionándose con la bioquímica y la citología. Las primeras investigaciones histológicas fueron posibles a partir del año 1600, cuando se incorporó el microscopio a los estudios anatómicos. Marcello Malpighi es el fundador de la histología y su nombre aún está ligado a varias estructuras histológicas. En 1665 se descubre la existencia de unidades pequeñas dentro de los tejidos y reciben la denominación de células. En 1830, acompañando a las mejoras que se introducen en la microscopía óptica, se logra distinguir el núcleo celular. En 1838 se introduce el concepto de la teoría celular. En los años siguientes, Rudolf Virchow introduce el concepto de que toda célula se origina de otra célula (omnis cellula ex cellula). El desarrollo tecnológico moderno de las herramientas de investigación permitió un enorme avance en el conocimiento histológico. Entre ellos podemos citar a la microscopía electrónica, la inmunohistoquímica, la técnica de hibridación in situ. Las técnicas recientes sumadas a las nuevas investigaciones, dieron paso al surgimiento de la biología celular. La histología jamás había tenido la importancia en el plan de estudios de medicina y biología que ha alcanzado hoy día. La histología es el estudio de la estructura microscópica del material biológico y de la forma en que se relacionan tanto estructural y funcionalmente los distintos componentes individuales. Es crucial para la medicina y para la biología porque se encuentra en las intersecciones entre la bioquímica, la biología molecular y la fisiología por un lado y los procesos patológicos y sus consecuencias por el otro. Los histólogos prestan cada día mayor atención a los problemas químicos. Así por ejemplo, cunde entre ellos la aspiración a determinar con exactitud la composición química de determinadas estructuras de la masa viva, al estudiar las enzimas, iones, proteínas, hidratos de carbono, grasas y lipoides, fermentos, etc. en las células y en los tejidos con el auxilio del microscopio.
  4. 4. 2.- IDENTIFICACIÓN. FACULTAD : CIENCIAS VETERINARIAS CARRERA : VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA NIVEL : LICENCIATURA PLAN DE ESTUDIO : 139 – 2 NOMBRE DE LA ASIGNATURA : HISTOLOGIA VETERINARIA II SIGLA DE LA ASIGNATURA : VET-105 SEMESTRE : II (SEGUNDO) NUMERO DE HORAS SEMANALES: 8 (4 TEÓRICAS y 4 PRACTICAS) NUMERO DE SEMANAS : 16 NUMERO DE CRÉDITOS : 5 (CINCO) PRE-REQUISITOS : HISTOLOGÍA VETERINARIA I. ANATOMÍA VETERINARIA I. NOMBRE DE LOS DOCENTES : DAVID ESCALANTE CHAVEZ. BLANCA ELENA PAZ. DAVID CENTELLAS.
  5. 5. 3.- JUSTIFICACIÓN. La Histología es la ciencia que estudia la formación, estructural y composición de los tejidos orgánicos, desde su implantación hasta su completo desarrollo, está contemplada en el programa académico de la Carrera Medicina Veterinaria y Zootecnia, como Histología Veterinaria II, en el 2do. semestre; la misma estudia la anatomía microscópica de los diferentes órganos que forman aparatos y sistemas en el organismos animal, por lo tanto sirve de base para la interpretación y aplicación en otras asignaturas, como ser Fisiología, Patología, Nutrición, Reproducción y otras asignaturas que permiten la interpretación integral de los procesos fisiológicos y / o patológicos que presentan las distintas especies domésticas. 4.- OBJETIVO GENERAL. Al finalizar el semestre, los estudiantes serán capaces de identificar y describir la estructura microscópica de los diferentes órganos que conforman los sistemas y aparatos, señalando las diferencias y similitudes que existe entre las especies domésticas. 5.- METODOLOGÍA EMPLEADA EN LA ASIGNATURA. Se emplean métodos productivos y activos de enseñanza, que permiten la entrega de información, técnica enfoques y otros contenidos actuales de la asignatura por parte del auxiliar de cátedra, utilizando multimedia, vídeos y otros medios modernos; así como el desarrollo de habilidades mediante, debates, trabajo en grupos. En todo caso se prioriza la aplicación práctica de los conocimientos adquiridos a lo largo del curso; para que las habilidades adquiridas se puedan plasmar en una realidad (la evaluación final práctica).
