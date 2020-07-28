Successfully reported this slideshow.
CDC, bioseguridad en incendios forestales.

Consejos prácticos sobre bioseguridad para bomberos forestales.
CDC.
USA.

CDC, bioseguridad en incendios forestales.

  1. 1. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. TRADUCCIÓN Y RESUMEN DEL ARTÍCULO: “FAQs for Wildland Firefighters” (Preguntas frecuentes para bomberos forestales). Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades. USA. COVID-19.
  2. 2. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. ÍNDICE. 1.- Introducción. 2.- Preguntas frecuentes para bomberos forestales. 3.- Referencias bibliográficas.
  3. 3. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. 1.- Introducción. El presente artículo pretende ser solo una fuente de información y consulta para el conocimiento general de la población de la ciudad de Santa Cruz de la Sierra, sean bomberos/as o no. Ya que, su difusión mejora las medidas de prevención ante esta enfermedad, que ha tenido en jaque a la región de América Latina, especialmente a Bolivia, desde el mes de marzo de 2020. Siendo la ciudad de Santa Cruz de la Sierra especialmente afectada. Se han suprimido las preguntas de cada párrafo y se le ha dado una continuidad a todo el artículo, con el fin de hacer una lectura más agradable y suelta. También se han removido palabras complejas, por sinónimos, para poder darle al lector un ambiente más agradable en el cuál poder desarrollarse. La pandemia de COVID-19 se superpone con la ocurrencia de incendios forestales en los Estados Unidos. El humo de los incendios forestales es una mezcla compleja de contaminantes del aire que son perjudiciales para la salud humana. La exposición a contaminantes del aire en el humo de los incendios forestales puede irritar los pulmones, causar inflamación, alterar la función inmune y aumentar la susceptibilidad a las infecciones respiratorias, que probablemente incluyan COVID- 19. Publicaciones científicas recientes (Conticini et al., 2020 y Travaglio et al., 2020) sugieren que la exposición a contaminantes atmosféricos empeora los síntomas y resultados de COVID-19. Las poblaciones que se sabe que son vulnerables a la exposición al humo de incendios forestales incluyen: niños menores de 18 años; adultos mayores de 65 años; mujeres embarazadas; personas con afecciones crónicas de salud, como enfermedades cardíacas o pulmonares, como asma y diabetes; trabajadores al aire libre; personas de bajo nivel socioeconómico, incluidas las personas sin hogar y con acceso limitado a la atención médica. La superposición de la pandemia de COVID- 19 con la temporada de incendios forestales en los Estados Unidos complica la respuesta de salud pública al humo de incendios forestales. Las personas susceptibles o afectadas por COVID-19 pueden tener condiciones de salud que también las hacen vulnerables a la exposición al humo de incendios forestales. Las personas que también podrían estar en riesgo por el humo de incendios forestales debido a COVID-19 incluyen: aquellos que están inmunocomprometidos o toman medicamentos que inhiben el sistema inmunitario; aquellos con o recuperándose de COVID-19. debido a la función cardíaca y pulmonar comprometida debido a COVID-19, pueden tener un mayor riesgo de efectos sobre la salud por la exposición al humo de los incendios.
  4. 4. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. Los síntomas respiratorios como tos seca, dolor de garganta y dificultad para respirar son comunes tanto a la exposición al humo de incendios forestales como a COVID-19. ¿En qué se diferencian los síntomas de la exposición al humo de los incendios forestales de los síntomas de COVID-19? La información sobre los síntomas de COVID-19 está disponible. Si experimenta síntomas no relacionados con la exposición al humo, como fiebre o escalofríos, dolores musculares o corporales, diarrea, debe comunicarse con un proveedor de atención médica. Si experimenta síntomas graves, como dificultad para respirar o dolor en el pecho, debe buscar atención médica inmediata llamando al centro de emergencias más cercano. ¿Dónde puedo encontrar información sobre la calidad del aire actual y COVID-19 en mi área? Para evaluar las condiciones locales y regionales de la calidad del aire. Visite airnow.govexternal (www.airnow.gov ) para encontrar información confiable sobre el humo de los incendios forestales y la calidad del aire .La mejor manera de protegerse contra los efectos potencialmente dañinos del humo de los incendios forestales, es reducir la exposición al humo, por ejemplo, buscando refugios y espacios de aire más limpios, así como portar máscaras con filtros especiales para partículas orgánicas.
