Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Jesús Ávila Sangrador LA NOVELA DESDE LA DÉCADA DE LOS 70 A LA ACTUALIDAD. EDUARDO MENDOZA 2º de Bachillerato
Jesús Ávila Sangrador PANORAMA DE LA NOVELA DESDE LOS 70 A LA ACTUALIDAD Con el fin de la dictadura y la llegada de la dem...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador Novelas claves Torrente Ballester La Saga fuga de JB Miguel Espinosa Escuela de mandarines Eduardo M...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador Nueva generación de narradores Nacidos y educados en la posguerra, vivieron la rebelión contra el fr...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador Nueva generación de narradores Posteriormente se deja de lado el experimentalismo, recuperándose ele...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador Corrientes • Reflexión sobre la propia existencia. Lenguaje muy poético. Ejemplos Mortal y rosa de F...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador Corrientes . Se centra en personajes o acontecimientos históricos (aunque no tienen porqué ceñirse a...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador Se ocupa de analizar y explicar diferentes aspectos de la cultura occidental desde una óptica erudit...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador El auge del cuento Tendencias hibridadas en una misma obra. Gran número de autores. Novela como bien...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador EDUARDO MENDOZA  Nació en Barcelona en 1943. Estudia Derecho y vive en Londres y Nueva York, trabaj...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador Obras Novela importante es La ciudad de los prodigios (1986), evocación de la ciudad condal en el pe...
Jesús Ávila Sangrador Estilo narrativo Sencillo y directo, sin abandonar el uso de cultismos, arcaísmos, así como del leng...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La novela desde el 75 a la actualidad

39 views

Published on

Presentación para 2º de Bachillerato sobre el tema de la novela desde el 75 a la actualidad.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La novela desde el 75 a la actualidad