  6. 6. 6.- FORMAS DE EVALUACIÓN DOCENTE Y UNIDADES PROGRAMADAS: 6.1.- EVALUACIÓN DOCENTE: 6.1.1.- Evaluación Diagnostica. Evaluación cualitativa de los conocimientos previos (prerrequisitos). 6.1.2.- Evaluación Formativa. Evaluación cualitativa/cuantitativa de las actividades de seguimiento control de los aprendizajes de Retroalimentación del proceso. 6.1.3.- Evaluación Acumulativa. Pruebas Parciales. Pruebas Finales. Trabajos Prácticos. Pruebas Periódicas. Trabajos Encargados. 6.2.- UNIDADES PROGRAMADAS: 6.2.1.- Sistema Endocrino 6.2.2.- Sistema Nervioso Central 6.2.3.- Sistema Cardiovascular 6.2.4.- Sistema Digestivo 6.2.5.- Sistema Respiratorio 6.2.6.- Sistema Urinario 6.2.7.- Sistema Reproductor Masculino 6.2.8.- Sistema Reproductor Femenino 6.2.1.- UNIDAD I: SISTEMA ENDOCRINO–INFERTILIDAD. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: Conocer las capas estromas y parénquimas que constituyen las distintas glándulas endocrinas de los animales domésticos CONTENIDOS TEMÁTICOS:  Endocrinología  Sistema Endocrino.  Importancia del sistema endocrino.  Características de las glándulas endocrinas.  Clasificación de las hormonas  Acciones hormonales  Regulación de la actividad hormonal  Anatomía microscópica de las glándulas del sistema endocrino.
  7. 7.  Hipófisis  Tiroides  Paratiroides  Adrenales  Islotes Pancreáticos o de la Langerhans  Pineal  Timo 6.2.2.- UNIDAD II: SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: Identificar las estructuras histológicas que constituyen la sustancia gris y blanca del cerebro, cerebelo y medula espinal. CONTENIDOS: oDivisión del Sistema Nervioso oMeninges oAnatomía microscópica de los órganos del sistema nervioso central.  Cerebro  Cerebelo  Médula Espinal 6.2.3.- UNIDAD III: SISTEMA CARDIOVASCULAR. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS Identificar las capas o técnicas histológicas que forman la pared de las arterias, venas y corazón. CONTENIDOS:  Sistema Circulatorio Sanguíneo  Anatomía microscópica de los órganos del sistema cardiovascular túnicas de sus paredes.  Arterias  Venas  Capilares Sanguíneos.  El sistema vascular linfático.  Corazón 3.7.1 Endocardio.  Miocardio.  Epicardio.  Válvulas Cardiacas.
  8. 8. 6.2.4.- UNIDAD IV: SISTEMA DIGESTIVO DE LOS MAMÍFEROS Y AVES. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: Observar las capas o técnicas histológicas que constituyen la pared del tubo digestivos de los mamíferos y aves. Describir la estructura histológica de las glándulas anexas del sistema digestivo. CONTENIDOS:  Cavidad Bucal.  Labio.  Mejillas o Carrillos.  Paladar.  Lengua.  Faringe.  Esófago.  Buche.  Estómago.  Pre- Estomago de los rumiantes.  Estómago glandular – proventrículo.  Molleja o estómago muscular.  Intestino delgado.  Intestino grueso.  Conducto anal.  Cloaca.  Glándulas anexas del aparato digestivo.  Glándulas salivales  Páncreas.  Hígado. 6.2.5.- UNIDAD V: SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO DE MAMÍFEROS Y AVES. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: Conocer las capas o túnicas que forman la pared del conducto respiratorio y las estructuras histológicas que conforman los lóbulos pulmonares mamíferos y aves. CONTENIDOS: Anatomía microscópica del sistema respiratorio de los mamíferos domésticos y Aves.
  9. 9.  Cavidad nasal  Laringe  Tráquea.  Bronquios principales.  Bronquios lobulares y segmentarios.  Pulmones  Bronquios intrapulmonares.  Lobulillo pulmonar. 5.1.9 Bronquíolos  Alvéolos.  Características del sistema respiratorio de las aves. 6.2.6.- UNIDAD VI: SISTEMA URINARIO DE MAMÍFEROS Y AVES. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: Identificar los componentes histológicos de loa corteza y medula del riñón Conocer las capas o túnicas que forman la pared de los órganos uréteres, vejiga y uretra. CONTENIDOS: o Anatomía microscópica del sistema urinario de los mamíferos domésticos y aves. o Riñón, Unidad estructural y funcional. Vías excretoras renales. o Cálices y pelvis renal, uréter, vejiga urinaria, uretra. o Aparato urinario de las aves. 6.2.7.- UNIDAD VII: SISTEMA REPRODUCTOR MASCULINO (MACHO). OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: Conocer las estructuras histológicas que constituyen los órganos que forman el sistema reproductor del macho. CONTENIDOS: o Anatomía microscópica del Sistema reproductor masculino de los mamíferos Domésticos. o Testículos, Epidídimo, Conducto deferente. o Glándulas anexas. o Vesícula seminal. o Próstata.