  5. 5. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. 2.- Preguntas frecuentes para bomberos forestales. La mejor manera de prevenir COVID-19 es evitar la exposición al SARS-CoV-2, el virus que causa COVID-19. Todos los bomberos y el personal de apoyo deben tener una comprensión básica de COVID-19, cómo se cree que se propaga la enfermedad, cuáles son los síntomas de la enfermedad y qué medidas se pueden tomar para prevenir o minimizar la transmisión del virus que causa COVID- 19). Durante la temporada de incendios, será importante que los miembros de cada equipo o módulo de bomberos hagan un esfuerzo para operar y aislarse como una unidad. La gerencia necesitará desarrollar e implementar procedimientos y protocolos para prevenir posibles exposiciones al virus. Cuando sea posible, los equipos no deben intercambiar personal (o equipos entre unidades) y deben limitar el número de personal que debe interactuar con las personas en la comunidad (por ejemplo, abasteciendo de combustible a los vehículos, recogiendo suministros, etc.). Esto requerirá planificación y uso de tecnología para realizar tareas de manera segura mientras se mantiene el distanciamiento social tanto como sea posible. Esto puede incluir la implementación de procedimientos que permitan a los equipos de bomberos o al personal de gestión de incidentes permanecer a distancia, aislarse de otras unidades o completar tareas o misiones virtualmente. Si es necesario un contacto cercano con otros en la comunidad (sin humo de incendios), se recomienda que todo el personal use máscaras faciales o cubiertas de tela para el control de la fuente. La administración y el personal de los incendios forestales deben priorizar la reducción de la fatiga y mantenerse saludable durante la temporada de incendios. El descanso y la hidratación y nutrición adecuadas deben priorizarse y enfatizarse cada día laboral. Cuando el personal llega a su lugar de destino, se recomienda que la gerencia proporcione espacios separados para que el personal se distancie socialmente de otros en su grupo durante 14 días, si es posible. Durante este período, el personal debe tomar precauciones especiales para limitar cualquier interacción cercana con otras personas (manteniendo al menos una distancia de 6 pies o 1,82m y evitar compartir cocinas o espacios de vida, como dormitorios), baños o artículos para el hogar. Si se deben utilizar espacios convivencia y áreas comunes durante el período inicial de 14 días después de la presentación de informes, todo el personal aún debe practicar el distanciamiento social (mantener una distancia de al menos 6 pies o 1,82m entre sí), usar cubiertas de tela (cuando no se esté en contacto directo con humo) y con frecuencia limpiar y desinfectar superficies de alto contacto (puertas de
  6. 6. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. vehículos por ejemplo). El personal también debe considerar dormir en direcciones opuestas (de pies a cabeza) y evitar el uso de literas en dormitorios compartidos. La gerencia también debe considerar aumentar las tasas de ventilación y/o el porcentaje de aire exterior que circula dentro de las áreas compartidas de vida y trabajo. Cuando sea factible, la gerencia debe emplear mecanismos para apoyar a sus empleados y limitar las interacciones de los empleados con otros durante este período. Esto puede incluir comestibles ordenados y entregados en línea, comidas entregadas y tareas de capacitación virtual y en línea. Una vez finalizado el período inicial de 14 días, los equipos de bomberos y los módulos de personas que trabajan juntos y no tienen interacciones regulares con otras personas, pueden aislarse como una sola unidad. Durante este tiempo, el personal debe continuar cubriéndose la boca y la nariz con mascarillas de tela y emplear pañuelos desechables o tapándose con los codos, cuando tosen o estornudan, realizar una higiene adecuada de las manos y con frecuencia limpiar y desinfectar espacios compartidos, vehículos y equipos con el desinfectante externo registrado por la EPA que sea apropiado para la superficie (ha de ser eficaz contra el SARS-CoV-2), siguiendo las instrucciones de la etiqueta. Si una tripulación opera como una unidad, no es necesario que los miembros de la tripulación usen cubiertas faciales a menos que no se sientan bien o no interactúen con el público (de acuerdo con las pautas de los CDC para hogares que viven en lugares cerrados). Tras los primeros 14 días y si no han interactuado con nadie ajeno a dicho grupo social. Si deben producirse interacciones con el público en general, todo el personal debe practicar el distanciamiento social, usar cubiertas de tela para la cara, realizar la higiene de las manos y desinfectar superficies, objetos o artículos que se comparten con el público en general. Para obtener más información, consulte la Guía COVID-19 de los CDC para viviendas compartidas o congregadas. Se debe alentar a todo el personal a autocontrolarse los síntomas antes de ir a trabajar. Los trabajadores que tienen síntomas de COVID-19 deben notificar de inmediato a su supervisor y oficial de seguridad y autoaislarse. También si son sospechosos. Pueden ingresar sus síntomas en el autoverificador de coronavirus de los CDC para determinar si necesitan buscar atención médica o de alguna app disponible para teléfonos. Las agencias de incendios forestales deben garantizar que las políticas de licencia por enfermedad sean flexibles y consistentes con la orientación de salud pública, y que los empleados conozcan y entiendan estas políticas.