  1. 1. Jesús Ávila Sangrador LA NOVELA DESDE LA DÉCADA DE LOS 70 A LA ACTUALIDAD. EDUARDO MENDOZA 2º de Bachillerato
  2. 2. Jesús Ávila Sangrador PANORAMA DE LA NOVELA DESDE LOS 70 A LA ACTUALIDAD Con el fin de la dictadura y la llegada de la democracia llega un periodo de libertad cultura. Se mezclan los continuadores de la novela social y los experimentales. El panorama de la novela española se diversifica y complica: se cultivan todas las tendencias narrativas. el cansancio del realismo irrupción de la novela hispanoamericana, los premios el desengaño de lo experimental revalorización de la imaginación Factores del cambio en los 70
  3. 3. Jesús Ávila Sangrador Novelas claves Torrente Ballester La Saga fuga de JB Miguel Espinosa Escuela de mandarines Eduardo Mendoza La verdad sobre el caso Savolta Francisco Umbral Mortal y rosas Jorge Semprún Autobiografía de Federico Sánchez Manuel Vázquez Montalbán La soledad del mánager
  4. 4. Jesús Ávila Sangrador Nueva generación de narradores Nacidos y educados en la posguerra, vivieron la rebelión contra el franquismo en las protestas universitarias del 68. Designado como Generación del 66 (ley de prensa) o del 75 (fin de la dictadura). Parece más aceptable 1968, ya que todos estaban en la Universidad y se estaban formando. Empiezan a publicar entre 1968 y 1975: empieza la recuperación de los elementos tradicionales del relato. En un primer momento reniegan de la novela social y defienden la novela basada en la investigación de la estructura y el lenguaje.
  5. 5. Jesús Ávila Sangrador Nueva generación de narradores Posteriormente se deja de lado el experimentalismo, recuperándose elementos tradicionales del relato. Mayor tendencia a la ficción, retorno del gusto por contar, sin, aparentemente, más complicaciones. Son un conglomerado de autores heterogéneos, sin generaciones ni grupos. Sin corrientes definidas, pero sí con una vuelta al gusto por la historia: contarla bien sin experimentos. Algunos rasgos de la heterogeneidad de la novela contemporánea, desde la transición hasta hoy, se marcan en sus múltiples posibilidades, tendencias y rasgos de estilo:
  6. 6. Jesús Ávila Sangrador Corrientes • Reflexión sobre la propia existencia. Lenguaje muy poético. Ejemplos Mortal y rosa de Francisco Umbral, La lluvia amarilla de Julio Llamazares o La fuente de la edad de Luís Mateo Díez). Novela lírica y novela de reflexión íntima • Muchas se ocupan de los años del franquismo y de la lucha contra la dictadura (El río de la luna de José María Guelbenzu) y también del desengaño por la transición política ( Los dioses de sí mismos de Juan José Armas Marcelo). Novela autobiográfica 1 2
  7. 7. Jesús Ávila Sangrador Corrientes . Se centra en personajes o acontecimientos históricos (aunque no tienen porqué ceñirse a la verdad). Lenguaje muy cuidado. Destacan Galíndez (entre reportaje y novela) de Manuel Vázquez Montalbán o El hereje de Miguel Delibes. 3 4 5
  8. 8. Jesús Ávila Sangrador Se ocupa de analizar y explicar diferentes aspectos de la cultura occidental desde una óptica erudita. Esto intenta Juan Manuel de Prada con Las máscaras del héroe o La tempestad. Corrientes 6 7 8
  9. 9. Jesús Ávila Sangrador El auge del cuento Tendencias hibridadas en una misma obra. Gran número de autores. Novela como bien de consumo impulsado por una potente industria editorial. Influjo de estética híbrida y fragmentaria de las nuevas tecnologías (blogs, wikis, youtube, facebook, etc). Se debe al título de los libros de Agustín Fernández Mallo: Nocilla experience, Nocilla dream. Generación de narradores del siglo XXI: llamados“Alter pop” o generación “Nocilla” Destacan Quim Monzó, Eloy Tizón, Manuel Rivas, José María Merino, Jon Bilbao, Germán Sierra, Vicente Luis Mora o Javier Calvo. …
  10. 10. Jesús Ávila Sangrador EDUARDO MENDOZA  Nació en Barcelona en 1943. Estudia Derecho y vive en Londres y Nueva York, trabajando como traductor. Entre otros premios, en 2016 se le concede el Premio Cervantes. En 1972 publica La verdad sobre el caso Savolta, una de las novelas que marcan el cambio de rumbo de la novela experimental a la novela actual. Combina diversas técnicas, desde el folletín a la novela policíaca, pero recuperando el gusto por contar una historia. La acción transcurre en Barcelona, entre los años 1917 y 1819, época caracterizada por el auge del anarquismo y el pistolerismo de la patronal. - El misterio de la cripta embrujada (1979) y El laberinto de las aceitunas (1982), son parodias de la novela policíaca.
  11. 11. Jesús Ávila Sangrador Obras Novela importante es La ciudad de los prodigios (1986), evocación de la ciudad condal en el periodo entre las dos exposiciones universales que se celebraron en ella. Sin noticias de Gurb (1990) novela humorística escrita en forma de diario. Aventuras y desventuras de un extraterrestre que va cambiando de forma mientras busca a su compañero Gurb, perdido en Barcelona, disfrazado de Marta Sánchez. El asombroso viaje de Pompilio Flato (2008) presenta las andanzas de un detective romano en Judea allá por el siglo I. Buscando unas aguas maravillosas que otorgan el conocimiento, acaba en Nazaret, donde tendrá que resolver un crimen. Es una mezcla paródica de diversos géneros, la novela histórica, la novela negra, la hagiografía y el género epistolar. Destaca el uso esmerado de la lengua y el humor.
  12. 12. Jesús Ávila Sangrador Estilo narrativo Sencillo y directo, sin abandonar el uso de cultismos, arcaísmos, así como del lenguaje popular. Personajes marginales que miran la sociedad con extrañeza mientras luchan por sobrevivir permaneciendo fuera de ella. Mezcla la intriga tradicional con la inserción de otros discursos: folletín, parodias del estilo periodístico, de documentos judiciales, de discursos políticos... Fusiona lo experimental con la novela policíaca. Pasa de la experimentación a la recuperación de la intriga y del relato lineal, sin perder el buen humor y la mirada irónica sobre la realidad.

×