  10. 10. o Glándulas Bulbouretrales.  7.4 Pene, Uretra Peneana. 6.2.8.- UNIDAD VIII: SISTEMA REPRODUCTOR FEMENINO (HEMBRA). OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: Identificar los componentes histológicos que forman el parénquima del ovario y las capas o túnicas de la pared de los órganos tubulares del sistema reproductor. CONTENIDOS:  Ovarios. Trompas de Falopio u Oviductos.  Útero. Vagina. Vulva. 7.- MOTIVACIÓN ESTUDIANTIL. Motivar a alumnos para que asistan a la clase es posible. No hay nada más gratificante que conseguir captar la atención, la curiosidad y el interés de los estudiantes cuando se imparte una sesión lectiva. En ocasiones nos quejamos de que nuestros alumnos demuestran poca motivación en aquello que les transmitimos y eso puede deberse a que no somos capaces de conectar con ellos. Como auxiliares de cátedra, debemos estar continuamente en contacto con ellos, ya que formamos parte importante del proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje. Estrategias a emplear:  Cooperativismo. Debemos ser consciente de que el concepto de clase magistral, de explicación unidireccional como modelo único del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje está obsoleto. Con ello no quiero decir que debamos suprimirla. Lo que quiero decir, es que, cada vez más debemos abogar por un mayor cooperativismo dentro del aula, debemos conseguir que los estudiantes sean parte activa de ese proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje, que sean conscientes de que forman parte de aquello que les transmitimos. Y eso se
  11. 11. consigue mediante el trabajo en equipo, mediante el aprendizaje cooperativo. En el aprendizaje cooperativo el alumno es parte activa de la sesión lectiva y esto nos ayuda a motivarlos, porque se sienten partícipes de los contenidos que ofrecemos. Fomentar el cooperativismo no sólo es un mecanismo útil para la motivación de los alumnos, sino que parte del principio de la educación inclusiva, de una educación de todos y para todos y en la que tiene cabida la heterogeneidad, la ayuda mutua, el apoyo y el sentido de pertenencia a una comunidad profesional. Por ello se les pide que expliquen, ante sus compañeros o en voz alta (si son vergonzosos), un corte histológico escogido al sorteo.  Versatilidad. No hay nada peor que un auxiliar previsible, a la hora de motivar a los alumnos de un grupo. Personalmente creo que la planificación no está reñida con la versatilidad. Un auxiliar versátil, es aquel sabe adaptarse a las necesidades del grupo, que sabe cambiar la metodología en función de la múltiples circunstancias que tienen lugar en el proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje. Si somos capaces de adaptarnos a todas las circunstancias que rodean al grupo, conseguiremos motivar a los alumnos y conectará mucho mejor con ellos. Por ello, se toman exámenes para evaluar su nivel de conocimientos, solo como orientación, se muestran cortes histológicos pocos frecuentes para fomentar más interés y se observan también imágenes audiovisuales.  Venta del producto. Los auxiliares, al igual que los cátedras, vendemos un producto, el del conocimiento. Y vender un producto, sea el que sea, no es fácil. El buen comerciante es aquel que es capaz de llegar al corazón del consumidor, que es capaz de convencerle con argumentos sólidos, que es
  12. 12. capaz de hacerle creer que realmente necesita consumir ese producto. En la medida que seamos capaces de vender nuestro producto, el conocimiento, más venderemos. Por ello, se intenta que ese producto, que es el conocimiento, sea atractivo para nuestros alumnos, intentamos hacerles ver lo bueno que es; queremos hacerles sentir la necesidad de consumirlo. Por ello se realizan preguntas llamativas, de vez en cuando, para despertar esa curiosidad, como por ejemplo: ¿por qué los rumiantes tienen varios pre- estómagos?, y el caballo ¿por qué es monogástrico?, ¿a qué llamamos animales monogástricos y poligástricos?, ¿cómo es la corteza cerebral en las aves?, ¿poseen las aves cuerdas vocales?, ¿qué origina el sonido en las aves?, etc.  