  7. 7. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. Las agencias de incendios forestales deben considerar la implementación de controles diarios de temperatura y detección de síntomas, de acuerdo con la directriz de la Casa Blanca. Considere un programa para evaluar a los trabajadores antes de ingresar al lugar de trabajo o incidente de incendio, basado en la guía de los CDC para evaluar a los empleados para COVID-19, que incluye:  Examen verbal (desde una distancia de al menos 6 pies o 1,82m) para determinar si los trabajadores han tenido síntomas de COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas. Preguntarles los síntomas de la enfermedad.  Verificación de las temperaturas de los trabajadores al comienzo de cada turno para identificar a cualquier persona con fiebre de 100,4 ℉ (38 ºC) o más.  Asegúrese de que los inspectores estén capacitados para usar monitores de temperatura.  Asegúrese de que los monitores de temperatura sean precisos en condiciones de uso (como temperaturas frías o calientes).  Evite la luz solar directa al registrar temperaturas.  Evitar que los empleados ingresen al lugar de trabajo si tienen fiebre de 100.4 ℉ (38 ºC) o más, o si los resultados de los exámenes verbales indican que el trabajador puede tener COVID-19.  Aliente a los trabajadores a autoaislarse y comunicarse con un proveedor de atención médica.  Proporcione información sobre las políticas y los procedimientos de regreso al trabajo de la agencia que pueden ser informados, por la interrupción del aislamiento de los CDC para personas con COVID-19 que no se encuentran en la orientación provisional de los entornos de atención médica.  Informe a la unidad de salud del empleador (si existe), a la unidad médica del incidente y al supervisor para que el trabajador pueda regresar a casa y aislarse.  Asegúrese de que el personal que realiza las actividades de detección, incluidos los controles de temperatura, esté adecuadamente protegidos contra la exposición a trabajadores potencialmente infecciosos.
  8. 8. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos.  Implemente controles de ingeniería, como barreras físicas o divisores o sistemas de cuerdas y puntales, para mantener al menos seis pies (1,82m) entre el personal que realice preguntas o pruebas rápidas y los trabajadores que están siendo examinados.  Si los inspectores deben estar a menos de seis pies (1,82m) de los trabajadores, proporcióneles el equipo de protección personal (EPP) adecuado según las tareas que se realicen.  Como mínimo, los revisores deben usar mascarillas. El EPP adicional puede incluir guantes, batas y protectores faciales. Los respiradores con máscara filtrante N95 (o N99) pueden ser apropiados para los trabajadores que realizan tareas de detección y necesarios para los trabajadores que manejan a un empleado enfermo que tiene síntomas de COVID-19 en el entorno laboral (ver más abajo). Nota: Si se necesitan respiradores, deben usarse en el contexto de un programa integral de protección respiratoria que incluya exámenes médicos, pruebas de ajuste y capacitación de acuerdo con el estándar de Protección Respiratoria de OSHA (29 CFR 1910.134). En este momento, los primeros respondedores con síntomas de coronavirus están clasificados por los CDC como de alta prioridad para hacerse la prueba de COVID- 19. De acuerdo con las recomendaciones de los CDC, los bomberos forestales que tienen síntomas de COVID-19 deben ser remitidos a un proveedor de atención médica para su evaluación y posibles pruebas. El proceso y las ubicaciones para las pruebas varían según la ubicación o la jurisdicción. Póngase en contacto con su departamento de salud estatal, local, tribal o territorial para obtener más información o comuníquese con un proveedor médico en su jurisdicción. Los CDC no hacen pruebas individuales. Los CDC proporcionan información y orientación sobre la interpretación de los resultados de las pruebas. Al viajar entre asignaciones o durante las respuestas de incendio (a través de grandes vehículos de transporte), a menudo no es práctico implementar medidas de distanciamiento social. Sin embargo, se pueden tomar las siguientes acciones para evitar la transmisión del virus durante el viaje:  Siguiendo las pautas de detección presentadas anteriormente y de los CDC, continúe evaluando al personal para detectar síntomas de COVID-19 y controles de temperatura antes del viaje y durante, así como antes y durante las respuestas contraincendios. Si el examen identifica a un trabajador sospechoso de tener COVID-19, el trabajador debe regresar a casa o aislarse y no viajar.  Use una máscara facial o cubiertas de tela, cuando sea apropiado y cuando interactúe con personas fuera de su unidad, como control de fuente.
