Infoletter Bb Games Legacy April 2020

Some information on the progress of the Strategic Partnership for the associated partners.

  1. 1.   APRIL 2020 INFOLETTER FOR ASSOCIATED PARTNERS Dear associated partners, friends and colleagues, We hope all are doing well in the current situation. It has an impact on our daily life, and as you imagine, also on the progress of the planned project Borderline Board Games Legacy. Nevertheless, we do continue and are happy to inform you about the “state of play” At the start of 2019, you have all expressed an interest in the new educational tools we intended to develop with the formed international consortium. The project application form was greatly approved and the project concretely started in July 2019. Now, 9 months later and halfway through the project lifetime, we are excited with the progress so far. We’re still tightly on track so far and the results are already very promising. A quick reminder of the project aim: the development of an educational board game tackling and demystifying values for different stakeholders in the youth ﬁeld, especially young people. This combined with a separate Card Game (75 identiﬁed values after research) and Inclusive Rules Guide. All of the above to be fully ready and operational in 8 different languages (Portuguese, Dutch, French, Croatian, Lithuanian, Spanish, Italian and English) by the end of the project. Therefore, with this infoletter, we are happy to update you about the ongoing process in the Strategic Partnership, funded by Erasmus+: Youth in Action Programme: Borderline Board GamesBoardgames Legacy.
  2. 2. A short summary of the past 9 months to bring you up to speed: Through an extensive desk research and many online meetings, we deﬁned a unique selection of 75 core values. Values relevant for the youth ﬁeld and for which we -as educators- wish to use in our educational programmes. Additionally, these values were checked to their relevance in each of the involved “cultures” and possible correct translations. A Transnational Partner Meeting in Belgium October 2019 was an important face-to-face kick off for a good common understanding of the mutual strategy lined out. Currently we are at the ﬁnal part of the test phase. The Card Game will soon go into concrete production with the ﬁnal design, and will be made available online for free downloads. Meanwhile, the Educational Board Game has been designed and was extensively tested all over Europe with a variety of proﬁle groups (till COVID-19). Different versions are being explored (within the spirit of Design Thinking) and the Facilitator Guide will offer these different versions. We consider this an increased richness, once the board game becomes easily adaptable towards all kinds of groups, be it in size, proﬁle, time available or main focus. An ambitious process, especially considering the big number of involved partners and other stakeholders. Monthly Skype Meetings, interspersed with an ongoing communication process through the collaborative tool Slack, and supported by additional emails, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook. Lately we started to use Zoom to be able to have longer meetings and to break up in separate workgroups during the same meeting. On the 25th of March we had a marathon meeting of 8 hours in which we made a lot of progress. We are also very proud to present the 2nd test version of the educational board game on the coming VALUE FAIR 2020, the ﬁrst week of June in Athens - Greece. As many amongst you were present at the 1st Value Fair (December 2018, Portugal) and quite some might be coming to the 2nd edition, we are looking forward to meeting up there! So What’s up?
  3. 3. BOARD GAME ON VALUES ARE YOU INTERESTED IN BEING PART OF THE TEST PHASE? 1st prototype Contact -by preference- the involved partner if you would be based in the same country. Otherwise, feel free to contact anyone and we check how things can be organised. Knowing that many members in our consortium are very active in the international youth work scene, there is always a chance to combine. Find at the bottom of this infoletter all the contacts of each consortium partner. INCLUSIVE RULES GUIDE This booklet intends to serve as a guiding instrument for all those who wish to pay more attention to inclusive aspects within youth work as such. This not only as a youth worker, but also concretely when using educational tools, e.g. an educational board game VALUE PROFILESWith the consortium, we have also challenged ourselves to explore more the values we each stand for. On 01/03/2020, we have all launched these value proﬁles on our different social media, in order to create a bigger visibility when it comes to values. And hereby, we also invite you to such an exciting exercise!
  4. 4. FOLLOW THE PROCESS! @BBGamesLegacy facebook.com/bbgameslegacy instagram.com/bbgameslegacy @BBGamesLegacy (Facebook page) https://youtu.be/j6QCFP_-4XU #BBGamesLegacy gives you in a click an insight into what has been happening and is described above.