Creación de expectativas. Personalmente, el hecho de crear expectativas es un factor que me parece clave a la hora de motivar a los alumnos. Si antes me refería a la importancia de vender nuestro producto, en este apartado me refiero al hecho de cómo envolvemos ese producto. Y lo podemos envolver mediante la creación de expectativas. El hecho de crear expectativas en clase aumenta la curiosidad, el interés y, sobre todo, la atención de tus alumnos. Si conseguimos crear expectativas, los alumnos estarán motivados a la espera de algo que tiene que ser sorprendente, diferente, especial. Pero no olvidamos que estas expectativas en un momento u otro deben cumplirse, porque de no ser así pueden perjudicarnos y perjudicar al grupo. A mí me gusta crear expectativas de un día para otro y lo hago a través un una frase misteriosa, de la proyección de una imagen difuminada, diciéndoles que el próximo día les tengo reservada una sorpresa que les va a encantar… Y les muestro cortes
  13. 13. histológicos poco comunes o les hago dibujos muy detallados, donde se observan detalladamente las estructuras que componen dicho corte.  Refuerzo positivo incondicional. Debemos saber premiar, valorar y agradecer de forma explícita la interacción y la participación de nuestros alumnos. Si de verdad queremos motivarles, debemos hacerles ver que son imprescindibles en el aula, que les valoramos enormemente, que contamos con ellos en todo momento, que tenemos en cuenta sus opiniones, y que agradecemos enormemente sus aciertos así como sus errores. El refuerzo positivo incondicional consiste en dar a los alumnos una inyección de moral, en fomentar su autoestima, en hacerles ganar en seguridad. Si así lo hacemos, conseguiremos que aumente su motivación. Por ello, siempre les doy ánimos, aún en el peor de los casos (suspenso o reprobado de los exámenes, baja nota, etc). Motivar a los alumnos en clase es un deber y una responsabilidad. Si atendemos a la etimología del término MOTIVACIÓN observaremos que viene del latín motivus ‘movimiento’ y del sufijo -ción ‘acción y movimiento’. Por tanto, motivar consiste en mover o, como a mí me gusta decir, remover el interior de nuestros alumnos a través de lo que saben y de lo que les podemos enseñar. Si somos capaces de motivarlos adecuadamente, conseguiremos de ellos su estima, su respeto, su reconocimiento y su aceptación. Porque todo se puede aprender, todo se puede enseñar.
  14. 14. 8.- BIBLIOGRAFÍA. -BIBLIOGRAFIA BASICA BANKS W.: Histología Veterinaria Aplicada. México. Yolva. 1.990 CLAVER J. A.: Lecciones de Histología Veterinaria. Argentina. Hemisferio Sur. 1987. CORMACK D.: Histología de HAM. México. Harla. 1.988. CLAVER J. A. et al: Lecciones de Histología Veterinaria volumen 6 Aparato Respiratorio y Urinario Comparados. Argentina Hemisferio Sur 1984. DELHON G. A. et al: Lecciones de Histología Veterinaria volumen 4 Sistema Nervioso y órganos de los sentidos comparados. Argentina Hemisferio Sur 1984. DELHON G. et al.: Lecciones de Histología Veterinaria, volumen 5, aparato Digestivo comparado Estomago de los Monogastricos. Prestomago, Aves Gandulas Anexas Argentina. Hemisferio Sur 1984. DELHON G. A et al: Lecciones de Histología Veterinaria volumen 8 Aparato Reproductor masculino. Comparado Argentina Hemisferio Sur 1985. DELLMAN D.: Histología Veterinaria USA. Lea G. Febiger. 1994 DIFIORE M.: Diagnóstico Histológico. Argentina. Ateneo 2007. FERNANDO S. J. et al: Lecciones de Histología Veterinaria volumen 3 Sistema Linfático Comparado Inmunidad y Aparato Cardiovascular. Argentina Hemisferio Sur 1984. FERNANDO S. J. et al: Lecciones de Histología Veterinaria volumen 6. Aparato respiratorio y Urinario comparado. Argentina Hemisferio Sur 1984. HAM A.: Tratado de Histología México Continental 1980. SÁNCHEZ A. et al: Lecciones de Histología Veterinaria volumen 9 Glándulas Endocrinas e Hipotálamos. Argentina, Hemisferio Sur 1985. WINDLE W. F.: Histología Colombia Stella 1977. -BIBLIOGRAFIA COMPLEMENTARIA: CUNNINGHAM J. G. 1997. Fisiología Veterinaria. Primera Edición. Ed. Interamericana MCGraw- Hill. México. ESCALANTE CH. D. ( Docente Titular Emérito de la matéria de Histologia Veterinaria). Texto Histologia Veterinaria Comparada. Facultad de Ciências Veterinarias U.A.G.R.M GARCIA S.A. 1995 Fisiología Veterinaria. Primera Edición. Ed. Interamericana McGraw-Hill. Madrid-España. HIBJ. 2001. Histología de Di Fiore. Texto y Atlas. Primera. Edición. Ed. El Ateneo. Buenos Aires- Argentina.
  15. 15. 9.- RESPONSABLE DE LA ELABORACION DEL PROGRAMA:  Auxiliar de Cátedra Javier Israel Soliz Campos. Histología Veterinaria II. 02/06/2016.