  9. 9. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos.  Lávese las manos con agua y jabón o use desinfectante para manos que contenga al menos 70% de alcohol: o Después de sonarse la nariz, toser o estornudar. o Después de usar el baño. o Antes de comer o poner algo en la boca. o Antes y después de preparar la comida. o Después de tocar superficies de alto contacto que podrían estar contaminadas (por ejemplo, manijas de puertas, teléfonos, computadoras). o Después del contacto con animales o mascotas. o Evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz o la boca. o Encienda los ventiladores del vehículo a alta, en modo no recirculante, y / o abra las ventanas para maximizar la entrada de aire exterior.  Limpie y desinfecte las superficies que se tocan con frecuencia de manera rutinaria, tales como: En la cabina del camión (manijas de las puertas, volante, cinturones de seguridad y hebillas, apoyabrazos y reposacabezas, cubierta del asiento, intermitentes, controles de limpiaparabrisas, tablero de instrumentos, conductos de aire, radio y controles de temperatura y otros). Otras superficies como controles y otras superficies planas que se tocan. Si un tercero debe tener acceso al interior de su camión (por ejemplo, mecánicos, otros conductores, inspectores), solicite que el tercero limpie y desinfecte el camión antes de devolvérselo. Para la desinfección, use productos que cumplan con los criterios de la EPA para el uso contra el icono externo SARS-CoV-2, soluciones de blanqueador doméstico diluidas o soluciones de alcohol con al menos un 70% de alcohol y que sean apropiadas para la superficie. Siga las instrucciones de uso del fabricante y luego lávese las manos. Para obtener más información, consulte la guía de los CDC sobre Coronavirus y Viajes en los Estados Unidos.  Cuando los miembros de la tripulación regresan a casa después de una asignación, deben continuar autocontrol para detectar fiebre y síntomas.  El personal que se siente enfermo debe seguir las pautas de los CDC sobre qué hacer si está enfermo.  El personal que tiene miembros vulnerables de la familia dentro de su hogar debe considerar el distanciamiento social de esos miembros de la familia o usar una máscara facial o una cubierta de tela si no es posible el
  10. 10. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. distanciamiento social, incluso si se sienten bien y no tienen síntomas, durante 14 días.  Si el personal de incendios forestales tiene contacto personal directo con una persona con COVID-19 (sospechoso o confirmado), deben tomar las siguientes medidas: Realice inmediatamente la higiene de las manos (es decir, use desinfectantes para manos a base de alcohol con al menos 70% de alcohol o lávese las manos con agua y jabón durante al menos 20 segundos). Evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca. Limpie y desinfecte cualquier prenda de vestir o superficies que hayan estado potencialmente expuestas (tosidas, estornudadas o expuestas a fluidos corporales) lo antes posible. Los artículos no porosos se pueden desinfectar con productos aprobados por la EPA para su uso. Los artículos porosos, como la ropa y otros equipos de protección personal (EPP) reutilizables, deben reemplazarse lo antes posible. Los artículos potencialmente contaminados deben lavarse de acuerdo con las recomendaciones de los fabricantes utilizando el agua más caliente disponible. Se deben usar guantes (p. Ej., Nitrilo o látex) al tocar artículos potencialmente contaminados o al aplicar desinfectantes. Realice la higiene de las manos al quitarse los guantes u otro EPP. Las pruebas virales se recomiendan para cualquier persona que haya tenido contacto cercano con personas que tienen COVID-19 y que también puedan ser consideradas para trabajadores que hayan estado expuestos, como trabajadores que trabajan en el mismo turno o en la misma área de trabajo. (Se puede encontrar información adicional sobre las estrategias de prueba en las páginas web de los CDC. Estrategia de prueba COVID-19 para coronavirus (COVID-19) en lugares de trabajo de infraestructura crítica de alta densidad después de identificar un caso COVID-19 y estrategia de prueba SARS-CoV-2: consideraciones para lugares de trabajo no sanitarios). Si hay personal y recursos disponibles, es más protector para el personal de incendios forestales (que estuvieron expuestos a un individuo con sospecha o confirmación de COVID-19) permanecer en casa hasta 14 días después de la exposición si la exposición fue prolongada (10 minutos o más) o si el la
  11. 11. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. exposición era preocupante (p. ej., la persona tosía o estornudaba sobre el trabajador). Si no hay personal y recursos disponibles, se puede permitir que el personal de incendios forestales (considerados trabajadores de infraestructura críticos) continúe trabajando después de la exposición para garantizar la continuidad de las operaciones.  Para continuar trabajando, el trabajador expuesto debe estar libre de síntomas y el empleador debe usar las siguientes estrategias de prevención: Examine al trabajador expuesto para detectar síntomas de COVID-19 antes de cada turno de trabajo.  Controle regularmente al trabajador expuesto en busca de síntomas, bajo la supervisión de un proveedor de atención médica calificado.  Asegúrese de que el trabajador expuesto practique el distanciamiento social durante su turno de trabajo mediante la asignación de tareas donde él / ella todavía pueda trabajar, pero permanezca al menos a 6 pies (1,82m) de distancia de los demás, si es posible.  Asegúrese de que el trabajador expuesto use una máscara facial (o una cubierta facial de tela solo si las máscaras no están disponibles) para proteger a los demás. Si un trabajador expuesto desarrolla síntomas de COVID-19 y todavía está trabajando, el empleador debe: o Proporcione una máscara facial para que la use el trabajador (si aún no la tiene). o Envíe al trabajador a la unidad médica, si está disponible, para evaluación para determinar si se necesita atención médica. Si no hay una unidad médica disponible, aliente al trabajador a que llame a un proveedor médico calificado para recibir orientación. o Envíe al trabajador a su casa si es seguro para el trabajador viajar y asegúrese de que esté usando una máscara facial. Si no es seguro para el trabajador viajar, aísle al trabajador de los demás miembros de la tripulación y solicite al trabajador que use una máscara facial. o Asegúrese de que el trabajador reciba los suministros necesarios, incluidos alimentos, agua y artículos de higiene, mientras se autoaisla.
  12. 12. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. o Aliente al trabajador a seguir las pautas de los CDC sobre qué hacer si está enfermo. o Limpie y desinfecte cualquier superficie y área que el trabajador haya tocado. Siga las pautas de los CDC para determinar cuándo el trabajador puede regresar al trabajo. Los campamentos de bomberos pueden incluir miles de personas que viven juntas y trabajan colectivamente para responder a un incendio forestal, a menudo en áreas remotas. En muchos sentidos, los campamentos de bomberos son como pequeñas comunidades. Por ejemplo, los campamentos de bomberos emplean una cantidad de personal de apoyo, algunos de los cuales pueden considerarse en mayor riesgo de enfermedad grave por COVID-19 (por ejemplo, adultos mayores y personas con ciertas afecciones médicas subyacentes). Además, los campamentos de bomberos tienen muchas personas yendo y viniendo durante todo el día. Por lo tanto, se deben tomar precauciones adicionales. Nota: Muchas de las recomendaciones de la Guía COVID-19 de los CDC para viviendas compartidas o congregadas también se aplican a los campamentos de bomberos. Las siguientes son medidas de protección que pueden emplearse dentro del campamento de bomberos para evitar la transmisión de COVID-19: Detección de temperatura y síntomas para todos los que ingresan a un campamento de bomberos y evaluación diaria para quienes permanecen en el campamento.  Alentar al personal a mantener el distanciamiento social (1,82m o más) tanto como sea posible.  Usar revestimientos faciales de tela como una forma de control de fuente.  Proporcionar estaciones de lavado de manos (agua y jabón) o desinfectantes para manos que contengan al menos un 60% de alcohol en todo el campamento, especialmente en baños externos, baños portátiles e instalaciones para comer.  Proporcionar botellas individuales de desinfectante para manos a todo el personal del campamento de bomberos.  Asegurar que los baños, los inodoros portátiles y las estaciones de lavado de manos estén bien abastecidos con productos de higiene (por ejemplo, agua y jabón, desinfectante para manos, toallas de papel).
  13. 13. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos.  Usar desinfectantes aprobados por la EPA para usar contra el ícono externo COVID-19 para limpiar duchas, baños, lavabos, inodoros portátiles y estaciones de lavado de manos al menos dos veces al día (en la mañana y en la noche después de un uso intensivo) y superficies comúnmente tocadas en el comedor (instalación antes y después de cada comida).  Asegúrese de que las personas que realizan la limpieza estén capacitadas en la aplicación adecuada del desinfectante y que usen guantes protectores desechables y otro EPP según lo recomendado por el fabricante del desinfectante.  Indicar al personal que evite colocar cepillos de dientes (u otros artículos personales) directamente en los fregaderos/lavanderías/lavamanos, ya que es una posible vía de contaminación.  Se pueden usar bolsas individuales para transportar y mantener los artículos personales fuera de los fregaderos.  Asegurarse de que el personal de servicio de alimentos use guantes desechables durante la preparación y servicio de alimentos y practique la higiene de manos recomendada.  Dotación de personal en las estaciones de bebidas para limitar el número de personas que tocan las máquinas de bebidas.  Indicar al personal que no comparta artículos personales (por ejemplo, tazas, cantimploras, lentes de seguridad, etc.) con otros.  Uso de sistemas de ventilación, ventiladores o ventanas abiertas para aumentar la circulación de aire exterior en espacios cerrados dentro del campamento de bomberos, incluidas carpas de comando, comedores y duchas Establecer una vivienda en un área del campamento de bomberos (o comunidad cercana) que pueda usarse para aislamiento, si es necesario, y asignar a alguien en el personal para asegurarse de que cualquier persona aislada tenga necesidades. Nota: es probable que las personas se enfermen con otras enfermedades que no sean COVID-19, pero por precaución, todas las enfermedades deben tratarse como COVID-19 hasta que el personal médico determine lo contrario.  Asegurar que el personal médico en el campamento de bomberos esté familiarizado con la Guía de los CDC para profesionales de la salud, que proporciona información sobre las medidas de control, incluido el EPP que
  14. 14. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. se debe usar, cuando se atiende a personas con COVID-19 conocido o sospechado. El humo de los incendios forestales es una mezcla compleja de contaminantes del aire que son perjudiciales para los humanos. La relación entre el humo de los incendios forestales y el COVID-19 aún no se ha estudiado, pero la investigación sugiere que la exposición al humo podría aumentar el riesgo y la gravedad de las infecciones respiratorias similares al COVID-19. La exposición a los contaminantes del aire en el humo de los incendios forestales puede irritar los pulmones, causar inflamación, alterar la función inmune y aumentar la susceptibilidad a las infecciones respiratorias, posiblemente incluyendo COVID- 19. Además de hacer que los bomberos sean más vulnerables a contraer COVID-19, la inflamación en el tracto respiratorio debido al humo de los incendios forestales también podría aumentar el riesgo de desarrollar resultados más graves para las personas con COVID-19. Algunos de los síntomas de COVID-19 y la exposición al humo se superponen. Los síntomas respiratorios, como tos, dolor de garganta, dificultad para respirar y dificultad para respirar, son síntomas tanto de COVID-19 como de exposición al humo. Si un trabajador experimenta síntomas de COVID-19, debe comunicarse con un proveedor de atención médica y seguir las pautas de los CDC sobre qué hacer si está enfermo. Los bomberos deben considerar y seleccionar tácticas que reduzcan de manera segura su exposición al humo mientras cumplen con los objetivos operativos. COVID-19 es un riesgo adicional a considerar al evaluar todos los riesgos y peligros en el entorno de incendios forestales. Los bomberos no pueden eliminar por completo su riesgo de exposición al humo y al virus SARS-CoV-2, pero pueden reducir este riesgo.
  15. 15. Traducido por Javier Israel Soliz Campos. 3.- Referencias bibliográficas. o FAQs for Wildland Firefighters. 2019. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disponible en [https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/community/wildland-firefighters-faq.html] Consultado el 25/07/2020. o Wildfire Smoke and COVID-19: Frequently Asked Questions and Resources for Air Resource Advisors and Other Environmental Health Professionals 2019. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disponible en [https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/smoke-faq.html] Consultado el 25/07/2020.

